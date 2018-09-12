Hugo Lloris banned, fined for DUI

Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris appeared in court in London on Wednesday, with the star goalkeeper banned from driving and fined after accepting he drove his car despite being over two times the drink-drive limit.

Lloris, 31, was handed a 20-month driving ban and fined $65,000 for the incident which took place in the early hours of Friday Aug. 24 as he spent the night in jail.

The captain of France’s 2018 World Cup winning team had been out with Arsenal captain and French teammate Laurent Koscielny, plus Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud for dinner and drinks in central London. When he left the restaurant he was pulled over by an undercover police car.

More details emerged from the prosecutor in Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, with Lloris said to be driving at 15 miler per hour in a 30 zone, while he also ran a red light and swerved towards parked cars before being stopped by police. It was also revealed that vomit was found in his car and Lloris had to be helped out of the vehicle by police officers.

Tottenham have said they are dealing with the matter internally, with Lloris’ manager Mauricio Pochettino previously accepting it was extremely out of character for their club captain but wasn’t something they could justify.

“I think it is a massive lesson for everyone. He [Lloris] is punishing himself. He feels so sorry and so bad,” Pochettino said. “He knows he made a big mistake. In the same way I think it is out of character. We are going to support him but knowing that we cannot justify.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Lloris will be stripped of the captaincy for Spurs and France after this incident.

Lloris didn’t play in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat at Watford before the international break after suffering a thigh injury, while he didn’t feature for France over the international break but was in the Stade de France in Paris to lead Les Bleus’ World Cup trophy celebrations with their fans on Monday.

Defending Lloris, David Sonn told the court how his client was showered with drinks from fellow diners as they had continued to celebrate France’s World Cup success.

“On July 15 he was arguably the proudest man on the planet,” Mr Sonn said. “Just 40 days later, he was arrested. He experienced the indignity of being handcuffed and put in a police station overnight. The spectacular fall from grace is not lost on Mr Lloris.”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports