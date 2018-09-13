Spain consider bid to host Euro 2028 or 2030 World Cup

MADRID (AP) Spain is reportedly considering a bid to host the 2028 European Championship or the 2030 World Cup.
Spanish media reports say the idea was brought up on Wednesday in a meeting involving FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and soccer federation president Luis Rubiales.
Several reports, citing government sources, said a bid to host the 2030 World Cup could possibly be made jointly with Portugal and Morocco.
Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup. The city of Bilbao will host matches during Euro 2020.
The Iberian nation also hosted Euro 1964 and bid jointly with Portugal for the 2018 World Cup, which was held in Russia.
ROME (AP) Chievo Verona has been docked three points in Serie A and fined 200,000 euros ($232,000) after being found guilty of false accounting.
Chievo president Luca Campedelli has also been banned for three months after the Italian soccer federation found the club had deliberately inflated the figures of transfer dealings with Cesena. The FIGC’s prosecutor had requested that Chievo be deducted 15 points.
The club now has negative points after losing its first two matches and drawing the other.
Chievo risked being deducted points from last season and relegated in an initial trial in the offseason but that was thrown out on a legal technicality. Chievo finished 13th last season, five points above 18th-place Crotone, which was the last club to be relegated.
Cesena, which has gone bankrupt, was docked 15 points in the initial trial.
A prominent member of the anti-Kremlin movement is seriously ill in hospital, according to protest band Pussy Riot.
Pyotr Verzilov, who helped organized the pitch invasion with Pussy Riot during the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow, was taken to hospital suffering from a lose of eyesight and he couldn’t walk or talk.
Members of Pussy Riot believe he could have been poisoned.
“Our friend, brother, comrade Petr Verzilov is in reanimation. His life is in danger. We think that he was poisoned,” Pussy Riot said on its official Twitter feed.
Sergei Smirnov, editor-in-chief of Mediazona, struck a more cautious note however, confirming on social media that Verzilov was in hospital but saying nobody knew his diagnosis, making it difficult to understand what was going on.
Online news portal Meduza cited Veronika Nikulshina, who it said was Verzilov’s girlfriend, describing how he had been rushed to hospital on Tuesday night after he started to lose his eyesight and ability to talk and walk.
After running on the pitch dressed in police uniforms during the final between France and Croatia at the Luzhnkik Stadium on July 15, Verzilov and others were handed a 15-day prison sentence.
With Russian President Vladimir Putin present for the final, and their stunt, Verzilov and Pussy Riot said they wanted to promote free speech in Russia.
Crystal Palace have lost their last 12 Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha, so, naturally, the news that their Ivorian winger is back in training is a huge boost for the Eagles.
Palace head to Huddersfield Town on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) in what already seems like a massive clash. The Terriers have yet to win in the Premier League this season, while Palace have lost three-straight after their opening day win.
Speaking about the possibility of Zaha coming straight back into his team this weekend, Palace boss Roy Hodgson was cautious.
“It was Wilf’s first training session today. It was debated whether he should join in, but he was determined to,” Hodgson said. “The same with James Tomkins. We’ll have to wait and see how they react to tomorrow’s training session to see if they will be available. If we listen to our medical department, both are coming back as early, if not earlier, than should have been expected.”
Right, so if you have Wilf in your PL fantasy team I’d say he will have a 75 percent chance of playing but the sounds of things. So ignore that little yellow caution sign next to him in your FPL team. Zaha is that important to Palace that they may well take a risk to start him.
Yes, it’s early in the season for that, but we saw against Southampton before the break how the entire dynamic of their attacking unit alters without Zaha.
Christian Benteke, who has yet to score this season and missed a hatful of chances in the defeat against Saints, is out injured with a knee problem. If Zaha is fit enough he will come in for Benteke through the middle up top, with new signings Cheikhou Kouyate and Max Meyer both up to full fitness and they could start for the Eagles in midfield.
Tottenham Hotspur will be without two of their star players for their massive clash against Liverpool at Wembley this Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Captain and star goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be missing for “several weeks” with a thigh injury, while Dele Alli‘s hamstring issue hasn’t cleared up after he was injured while playing for England against Spain during the international break.
Ahead of the battle with title rivals Liverpool, Mauricio Pochettino spoke about being without two of his key players.
“He [Dele Alli] suffered a small injury after 20 minutes of the game against Spain at Wembley. I am disappointed because we are maybe going to miss him for this game and maybe the Champions League game against Inter Milan,” Pochettino said.
He also confirmed Lloris “will have another scan” on his thigh problem, and they “hope everything is going well” and he will be available after the UCL game against Inter Milan on Sept. 18. Pochettino also confirmed that Lloris would remain Spurs captain after his driving ban and hefty fine for a DUI last month.
Spurs face Liverpool this weekend, Inter Milan in the UCL, Brighton in the PL and then Watford in the League Cup in their next four games.
Michel Vorm will likely deputize for Lloris, while Dele Alli’s absence could mean the likes of Harry Winks and Erik Lamela will be thrown into the starting lineup. Heung-Min Son is another option, but the forward may only be available off the bench this weekend after spending an extended period of time away on international duty playing in the Asian Cup and friendly games for South Korea.