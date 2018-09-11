More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Three things from USMNT’s win over Mexico

By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
The United States got interim head coach Dave Sarachan a win over Mexico, something any American soccer mind will celebrate as long as they’re on this mortal coil.

But there was plenty more to discuss from a feisty, sloppy 90 minutes in Nashville.

This is the game that will push the panic button on the coaching search

While it’s fair to question the players used in his 4-5-1, It’s not really Dave Sarachan’s fault that his team is unable to function with attacking efficiency.

That’s not an excuse for Tuesday, as Mexico was also working with a young squad and interim boss, but the dedicated USMNT observer wants to see a philosophy at work when their team is on the field.

And it’s just not there. We know that Earnie Stewart wants an aggressive, industrious team but that needs time and tactics that won’t come as an interim boss tries out new players (though these matches in a World Cup qualifying are ripe for experimentation).

Playing in other clubs’ World Cup warm-ups or entertaining Brazil in a money-making friendly is one thing, but there’s something about seeing Mexico on the other side of the field which will beg for full-time direction.

Zack Steffen will need to drop off in a big way to lose the No. 1 shirt

The Columbus Crew backstop is going to be a big part of the USMNT’s return to glory if in fact the Yanks are able to pick up the pieces from the World Cup qualifying disaster.

There was a goofy free kick giveaway, but other than that Steffen was nearly spotless.

It stands to reason that Steffen has a great chance to win the gig if his club coach, Gregg Berhalter gets the full-time job. But even if that doesn’t come true, Steffen has been very good in almost all of his caps.

He shows good control of his box, is decisive, and light on his feet. It’s clear he’s directing the back line effectively, and it’s his gig to lose heading into next summer’s Gold Cup.

The rivalry was, indeed, renewed

Diego Lainez — more on him later — battled hard with Eric Lichaj, and the fouls amplified as the match went on.

Matt Miazga then went chest-to-chest with the much smaller Lainez, gesturing his height advantage as several Mexico players got involved and Zack Steffen held back the Nantes center back, who was on yellow. All told, 18-20 of the game’s combatants came together during the incident.

Moments later, Mexico took it over the edge. Angel Zaldivar went studs-up with a sliding tackle to Trapp’s ankle and earned a sending off.

Mexico has its own teenage sensation

Lainez was Mexico’s biggest threat on Tuesday, the 18-year-old calling to mind a similar debut from a CONCACAF teenager from the United States.

Yes, Lainez of Club America might be going tit-for-tat against Christian Pulisic for some time.

Just look at what he did to Wil Trapp in cueing up 20-year-old Edson Alvarado for what easily could’ve been 1-0 to Mexico.

Tyler Adams was born on Valentine’s Day, and Tuesday might be the day he made USMNT fall in love.

Following a decent performance against Brazil, Adams scored a second half goal as a young USMNT beat a young Mexico 1-0 in Nashville.

The USMNT next faces Peru and Colombia on Oct. 11 and 16, respectively.

El Tri weathered early U.S. possession on a wet field, with the most notable battle that of USMNT left back Eric Lichaj and all comers on his side of the pitch.

The Yanks had some trouble clearing a dangerous 14th minute free kick. A corner kick soon followed, and Zack Steffen acted quickly to slap Edson Alvarez’s header over the bar and collect the second corner. He’d corral a header five minutes later.

Gyasi Zardes drew a free kick on the edge of the Mexico 18 in the 27th minute, and Kellyn Acosta had two cracks at it but missed the second wide of the near post.

Steffen gave away a free kick on the right edge with a risky effort to collect a long ball, but Diego Lainez’s low shot was easily turned away by the wall. Lainez then set up Alvarado with a shimmy past Wil Trapp, but Alvarado was unable to get much on his in-tight shot to Steffen.

The Yanks got a rare bit of attack in the 40th minute, but Weah’s penalty shout was denied before he lashed over the bar moments later. An injury to McKennie then gave way to Julian Green.

Zardes laid off for Weah in the 42nd minute, and the PSG teen forced Hugo Gonzalez into a low save.

Weah and Green were especially energetic in the second half, and a Zardes hustle play won the Yanks a 61st minute corner.

Zardes then lunged but couldn’t reach substitute Antonee Robinson‘s inviting cross to the near post.

Matt Miazga then went chest-to-chest with the much smaller Lainez, and there was a meeting between 18-20 of the players on the field as the Nantes center back gestured his difference in height.

Moments later, Mexico took it over the edge. Angel Zaldivar went studs-up with a sliding tackle to Trapp’s ankle and earned a sending off.

Adams then put the Yanks ahead, darting into the box to get his first USMNT goal. There was a bit of redemption for Robinson, too, who earned the assist as a sub after a tough Friday against Brazil.

USMNT, Schalke man McKennie leaves Mexico match with injury

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
One of the USMNT’s brightest young prospects has suffered a knee injury and left Tuesday’s match against Mexico in Nashville after 40 minutes.

Weston McKennie left the field and told trainers that it was a non-contact injury, according to the broadcast. It’s 0-0 at the break in Tennessee.

No one wants to make any definitive statements on injuries, but non-contact injuries sometimes mean ligaments, and that can be very bad news.

McKennie, 20, is a regular starter for Schalke in the Bundesliga and has played defensive mid, attacking mid, and even some center back for the Gelsenkirchen side.

Tuesday was his sixth cap for the USMNT. He has one goal.

WATCH: Richarlison’s first Brazil goal is a beauty

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
Put aside for a moment the fact that someone in Brazil’s FA owed someone in El Salvador a massive favor, and marvel at the wonders of the Canarinha.

Richarlison drew a penalty and then scored his first Brazil goal in the mismatch against CONCACAF’s seventh ranked side.

And my goodness, the Everton man’s goal is a feast for the eyes.

Neymar and Philippe Coutinho scored goals sandwiched around Richarlison’s, with Brazil notching a trio of goals before the half-hour mark in El Salvador.

It’s going to be a long night for Carlos de los Cobos’ Cuscatlecos.

Report: Tata Martino in frame for Argentina national team job

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino has been tipped to take an international coaching job, and it isn’t the vacant USMNT job.

According to Fox Sports Argentina, the 55-year-old Martino has already spoken twice with Argentina about returning to the helm for La Albiceleste.

Atlanta is one of the favorites to triumph in Major League Soccer this season, still alive for both the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup. Martino has lost just 14 of 61 league matches as United boss.

The situation in Argentina has been a mess, with Lionel Messi barely dragging the side out of the World Cup group stage.

Martino managed Messi at Barcelona and Argentina, where he managed La Albiceleste to a pair of Copa America finals.