Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
Week 5 of the Premier League season is here. Man, it is great to have the PL back after the international break.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Chelsea 4-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM ]

Manchester City 4-2 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]  

Newcastle 1-3 Arsenal – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-3 Manchester United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-1 Burnley – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 2-1 West Ham United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-0 Brighton – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-3 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, streaming schedule: Week 5

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
The Premier League is back, with the international break over

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Cardiff City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Manchester United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Wolves vs. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. West Ham United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Brighton – NBCSN [STREAM]

Combined Best XI: Tottenham v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Ahead of the huge Tottenham Hotspur versus Liverpool clash at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), we thought it would be fun to select a combined Best XI from the two Premier League title contenders.

[ MORE: Dele, Lloris out injured ]

If you could choose players from the current squads at Tottenham or Liverpool, what would be the starting XI you put out on the pitch? Below we have a go at doing just that.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp have a tough enough job putting a starting XI out on the pitch each week as it it based on their own squads, so this is a ridiculously hard task. Still, what a team this is…

JPW’s combined Tottenham v. Liverpool lineup

—– Alisson —–

—- Alderweireld —- Van Dijk —- Vertonghen —-

—- Trippier —- Eriksen —- Henderson —- Robertson —-

—- Mane —- Kane —- Salah —-

Conclusion: Alisson edges Hugo Lloris in goal, with both making mistakes with the ball at their feet in recent months but the former more dominant and set to make a huge impact at Liverpool in the coming years. We’ve gone for the 3-4-3 formation and in central defense the trio of Toby Alderweireld, Virgil Van Dijk and Jan Vertonghen complement each other rather nicely. With Davinson Sanchez, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren missing out, there are plenty of star center backs. Out wide Kieran Trippier just gets the nod ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold due to his stunning World Cup, and Andrew Robertson just edges past Ben Davies but it is really a toss of a coin between those two.

Central midfield was perhaps the toughest area to select with Christian Eriksen a given in a slightly deeper role, but who should play alongside him as the holding midfielder? Jordan Henderson gets the nod ahead of Eric Dier but if Naby Keita settles into life in the PL as we all expect then he will jump ahead of the Liverpool skipper. Up top, well, there’s an embarrassment of riches. Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are locks, and I’ve gone for Sadio Mane after his fast start to the current campaign. Dele Alli, Son, Lucas Moura and Roberto Firmino are all knocking on the door but the displays of Mane, Salah and Kane over the past few years gets them into this team.

Chievo deducted points in Serie A for false accounting

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
ROME (AP) Chievo Verona has been docked three points in Serie A and fined 200,000 euros ($232,000) after being found guilty of false accounting.

Chievo president Luca Campedelli has also been banned for three months after the Italian soccer federation found the club had deliberately inflated the figures of transfer dealings with Cesena. The FIGC’s prosecutor had requested that Chievo be deducted 15 points.

The club now has negative points after losing its first two matches and drawing the other.

Chievo risked being deducted points from last season and relegated in an initial trial in the offseason but that was thrown out on a legal technicality. Chievo finished 13th last season, five points above 18th-place Crotone, which was the last club to be relegated.

Cesena, which has gone bankrupt, was docked 15 points in the initial trial.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Activist, World Cup final pitch invader in hospital

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
A prominent member of the anti-Kremlin movement is seriously ill in hospital, according to protest band Pussy Riot.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Pyotr Verzilov, who helped organized the pitch invasion with Pussy Riot during the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow, was taken to hospital suffering from a lose of eyesight and he couldn’t walk or talk.

Members of Pussy Riot believe he could have been poisoned.

Below is more information from our friends over at NBCNews.com.

“Our friend, brother, comrade Petr Verzilov is in reanimation. His life is in danger. We think that he was poisoned,” Pussy Riot said on its official Twitter feed.

Sergei Smirnov, editor-in-chief of Mediazona, struck a more cautious note however, confirming on social media that Verzilov was in hospital but saying nobody knew his diagnosis, making it difficult to understand what was going on.

Online news portal Meduza cited Veronika Nikulshina, who it said was Verzilov’s girlfriend, describing how he had been rushed to hospital on Tuesday night after he started to lose his eyesight and ability to talk and walk.

After running on the pitch dressed in police uniforms during the final between France and Croatia at the Luzhnkik Stadium on July 15, Verzilov and others were handed a 15-day prison sentence.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin present for the final, and their stunt, Verzilov and Pussy Riot said they wanted to promote free speech in Russia.