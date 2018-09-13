Double injury blow for Tottenham as Dele, Lloris ruled out

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur will be without two of their star players for their massive clash against Liverpool at Wembley this Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Captain and star goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be missing for “several weeks” with a thigh injury, while Dele Alli‘s hamstring issue hasn’t cleared up after he was injured while playing for England against Spain during the international break.

Ahead of the battle with title rivals Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino spoke about being without two of his key players.

“He [Dele Alli] suffered a small injury after 20 minutes of the game against Spain at Wembley. I am disappointed because we are maybe going to miss him for this game and maybe the Champions League game against Inter Milan,” Pochettino said.

He also confirmed Lloris “will have another scan” on his thigh problem, and they “hope everything is going well” and he will be available after the UCL game against Inter Milan on Sept. 18. Pochettino also confirmed that Lloris would remain Spurs captain after his driving ban and hefty fine for a DUI last month.

Spurs face Liverpool this weekend, Inter Milan in the UCL, Brighton in the PL and then Watford in the League Cup in their next four games.

Michel Vorm will likely deputize for Lloris, while Dele Alli’s absence could mean the likes of Harry Winks and Erik Lamela will be thrown into the starting lineup. Heung-Min Son is another option, but the forward may only be available off the bench this weekend after spending an extended period of time away on international duty playing in the Asian Cup and friendly games for South Korea.