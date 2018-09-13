Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Week 5 of the Premier League season is here. Man, it is great to have the PL back after the international break.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 4-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM ]

Manchester City 4-2 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-3 Manchester United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-1 West Ham United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-0 Brighton – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-3 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

