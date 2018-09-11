UEFA Nations League wrap: Enrique’s Spain unloads on Croatia

The UEFA Nations League rolled on Tuesday with a pair of big names earning blowout wins, one more surprising than the other.
[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]
Spain 6-0 Croatia
The visitors went to the World Cup Final.
The hosts were bounced at the group stage amidst managerial turmoil.
So, of course, new Spain manager Luis Enrique saw his side bury the World Cup runners-up by a half-dozen goals in Elche.
Marco Asensio’s sensational first international goal (above) was joined by a Croatian own goal and four different Spanish goal scorers (Saul Niguez, Rodrigo, Sergio Ramos, Isco).
Iceland 0-3 Belgium
A Romelu Lukaku brace joined Eden Hazard‘s 29th minute penalty kick in giving Belgium a win its UEFA Nations League debut and sending Iceland to a second-straight loss in the nascent competition.
Elsewhere
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Austria
Hungary 2-1 Greece
Finland 1-0 Estonia
Moldova 0-0 Belarus
San Marino 0-3 Luxembourg
Marcus Rashford‘s going to return to Manchester a much happier man.
Sent off for a confrontation with Phil Bardsley in Manchester United’s win over Burnley before the international break, Rashford has scored in consecutive matches for England.
The most recent goal came Tuesday at King Power Stadium in a friendly against Switzerland, as Rashford got on the end of a cross from Man City defender Kyle Walker and coolly slotted a volley into the goal to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.
[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]
The 20-year-old now has five goals for England.
You’ll no doubt remember Sunderland, who’ve suffered successive relegations and are competing for promotion to the Championship this season.
Their 10-year stay in the Premier League ended two seasons ago, when players like Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong were unable to help David Moyes stave off a Bottom Three finish.
[ MORE: USMNT-Mexico preview ]
Neither spent the Championship season at Sunderland, with Djilobodji heading to Dijon and N’Dong to Watford, so it was safe to say they wouldn’t be angling to put on the red-and-white striped shirts in League One.
Narrator: They did not.
N’Dong is literally AWOL and Djilobodji’s efforts at performing under contract have amounted to showing up to the Stadium of Light overweight and speaking poorly of his odds of hanging out around town during his life on Earth.
“Didier Ndong has shown no interest in returning to the football club whatsoever, we don’t even know where he is. Papy has returned but in his last conversation [before coming back] he said: ‘You’ll never see me in Sunderland again’.”
New Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald claims he’s better fit to put in a performance than Djilobodji, and says the club is fining them and perhaps suing them for damaging their value.
The Black Cats are one of five unbeaten clubs in League One, four points behind leaders Peterborough. American midfielder Lynden Gooch‘s four assists lead the team.
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league says it has requested permission from the national soccer federation to play a regular-season match between Girona and Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Jan. 26.
Staging the match abroad is part of the league’s goal of promoting soccer and its brand in other countries, but the idea has drawn criticism from some players, fans and clubs.
Spain’s players’ association said the athletes were never consulted about the league’s plan and ultimately they will have the final say on whether to play the game. Spanish league president Javier Tebas met with the association on Monday and planned to give players a detailed description of the project.
The league said a compensation package has been offered to season-ticket holders of Girona, who will be relinquishing a home game.
Girona, in its second season in the first division, had said the game would help promote the club and the city.
Toby Alderweireld has revealed that he was never close to leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer, despite reported interest from Manchester United, after he was informed that “Tottenham wanted to keep me.”
[ MORE: Moshiri increases Everton stake, plans more by the summer ]
Speaking about the summer-long saga for the first time, Alderweireld classified reports that he was wanted to force through a move away from Tottenham as “not true.” An agreement was never reached between the two clubs, however, so he can say what he likes without ever having had to actually make a choice one way or the other.
The Belgian center back has one year remaining on his contract, but the current deal has a one-year extension option which features a $32.5-million release clause. With another transfer saga looming in nine months’ time, Alderweireld insists his place in Spurs’ first team is the only thing that matters — quotes from Sky Sports:
“Everyone was saying everywhere that I absolutely wanted to leave Tottenham. That’s not true. This summer, I quickly understood Tottenham wanted to keep me.
“So, I had to battle to get my place back in the team. To be in the first team again is a victory for me. I just try to help Tottenham as best I can with my qualities. Regarding my future, everything that was said in the press was not right all the time.
[ MORE: Gareth Southgate stays quiet on new England contract ]
Alderweireld will turn 30 before the end of the 2018-19 season, and while he won’t have a million miles on his body after playing sparingly for two years as he transitioned from Ajax to Atletico Madrid and finally to Southampton before becoming the full-time workhorse at Spurs, his lengthy history of lingering lower-body injuries will give Mauricio Pochettino and Co., the most pause for concern as they weigh up one more potential long-term deal.