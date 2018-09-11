More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/ Rui Vieira

WATCH: Marcus Rashford scores again for England

By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
Marcus Rashford‘s going to return to Manchester a much happier man.

Sent off for a confrontation with Phil Bardsley in Manchester United’s win over Burnley before the international break, Rashford has scored in consecutive matches for England.

The most recent goal came Tuesday at King Power Stadium in a friendly against Switzerland, as Rashford got on the end of a cross from Man City defender Kyle Walker and coolly slotted a volley into the goal to give the Three Lions a 1-0 lead.

The 20-year-old now has five goals for England.

Sunderland may sue two players from its Premier League relegation team

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 3:58 PM EDT
You’ll no doubt remember Sunderland, who’ve suffered successive relegations and are competing for promotion to the Championship this season.

Their 10-year stay in the Premier League ended two seasons ago, when players like Papy Djilobodji and Didier Ndong were unable to help David Moyes stave off a Bottom Three finish.

Neither spent the Championship season at Sunderland, with Djilobodji heading to Dijon and N’Dong to Watford, so it was safe to say they wouldn’t be angling to put on the red-and-white striped shirts in League One.

Narrator: They did not.

N’Dong is literally AWOL and Djilobodji’s efforts at performing under contract have amounted to showing up to the Stadium of Light overweight and speaking poorly of his odds of hanging out around town during his life on Earth.

“Didier Ndong has shown no interest in returning to the football club whatsoever, we don’t even know where he is. Papy has returned but in his last conversation [before coming back] he said: ‘You’ll never see me in Sunderland again’.”

New Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald claims he’s better fit to put in a performance than Djilobodji, and says the club is fining them and perhaps suing them for damaging their value.

The Black Cats are one of five unbeaten clubs in League One, four points behind leaders Peterborough. American midfielder Lynden Gooch‘s four assists lead the team.

Spanish league requests permission to play match in Miami

Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for LaLiga
Associated PressSep 11, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The Spanish league says it has requested permission from the national soccer federation to play a regular-season match between Girona and Barcelona at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Jan. 26.

Staging the match abroad is part of the league’s goal of promoting soccer and its brand in other countries, but the idea has drawn criticism from some players, fans and clubs.

Spain’s players’ association said the athletes were never consulted about the league’s plan and ultimately they will have the final say on whether to play the game. Spanish league president Javier Tebas met with the association on Monday and planned to give players a detailed description of the project.

The league said a compensation package has been offered to season-ticket holders of Girona, who will be relinquishing a home game.

Girona, in its second season in the first division, had said the game would help promote the club and the city.

Aldewerireld says he never wanted to leave Spurs last summer

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Toby Alderweireld has revealed that he was never close to leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer, despite reported interest from Manchester United, after he was informed that “Tottenham wanted to keep me.”

Speaking about the summer-long saga for the first time, Alderweireld classified reports that he was wanted to force through a move away from Tottenham as “not true.” An agreement was never reached between the two clubs, however, so he can say what he likes without ever having had to actually make a choice one way or the other.

The Belgian center back has one year remaining on his contract, but the current deal has a one-year extension option which features a $32.5-million release clause. With another transfer saga looming in nine months’ time, Alderweireld insists his place in Spurs’ first team is the only thing that matters — quotes from Sky Sports:

“Everyone was saying everywhere that I absolutely wanted to leave Tottenham. That’s not true. This summer, I quickly understood Tottenham wanted to keep me.

“So, I had to battle to get my place back in the team. To be in the first team again is a victory for me. I just try to help Tottenham as best I can with my qualities. Regarding my future, everything that was said in the press was not right all the time.

Alderweireld will turn 30 before the end of the 2018-19 season, and while he won’t have a million miles on his body after playing sparingly for two years as he transitioned from Ajax to Atletico Madrid and finally to Southampton before becoming the full-time workhorse at Spurs, his lengthy history of lingering lower-body injuries will give Mauricio Pochettino and Co., the most pause for concern as they weigh up one more potential long-term deal.

Report: Bolton avoid administration, 12-point deduction in 11th hour

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 11, 2018, 11:42 AM EDT
UPDATE: A deal has reportedly been struck, in the final hours, for the loan to be repaid and the club to continue in compliant financial standing. Official announcements still pending.

It’s been six and a half years since Bolton Wanderers were last in the Premier League — relegated to the Championship on May 13, 2012 after 11 seasons in the top flight.

Since falling out of the PL on the final day of the 2012-13 season, Bolton have spent five of the last six seasons floundering in the Championship (bottom-half finishes in four out of five), with a brief stint in League One two seasons ago after finishing 24th out of 24 teams in 2015-16.

After returning to the second division last summer, Bolton managed to stave off relegation by one place and two points in May. They have started the new season brightly, picking up 11 points from the first six games — good enough for eighth place a month into the campaign.

That’s about as far as the good news goes, though, as the northwestern club appears headed for administration, complete with a 12-point deduction and a two-year transfer embargo. They will drop to the bottom of the table with 1 points total of -1.

In financial trouble for quite some time, Bolton have flirted with administration in the past. Current owner Ken Anderson revealed on Tuesday that an official announcement could come inside 24 hours after a dispute over loan repayment went unresolved. According to Anderson, the finance company which lent him $5 million to keep the club afloat has rejected a repayment offer of the initial $5 million plus what Anderson called “substantial interest” — quotes from the Guardian:

“I am very disappointed that Stuart Wilson and Michael Henson of BluMarble Capital Ltd have decided to reject my offer to repay the loan they originally made to the club through Sportshield Ltd and place the club in administration.

“The amount received by the club was [$5 million] and I offered to repay this plus substantial interest. Unfortunately, this offer was rejected.”

“[BluMarble] will now need to fund the club administration going forward, which will take a minimum of three months and will automatically put the club in a two-year transfer embargo and a minimum immediate points deduction of 12 points.”

“In my opinion, their actions will substantially reduce the value of the club in respect of any future sale and will make it far more difficult to find a future investor/buyer.”