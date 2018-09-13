More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Top Premier League storylines for Week 5

By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2018, 5:53 PM EDT
The Premier League left us for a week, but like any good parental figure it is returning with presents for all.

All that and four more things to watch closely this weekend in England.

Liverpool kicks off grueling run as Spurs try to bounce back
Mauricio Pochettino, Harry Kane, and Spurs have had two weeks to stew on their first loss of the year, a setback at the hands of still-perfect Watford.

Now Spurs are staring down another team with a zero in the loss and draw columns, as high-flying Liverpool visits Wembley Stadium. Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris are set to miss the match for Tottenham.

The Reds come to London knowing that this is their first big test of the season, and that it will kick off a monster run of fixtures which includes visits from Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Chelsea in the League Cup, and Man City in the Premier League. There’s a visit to Chelsea in league play and a trip to Napoli in the UCL to boot.

Perfect Hornets welcome red-hot Lukaku, Manchester United
If you would’ve offered Javi Gracia a 2W-2L start to the season before facing 4-0 Manchester United in Week Five, he probably would’ve taken it.

Yet his Watford side is the perfect side as it welcomes Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

New boys challenged at homes of unbeaten giants
Neil Warnock leads Cardiff City into Chelsea while Slavisa Jokanovic and Fulham visit the Etihad Stadium, the two newly-promoted sides experiencing very different starts to life in the Premier League.

Fulham spent much more than the Bluebirds, and the Cottagers are playing stylish football with Jean-Michael Seri and prizefighter striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. “Mitro” has the ability to challenge any center back in the league, but can he be a difference maker against a City side determined to get back atop the table.

Chelsea is good money to end the weekend atop the table, even if Liverpool manages a win at Spurs. That’s because the Blues have plenty of experience breaking down parked sides, and Warnock is unlikely to expect anything despite counterpunching Arsenal twice in a 3-2 loss last time out.

New managers Emery, Sarri helm big London rivalry
Neither Marco Silva nor West Ham counterpart Manuel Pellegrini expected to be in their respective spots on the table after four weeks of the season.

Silva’s Everton remains unbeaten, but has drawn three of its four matches in head-scratching fashion. Now he’ll entertain an Irons side which could be staring down 0-7 if they cannot find a point at Goodison Park (Chelsea home and Manchester United away are next on the league docket).

Girl soccer player challenges gender rules in Argentina

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Associated PressSep 13, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
CHABAS, Argentina (AP) At age 7, Candelaria Cabrera goes after the soccer ball with determination. She drives toward her rivals without caring much about getting hurt and deftly manages the bumps on the dirt field.

She wears a loose white jersey from Huracan de Chabas, her hometown, located 230 miles (370 kilometers) north of the capital, Buenos Aires. Printed on the back and on her red shorts is a number 4. She uses white boots and shin guards. Her long, copper colored hair tied in a ponytail distinguishes her from the rest of the players.

“Cande,” as she is known by friends and family, is the only girl playing in a children’s soccer league in the southern party of Santa Fe province, birthplace of stars including Lionel Messi, Gabriel Batistuta and Jorge Valdano. Former Argentine coaches Marcelo Bielsa, Gerardo Martino and Jorge Sampaoli were also born there.

But a regional regulation that prohibits mixed-gender teams in children’s categories threatens to take her off the field – a ruling that has helped dramatize the inequality in opportunities for men and women in this soccer-crazed county.

“I had to sit down with her and tell her that there are some people who have to make rules in soccer and that these rules do not agree with what she wants,” said Rosana Noriega, Candelaria’s mother. “And, well, we both cried, and she said: `The people who make the laws are bad people.”‘

She was 3 years old when her parents gave her her first ball. They understood that it didn’t make sense to insist she play with dolls, even if there were “comments from other moms that they should not give her male toys because it would encourage her to be a lesbian,” Noriega recalled.

Two months ago, the regional soccer authorities notified Huracan that the team could no longer include Candelaria. She could only play on a girls’ team – which does not exist where Candelaria lives.

Noriega took to social media to speak out about her daughter’s case and was surprised to find that she was not the only one. Girls wrote to her saying they were facing the same problem in nearby towns and more distant provinces.

Of the 230 regional leagues recognized by the Argentine Football Association, only 68 have women’s teams. This is just one of the many disparities with men’s soccer. The most notable is financial: The best-paid contract in men’s first division is around $3 million a year. In contrast, women who play in their top category receive a travel voucher of $44.

Argentina’s female players, who will play in a November runoff game for the 2019 World Cup, have struggled financially when their payments were delayed. They also expressed discomfort when Adidas, the brand that sponsors a few members of the national teams of both genders, unveiled the new shirt for the Female America Cup this year with models rather than players.

“The biggest lack is that they don’t have younger players. They start playing at age 16, 17 and by then they’ve missed out on a bunch of issues that have to do with understanding the game,” said Ricardo Pinela, president of the Football Association’s Women’s Football Commission.

“The important thing is that every club in every corner of the country gives a girl the possibility of joining a female soccer team, to play with other girls, even if it’s just for fun, and from there generate the necessary structure that … sets them on equal standing as the male players”, he argued.

After Candelaria’s case became widely publicized, her regional league committed to reviewing the rule in an assembly at the end of the year – leaving her case in limbo until then.

While she’s officially now banned, the team has let her keep playing – at least until an opponent objects.

Candelaria’s most recent match ended with her team beating rival Alumni de Casilda 7-0.

“No one should say that a girl can’t play soccer,” she said.

MLS All Star Game headed to Orlando, format unchanged

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2018, 5:05 PM EDT
The Major League Soccer All Star Game is headed to Orlando City in 2019, the second time the game has been staged in the Theme Park Capital of the World.

A release from MLSSoccer.com says the game will again pit the MLS All Stars against a “renowned international club.”

Our guess would be a club with significant Brazilian ties to match its ownership and longtime star Kaka, who retired after last season.

Could it be Paris Saint-Germain, who is yet to be an opponent in what commissioner Don Garber has called “the most important special event” that MLS has on its calendar?

Other big name clubs which have yet to oppose the All Stars and have Brazilian stars are Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

PSG rolls out Air Jordan third kit, hoops jersey

en.psg.fr
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2018, 4:20 PM EDT
“Today is the day that football and style change forever,” claims the release on Paris Saint-Germain’s web site, and in some ways that isn’t as absurd as it sounds coming from the French football giants.

PSG announced a massive clothing line with Air Jordan on Thursday, including a Michael Jordan No. 23 “Paris” basketball jersey and a third kit for the 2018-19 season.

Aside from color, the kit doesn’t look much different from the standard Nike PSG jersey. The Jumpman, of course, stands out opposite the PSG crest.

Now let’s see if the Jordan two-three Paris jersey sells as well as his Space Jam replica. One thing’s for sure, this line does seem set to sell loads overseas and domestically.

Neymar is into it. From PSG.FR:

“For me the Jordan Brand means phenomenal, magic, irreverent. It is perfect for Paris and for the Champions League. It is a huge responsibility to carry Jordan’s name on a shirt and we look forward to an excellent season. Two partners that are champions, both Paris and Jordan, so I really hope this connection brings us many titles.”

Reports: Real boss Lopetegui meets with El Tri star Herrera

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Julen Lopetegui and Hector Herrera have a history, and that may lead Real Madrid to a coup on another Mexican national team star in the tradition of Hugo Sanchez and Javier Hernandez.

Herrera, 28, will be a free agent after the season and has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Inter Milan, and Fulham.

Yet reports say Real Madrid is in pole position thanks to the relationship between its manager and Porto’s center midfielder, and that the two met in Portugal during the international break (Herrera was one of several key players absent from Mexico and the USMNT for Tuesday’s match in Nashville).

Lopetegui managed Herrera at Porto, where the Mexican remains a fixture in the lineup for Sergio Conceicao. Herrera was signed from Pachuca in 2013, and Lopetegui managed the El Tri star for a year-and-a-half after taking over in 2014.

Herrera is capped 75 times by Mexico and is a complete force in the middle of the park, possibly the most effective club player from a CONCACAF side.

Herrera could help replace Luka Modric and/or Mateo Kovacic, should either player leave Real next summer. Modric was linked with Inter Milan in August, while Kovacic is on loan at Chelsea.