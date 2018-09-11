UEFA preparing third club competition alongside UCL, UEL

SPLIT, Croatia (AP) European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli says UEFA is preparing to start a third club competition in 2021.
Agnelli says a total of 96 teams would be involved if UEFA adds to the Champions League and Europa League. He says the plan is “pending approval” of the UEFA executive committee.
Agnelli, who is also the chairman at Juventus, is a member of the UEFA executive committee, which will meet on Sept. 27 in Nyon, Switzerland.
Two weeks ago in Monaco, UEFA said “various ideas” were being reviewed within committees which include ECA delegates.
Back then, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said proposals were “just discussions.”
One option is to expand the Europa League, adding 16 teams to make a 64-team group stage. Another option is to create a 32-team competition alongside a 32-team Europa League.
Chelsea has refuted an Express report that its redesigning its crest.
The English outfit reported that the Blues were giving their logo a new look, nothing major but a “freshening up.”
However, the report was updated with a Chelsea spokesperson saying the club will not be updating its badge in any way.
The Blues introduced a lion onto its crest in 1953, simplifying it in 1986 with the letters CFC and a different version of the animal.
Its current logo was introduced in 2005, reverting to a streamlined version of the first lion logo.
File this away in case any minor changes are made. Manchester City is the last Premier League club to change its crest, while Everton, Hull City, and Crystal Palace have made moves in the past half-decade.
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona says he has left his off-the-pitch issues behind.
Maradona was formally introduced Monday as the new coach of Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa. He was jovial and said he didn’t come to Mexico for a vacation.
Maradona said: “I came here to work, and I came to give my heart.”
The 57-year-old has publicly struggled in the past with alcohol and drug addiction. His new club is located in a city considered the heart of the Sinaloa cartel, one of Mexico’s most powerful drug smuggling gangs.
Maradona said “we are all judged” and added, “How many people are there here who do worse things than us and don’t end up in any newspaper?”
When Gianluigi Buffon signed with Paris Saint-Germain, it seemed like Alphonse Areola would need a new home in order to further develop as a future French national team backstop.
Three matches into the season, Areola got his chance to overtake Buffon and the 25-year-old is yet to look back.
Thomas Tuchel’s seen enough, at least for now. From RMC Sport in France:
“Yes, I chose,” Tuchel said. “The decision is not final but I told Alphonse that he was in my opinion in pole position to be No. 1. He comes from the academy. PSG means everything to him, and he absolutely wants to prove himself to PSG. This is a situation that must be respected and on which we have to capitalize. We must have players of this nature, we need this type of player who have the soul of PSG, who embody the club.”
Areola’s taken the long road to this post, having been loaned to Lens, Bastia, and Villarreal. Twice-capped for France, he won the World Cup as Hugo Lloris‘ deputy this summer.
And Chelsea’s goalkeeping coach, Christophe Lollicon, says he’s better than Lloris (not that a Chelsea man would dig at Spurs…) From HITC:
“People live in a dream world when it comes to Lloris a bit too much, but for me Areola is above. Against Germany, he was positionally very good and in his ability to come out. It’s the basis of all goalkeepers, but not everyone does it well. He’s pro-active in his anticipation.”
Buffon’s pretty good, so the situation could change at any time but Areola would have to open the door.
Adrien Rabiot’s refusal to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes was always going to keep his name in the rumor mill this season, but the 23-year-old’s play might make it ever-present.
Players his age and with his form don’t often hit the market, and Liverpool is just one name linked with his services. Reports from this summer said Manchester United, Man City, Juventus, and Barcelona all met with his representatives, and that was when he’d cost money.
If the relationship at PSG is contentious but Rabiot continues to thrive, the club will face a real problem in January should Les Parisiens advance from their brutal Champions League group with Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade, and Napoli.
Rabiot has been very good to start this season, better than all but seven Ligue 1 players in a small sample size. He’s a pretty complete midfielder who passed a lot and rarely gives away possession.
He’s constantly been good in league play, but has more often than not found an even higher level in the UCL, scoring against Real Madrid, Man City, and Chelsea in the past three campaigns (The reversal against Barcelona in 2016-17 a rare exception).
There are few midfields in the world which would not be improved by adding Rabiot. The longer he waits to sign a new deal, the more fierce the bidding will become for his signature. Expect a long wait, and a possible arrival in England.