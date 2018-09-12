More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
theliberianinfluence/Instagram

President George Weah, 51, plays for Liberia

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2018, 8:37 AM EDT
Not content with being the President of Liberia, George Weah is now back on the pitch as one of Africa’s greatest-ever players made a stunning comeback on Tuesday.

On the same night his 18-year-old son Tim was helping the U.S. national team beat Mexico, halfway around the globe the President of Liberia, George, came out of retirement to play for the national team.

Seriously. That happened. Son and father both playing for their national teams on the same night has to be some kind of first, right?

Weah, 51 years young, came out of retirement to captain his national side in a friendly against Nigeria and although the friendly was set up to retire his famous No.14 jersey, it wasn’t just a stunt. He played 79 minutes of the game which ended in a 2-1 win for Nigeria.

15 years after his last game as a professional, the former Monaco, PSG and AC Milan star (who was crowned the best player in world soccer in 1995) played up front for Liberia against a strong Nigeria side who fielded Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho during the game.

Simply stunning.

Hugo Lloris banned, fined for DUI

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 12, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris appeared in court in London on Wednesday, with the star goalkeeper banned from driving and fined after accepting he drove his car despite being over two times the drink-drive limit.

Lloris, 31, was handed a 20-month driving ban and fined $65,000 for the incident which took place in the early hours of Friday Aug. 24 as he spent the night in jail.

The captain of France’s 2018 World Cup winning team had been out with Arsenal captain and French teammate Laurent Koscielny, plus Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud for dinner and drinks in central London. When he left the restaurant he was pulled over by an undercover police car.

More details emerged from the prosecutor in Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, with Lloris said to be driving at 15 miler per hour in a 30 zone, while he also ran a red light and swerved towards parked cars before being stopped by police. It was also revealed that vomit was found in his car and Lloris had to be helped out of the vehicle by police officers.

Tottenham have said they are dealing with the matter internally, with Lloris’ manager Mauricio Pochettino previously accepting it was extremely out of character for their club captain but wasn’t something they could justify.

“I think it is a massive lesson for everyone. He [Lloris] is punishing himself. He feels so sorry and so bad,” Pochettino said. “He knows he made a big mistake. In the same way I think it is out of character. We are going to support him but knowing that we cannot justify.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Lloris will be stripped of the captaincy for Spurs and France after this incident.

Lloris didn’t play in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat at Watford before the international break after suffering a thigh injury, while he didn’t feature for France over the international break but was in the Stade de France in Paris to lead Les Bleus’ World Cup trophy celebrations with their fans on Monday.

Defending Lloris, David Sonn told the court how his client was showered with drinks from fellow diners as they had continued to celebrate France’s World Cup success.

“On July 15 he was arguably the proudest man on the planet,” Mr Sonn said. “Just 40 days later, he was arrested. He experienced the indignity of being handcuffed and put in a police station overnight. The spectacular fall from grace is not lost on Mr Lloris.”

Adams hands USMNT win over Mexico

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 11:05 PM EDT
Tyler Adams was born on Valentine’s Day, and Tuesday might be the day he made USMNT fall in love.

Following a decent performance against Brazil, Adams scored a second half goal as a young USMNT beat a young Mexico 1-0 in Nashville.

The USMNT next faces Peru and Colombia on Oct. 11 and 16, respectively.

El Tri weathered early U.S. possession on a wet field, with the most notable battle that of USMNT left back Eric Lichaj and all comers on his side of the pitch.

The Yanks had some trouble clearing a dangerous 14th minute free kick. A corner kick soon followed, and Zack Steffen acted quickly to slap Edson Alvarez’s header over the bar and collect the second corner. He’d corral a header five minutes later.

Gyasi Zardes drew a free kick on the edge of the Mexico 18 in the 27th minute, and Kellyn Acosta had two cracks at it but missed the second wide of the near post.

Steffen gave away a free kick on the right edge with a risky effort to collect a long ball, but Diego Lainez’s low shot was easily turned away by the wall. Lainez then set up Alvarado with a shimmy past Wil Trapp, but Alvarado was unable to get much on his in-tight shot to Steffen.

The Yanks got a rare bit of attack in the 40th minute, but Weah’s penalty shout was denied before he lashed over the bar moments later. An injury to McKennie then gave way to Julian Green.

Zardes laid off for Weah in the 42nd minute, and the PSG teen forced Hugo Gonzalez into a low save.

Weah and Green were especially energetic in the second half, and a Zardes hustle play won the Yanks a 61st minute corner.

Zardes then lunged but couldn’t reach substitute Antonee Robinson‘s inviting cross to the near post.

Matt Miazga then went chest-to-chest with the much smaller Lainez, and there was a meeting between 18-20 of the players on the field as the Nantes center back gestured his difference in height.

Moments later, Mexico took it over the edge. Angel Zaldivar went studs-up with a sliding tackle to Trapp’s ankle and earned a sending off.

Adams then put the Yanks ahead, darting into the box to get his first USMNT goal. There was a bit of redemption for Robinson, too, who earned the assist as a sub after a tough Friday against Brazil.

USMNT player ratings vs. El Tri

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 11:02 PM EDT
The United States got interim head coach Dave Sarachan a win over Mexico, something any American soccer mind will celebrate as long as they’re on this mortal coil.

Who shone for Sarachan, and who didn’t? Read on.

Starting XI

Zack Steffen  — 7 — Very good aside from a dicey adventure at the edge of his 18. Clearly the No. 1 at age 23, although a new coach may challenge that.

Eric Lichaj  (Off 56′) — 7 — Very physical and committed performance from the veteran Hull City defender despite playing out-of-position as a right-footed left back. His future is an intriguing one given his age (33) at the next World Cup.

Matt Miazga  — 8 — Perhaps the man of the match, along with his partner and Steffen during a first half where the back line was often left under pressure.

Cameron Carter-Vickers — 7 — Strong night for the Tottenham Hotspur youngster, who was especially busy from minutes nine to 40.

Shaq Moore (Off 85′) — 6 — Improved as the game went on, and had a few standout moments. He needs to play well when given the chance given the amount of right back prospects behind him (and No. 1 DeAndre Yedlin).

Wil Trapp — 5 — A step back from a rock solid job against Brazil. Probably wasn’t a great call to have him as the lone CDM in a 4-1-4-1, although three of the four attack-minded mids are CDMs by trade.

Tim Weah (Off, 90′) — 8 — Bring me Weah with a healthy Christian Pulisic, McKennie, and Adams in the same XI, please and thank you.

Weston McKennie (Off 40′) — 5 — Left early due to injury but joined the cluttered midfield in doing little to keep the ball from Mexico. A bright first eight minutes or so.

Tyler Adams — 8 — The night’s goal scorer — yes, from New York on 9/11 — is going to bring in a mint for the New York Red Bulls one day (November to RB Leipzig?). Good hustle.

Kellyn Acosta (Off 85′) — 6 — Not poor considering he was played out of position. That’s not new for him with the USMNT.

Gyasi Zardes (Off 80′) — 6 — Strong in hold up play, a hopeful performance as he looks to get his USMNT career back on track.

Substitutes

Julian Green (On 40′) — 8 — His introduction changed the game, as the daring and energetic Greuther Furth man shows he’s not done growing as a player.

Antonee Robinson (On 56′) — 7 — What a redemption from Friday night’s struggles, showing why the left back is well-regarded at Everton. Nice assist on Adams’ goal.

Bobby Wood (On 80′) — 6 — Feisty and fine.

DeAndre Yedlin (On 85′) — N/A —

Cristian Roldan (On 85′) — N/A —

Marky Delgado (On 90′) — N/A —

Three things from USMNT’s win over Mexico

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2018, 11:01 PM EDT
The United States got interim head coach Dave Sarachan a win over Mexico, something any American soccer figure will celebrate as long as they’re on this mortal coil.

But there was plenty more to discuss from a feisty, sloppy 90 minutes in Nashville.

The rivalry was, indeed, renewed

Diego Lainez — more on him later — battled hard with Eric Lichaj, and the fouls amplified as the match went on.

Matt Miazga then went chest-to-chest with the much smaller Lainez, gesturing his height advantage as several Mexico players got involved and Zack Steffen held back the Nantes center back, who was on yellow. All told, 18-20 of the game’s combatants came together during the incident.

Moments later, Mexico took it over the edge. Angel Zaldivar went studs-up with a sliding tackle to Trapp’s ankle and earned a sending off.

Yeah, the young Mexicans hate the young Americans (and vice versa). And both looks quite good and deep given their collective lack of experience. Let’s go.

Zack Steffen will need to drop off in a big way to lose the No. 1 shirt

The Columbus Crew backstop is going to be a big part of the USMNT’s return to glory if in fact the Yanks are able to pick up the pieces from the World Cup qualifying disaster.

There was a goofy free kick giveaway, but other than that Steffen was nearly spotless.

It stands to reason that Steffen has a great chance to win the gig if his club coach, Gregg Berhalter gets the full-time job. But even if that doesn’t come true, Steffen has been very good in almost all of his caps.

He shows good control of his box, is decisive, and light on his feet. It’s clear he’s directing the back line effectively, and it’s his gig to lose heading into next summer’s Gold Cup. It will also be interesting to see if he stays in MLS or goes back abroad following a failed stint at Freiburg following a terrific time at the University of Maryland.

Mexico has its own teenage sensation

Lainez was Mexico’s biggest threat on Tuesday, the 18-year-old calling to mind a similar debut from a CONCACAF teenager from the United States.

Yes, Lainez of Club America might be going tit-for-tat against Christian Pulisic for some time.

Just look at what he did to Wil Trapp in cueing up 20-year-old Edson Alvarado for what easily could’ve been 1-0 to Mexico.

This is the game that will push the panic button on the coaching search

While it’s fair to question the players used in his 4-5-1 (or 4-1-4-1), It’s not really Dave Sarachan’s fault that his team is unable to function with attacking efficiency.

That’s not an excuse for Tuesday, as Mexico was also working with a young squad and interim boss, but the dedicated USMNT observer wants to see a philosophy at work when their team is on the field.

And it’s just not there. We know that Earnie Stewart wants an aggressive, industrious team but that needs time and tactics that won’t come as an interim boss tries out new players (though these matches in a World Cup qualifying are ripe for experimentation).

Playing in other clubs’ World Cup warm-ups or entertaining Brazil in a money-making friendly is one thing, but there’s something about seeing Mexico on the other side of the field which will beg for full-time direction.