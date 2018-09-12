More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Khedira extends contract at Juventus

Associated PressSep 12, 2018, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

TURIN, Italy (AP) Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has extended his contract with Juventus for two more seasons.

The move comes following an offseason in which Khedira was linked with a possible move to the Premier League. His contract was due to expire at the end of this season.

[ VIDEO: Miazga taunts Mexico ]

Financial details of the new deal were not disclosed.

The 31-year-old Khedira is in his fourth season at Juventus, and he has played more minutes than any other midfielder at the club in his first three seasons.

Khedira scored Juventus’ first goal this season, three minutes into the 3-2 win over Chievo Verona in Serie A.

Khedira has helped Juventus win three Serie A titles and three Italian Cups.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Russia World Cup star Cheryshev investigated for doping

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 12, 2018, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Russian winger Denis Cheryshev, who went from bench substitute to four-goal scorer at this summer’s World Cup in his home country, is under investigation by Spain’s anti-doping agency, according to multiple reports including the BBC and ESPN.

The 27-year-old is reportedly under investigation by the Spanish anti-doping agency AEPSAD for the use of human growth hormone (HGH) after his father Dimitri told a Russian media outlet that his son was taking HGH. The use of HGH without an exemption would be a violation of the anti-doping rules and could lead to a four-year ban.

Dimitri Cheryshev had initially told Russian publication Sport Weekend that his son was taking HGH to treat an injury, but later attempted to clarify his remarks to say he meant vitamin “growth factor” and that his quotes were misinterpreted. Denis Cheryshev missed most of both the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons due to persistent injuries. A hamstring injury nagged him throughout the the 2015/16 campaign with both Real Madrid and Valencia, limiting him to just 7 La Liga appearances that year, eventually needing surgery in May which kept him out of Euro 2016. He made just 11 appearances for Villareal in 2016/17 due to constant muscle problems.

“We have opened an investigation to get more information regarding this case,” an AEPSAD spokesman said to ESPN. “We are investigating the case in collaboration with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and we are in contact with the World Anti-Doping Agency. This case has emerged following the comments made by the player, Cheryshev, and his father. We want to know more information. We have started the process but it’s still early to draw conclusions. We don’t know how long this case will take.”

According to the Telegraph, the Russian Football Union has claimed Cheryshev received platelet-rich plasma injection, which is legal. They also accused the journalist in the initial Sport Weekend story of misquoting Dimitri, and while the newspaper claimed the quote was correct, they also corroborated the father’s claim that he meant “growth factor” claiming he even referred to the treatment as such later in the interview.

Cheryshev was not expected to play a significant part in Russia’s World Cup plans, but when he came off the bench for an injured Alan Dzagoev and scored two goals in the win over Saudi Arabia and scored again in the subsequent victory over Egypt, he was undroppable, contributing heavily in Russia’s surprising run to the quarterfinals. Overall he has five international goals in 18 appearances for Russia.

EA Sports reveal top 20 ranked players in FIFA 19

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you haven’t played FIFA, you know someone who lives for it. And if you don’t play it right now, you will have played it in the past. So, you know how important these rankings are.

The top 20 ranked players in EA Sports’ FIFA 19 video game have been announced and there’s plenty of outrage debate on social media about these rankings.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

First up, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are ahead of the rest with a rating of 94 and that’s fair enough. While Neymar is in third on his own ahead of an elite group of seven players on 91.

Three Premier League players (Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and David De Gea) were included in the top 10, while the likes of Mohamed Salah and David Silva just missed out on the top 20. Premier League stars Harry Kane and N'Golo Kante were included in the top 20 for the first time.

Needless to say that has caused plenty of uproar about the new rankings…

Below are the top 20 players from EA Sports’ new game, with the top 10 revealed on Wednesday.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 94
2. Lionel Messi – 94
3. Neymar – 92
4. Luka Modric – 91
5. Kevin de Bruyne – 91
6. Eden Hazard – 91
7. Sergio Ramos – 91
8. Luis Suarez – 91
9. David de Gea – 91
10. Toni Kroos – 90
11. Robert Lewandowski – 90
12. Manuel Neuer – 90
13. Diego Godin – 90
14. Thibaut Courtois – 90
15. Jan Oblak – 90
16. N’Golo Kante – 89
17. Harry Kane – 89
18. Antoine Griezmann – 89
19. Giorgio Chiellini – 89
20. Sergio Aguero – 89

PHOTOS: Barcelona release new away jersey

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Fresh. Clean. Distinctive.

Barcelona’s new away jersey for the 2018-19 campaign is a winner.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Released ahead of the UEFA Champions League kicking off next week, Barca will have a snazzy new look with the red/orange kits paying homage to their home city.

Per a statement on their website, Barca revealed the inspiration behind the jersey from Nike.

“A dynamic sash design inspired by one of the Catalan city’s most famous streets, the Avinguda Diagonal, cutting an angular swathe from the left shoulder to right hem. The two-tone shirt, with the darker red of the sash and its surrounding graphic gradually giving way to a paler pink shade completes the set of new strips for the new season, which ooze Barça DNA and are inspired by the city where the club is based.

“The 10 vertical stripes on the home kit celebrate the 10 principal districts of the city, while the volt yellow away kit evokes memories of a famous 2005-06 campaign and underlines the club’s adventurous spirit. With a pattern based on an aerial view of Barcelona’s famous Eixample district and its blocks, the third strip gives an extra special connection back to the city’s landscape.”

Take a look at the images below as Lionel Messi and Co. will be wearing these beauties on the road.

They could even be wearing these shirts in Miami on Jan. 26, 2019 against Girona if plans for a Stateside La Liga game get the thumbs up.

Change in attitude key for Luis Enrique’s revamped Spain

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 12, 2018, 11:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) After only two matches, Luis Enrique already knows the key to his early success as coach of Spain’s national team.

Enrique said the team’s approach in the impressive wins over England and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League is what made the difference for a revamped squad since he took over.

“What I liked the most in these 10 days was the players’ attitude on and off the field,” the former Barcelona coach said. “In only a few training sessions they were able to put our ideas into practice.”

Enrique spoke after Spain’s 6-0 rout of World Cup runner-up Croatia in the Nations League on Tuesday. Three days earlier, La Roja had come from behind to defeat England 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

“It was a spectacular day. I couldn’t have imagined it,” Enrique said after the team overpowered Croatia. “But regardless of the score, what I saw in the players’ attitude was what was important. With this level of efficiency and with this quality that we have in front of the goal, it will be very difficult to stop us.”

Fans loudly chanted the coach’s name during Tuesday’s game in the southeastern Spanish city of Elche.

“I was a little embarrassed. It surprised me,” Enrique said. “I’m thankful, but I prefer that they cheer the players, they are the real protagonists.”

Enrique was announced as Spain’s coach in July following the team’s World Cup debacle, when the soccer federation fired Julen Lopetegui two days before the tournament and the team eventually was eliminated by host Russia in the round of 16.

His first contact with players came less than two weeks ago in training camp. He immediately imposed his energetic style in the practice sessions, and it translated onto the field in the first two matches.

Enrique had already taken action to bring the players together and build greater camaraderie within the group, including banning cell phones during meals so players could spend more time talking to each other. He also took the squad to an “escape room,” where players had to work together to solve puzzles and try to break out.

“I liked what I saw from the players the whole week,” Enrique said.

On the field, the coach also implemented important changes, making the team apply more pressure without the ball and playing a more direct game in attack, relinquishing the endless short passes that used to be a characteristic of Spain’s national team.

“Luis Enrique asks us to be very aggressive up front, to pressure and try to dominate, not giving the opponent any breathing room,” said Marco Asensio, who scored a goal and set up three others against Croatia on Tuesday. “We needed to get this sort of feeling back. We’ve put in two great performances.”

Asensio was the man of the match against Croatia but he didn’t even start against England. Iago Aspas played at Wembley and also performed well. Saul Niguez, who has become an undisputable starter for Enrique in midfield thanks to his versatility, also scored on Tuesday, as did Sergio Ramos, Rodrigo and Francisco “Isco” Alarcon.

Spain’s next match is a friendly against Wales on Oct. 11 in Cardiff. Four days later it will host England in Seville in the Nations League.

“Now we have time to analyze everything in more detail,” Enrique said. “There are things to improve despite these first two matches.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni