Top Premier League storylines for Week 5

The Premier League left us for a week, but like any good parental figure it is returning with presents for all.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

All that and four more things to watch closely this weekend in England.

Liverpool kicks off grueling run as Spurs try to bounce back

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool — 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, and Spurs have had two weeks to stew on their first loss of the year, a setback at the hands of still-perfect Watford.

Now Spurs are staring down another team with a zero in the loss and draw columns, as high-flying Liverpool visits Wembley Stadium. Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris are set to miss the match for Tottenham.

The Reds come to London knowing that this is their first big test of the season, and that it will kick off a monster run of fixtures which includes visits from Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Chelsea in the League Cup, and Man City in the Premier League. There’s a visit to Chelsea in league play and a trip to Napoli in the UCL to boot.

Perfect Hornets welcome red-hot Lukaku, Manchester United

Watford vs. Manchester United — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC

If you would’ve offered Javi Gracia a 2W-2L start to the season before facing 4-0 Manchester United in Week Five, he probably would’ve taken it.

Yet his Watford side is the perfect side as it welcomes Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

New boys challenged at homes of unbeaten giants

Chelsea vs. Cardiff City — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on CNBC

Man City vs. Fulham — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN

Neil Warnock leads Cardiff City into Chelsea while Slavisa Jokanovic and Fulham visit the Etihad Stadium, the two newly-promoted sides experiencing very different starts to life in the Premier League.

Fulham spent much more than the Bluebirds, and the Cottagers are playing stylish football with Jean-Michael Seri and prizefighter striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. “Mitro” has the ability to challenge any center back in the league, but can he be a difference maker against a City side determined to get back atop the table.

Chelsea is good money to end the weekend atop the table, even if Liverpool manages a win at Spurs. That’s because the Blues have plenty of experience breaking down parked sides, and Warnock is unlikely to expect anything despite counterpunching Arsenal twice in a 3-2 loss last time out.

New managers Emery, Sarri helm big London rivalry

Everton vs. West Ham United — 11 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Neither Marco Silva nor West Ham counterpart Manuel Pellegrini expected to be in their respective spots on the table after four weeks of the season.

Silva’s Everton remains unbeaten, but has drawn three of its four matches in head-scratching fashion. Now he’ll entertain an Irons side which could be staring down 0-7 if they cannot find a point at Goodison Park (Chelsea home and Manchester United away are next on the league docket).

