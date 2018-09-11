WATCH: Richarlison’s first Brazil goal is a beauty

Put aside for a moment the fact that someone in Brazil’s FA owed someone in El Salvador a massive favor, and marvel at the wonders of the Canarinha.
Richarlison drew a penalty and then scored his first Brazil goal in the mismatch against CONCACAF’s seventh ranked side.
And my goodness, the Everton man’s goal is a feast for the eyes.
Neymar and Philippe Coutinho scored goals sandwiched around Richarlison’s, with Brazil notching a trio of goals before the half-hour mark in El Salvador.
It’s going to be a long night for Carlos de los Cobos’ Cuscatlecos.
Atlanta United head coach Tata Martino has been tipped to take an international coaching job, and it isn’t the vacant USMNT job.
According to Fox Sports Argentina, the 55-year-old Martino has already spoken twice with Argentina about returning to the helm for La Albiceleste.
Atlanta is one of the favorites to triumph in Major League Soccer this season, still alive for both the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup. Martino has lost just 14 of 61 league matches as United boss.
The situation in Argentina has been a mess, with Lionel Messi barely dragging the side out of the World Cup group stage.
Martino managed Messi at Barcelona and Argentina, where he managed La Albiceleste to a pair of Copa America finals.
Two young CONCACAF rivals meet Tuesday in Nashville, as the USMNT looks to give interim manager Dave Sarachan a win over Mexico.
Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium, and Sarachan is ringing in a number of changes as expected.
The Yanks are winless in three outings against El Tri, who lost 4-1 to Uruguay last week.
Zack Steffen, Matt Miazga, Tyler Adams, Wil Trapp, and Weston McKennie are repeat starters from Friday.
LINEUPS
USMNT: Steffen, Lichaj, Miazga, Carter-Vickers, Moore, Trapp, Weah, McKennie, Adams, Acosta, Zardes.
Mexico: H. González, Abella, Ayala, Edson, Alanís, Arteaga, E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, Alvarado, Lainez, Zaldívar.
Liverpool has been fortunate that an injury to Dejan Lovren has coincided with an impressive run from young Joe Gomez at his preferred center back position.
Gomez is going to have to keep shining for some time, it seems, as Lovren could miss another month or more with the stomach injury aggravated at the World Cup in Russia.
Lovren, 29, has just started running and doing ball work, far from fitness let alone match sharpness.
Liverpool’s schedule is just starting to amp up, having been fortunate to face nearly no one of Top Four consequence in the first four matches of the season.
The Reds are 4-0 in the Premier League, beating Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion, and West Ham United.
Up next is Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Wembley Stadium, and the Reds have seven matches in the next month including visits from Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Chelsea in the League Cup, and Man City in the Premier League.
There’s a visit to Chelsea in league play and a trip to Napoli in the UCL to boot.
Joel Matip will see more time with Lovren out, with 21-year-old Nathaniel Phillips the only other true center back on the squad. Manager Jurgen Klopp loves to lean on his preferred center backs, but a fifth in the fray other than Phillips would make sense (though there are a few midfielders who could drop back).
Come Halloween we’ll know whether Liverpool’s title plans are that of the favorite or a hopeful scrapper.
OSLO, Norway (AP) Former Denmark international Niklas Bendtner has apologized for an episode over the weekend in which a cab driver in Copenhagen reportedly broke his jaw.
The Rosenborg forward says he had been “involved in a very unpleasant situation at around 2 a.m. Sunday. I am of course extremely sorry about that the outcome.”
Bendtner’s lawyer told Danish media that his client is innocent of any wrongdoing. The cab company says it has handed a video of the episode over to the police.
Bendtner’s girlfriend said on Instagram that the player had acted in self-defense after a quarrel over the fare.
