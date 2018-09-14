More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Semi-pro club reveals player’s mental health battle without his concent

By Kyle BonnSep 14, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley is enraged after his current club revealed his battle with depression and subsequent retirement without his consent.

7th tier English club Farnborough FC was left without a goalkeeper for the second leg of its FA Cup qualifying match against Lewes on Wednesday, and in a club statement released directly before the match attempting to explain the sudden lack of a shot stopper, revealed that Pidgeley had retired.

“This is the first the club that has heard of this,” the club said in its initial statement, which appears to have been deleted. “Although the timing is shocking, we wish Lenny and his family all the best in his retirement.”

The club then released a follow-up statement hoping to shed some light on why it was criticizing Pidgeley for his “shocking” timing while battling personal demons. “The club would like to clarify its statement of Wednesday evening,” Farnborough wrote on its official website. “Specifically, that our comment about the shocking timing, referred to us being shocked regarding the sad information we received on that afternoon, whilst preparing for our FA Cup Replay. With no goalkeeper available that night we owed the fans an explanation before kick-off, which due to the timings on the night was drafted in haste and did not convey our true thoughts accurately.”

Pidgeley spoke to the BBC in the aftermath of the controversy, and said that the club’s conduct has left him furious, and that his family found out about his retirement as a result of the public statement, not from him.

“At the other clubs I was at, it never came out in the open,” Pidgeley told BBC Sport. “Recently my depression has been with me quite a lot. In the last couple of weeks I tried to play through it, but it became too much for me. By midweek, when the cup game was, I could barely get out of bed… I was almost at the point of panic attacks. When the statement came out, it put me in a dark place. The way the club have conducted themselves is not right. They mentioned my illness, which I have never been comfortable talking about. For 10 years I’ve tried to keep it undercover.

“I have never wanted this to come out, never ever.”

Pidgeley says he didn’t want to discuss this issue publicly, and now he has to do so just to give his side of the story. “I was never, ever going to speak in public about it. But it has been forced on me. Now I have to speak. Because this is serious, people have committed suicide and depression is a massive issue.”

Pidgeley, now 34 years old, came up through the Chelsea youth system and made two appearances for the club. He spent time on loan at Watford and Millwall before making a permanent move to the latter at the expiry of his Chelsea contract. He later played for Bradford City, Exeter City, Newport County, and Mansfield Town among others.

Alcacer stars in debut, seals Dortmund’s 3-1 win in Germany

Associated PressSep 14, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) – Paco Alcacer thrived in his Borussia Dortmund debut on Friday, sealing the team’s 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The Spanish striker, who joined Dortmund from Barcelona in the offseason, fired a shot to the top left corner in the 88th minute after a set up by substitute Jadon Sancho. Alcacer had earlier helped Dortmund reclaim the lead.

A slice of luck helped Dortmund break the deadlock after a cagey opening from both sides. Jacob Bruun Larsen, the 19-year-old making his league debut, sent in a cross that Abdou Diallo headed at goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Trapp made the save but Diallo managed to bundle over the rebound from close distance.

Sebastien Haller equalized with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Alcacer – who had entered the match a minute earlier – sent Sancho on his way on the right with a brilliant pass. The English winger eluded two defenders to set up Marius Wolf to score against his former club. Wolf joined Dortmund from Frankfurt in the offseason.

Dortmund’s Mario Goetze remained on the bench for the third consecutive game.

The team played with jerseys with a message against racism in place of the usual sponsor’s logo.

Pogba future has Manchester United ‘in the dark’

By Kyle BonnSep 14, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
Rumors swirl that Paul Pogba, frustrated by his deployment at Manchester United and buoyed in confidence by the World Cup victory, wants to leave Manchester United.

But his manager is standing firm.

Jose Mourinho says that the 25-year-old Frenchman has always remained professional at Old Trafford. “The only thing that is clear for me is that the player never – never in all these days we are together – never told me that he wants to leave,” Mourinho said of Pogba.

To Mourinho, no news is good news. “At this moment, I am in the dark,” Mourinho admitted, but said he’s taking that as a good sign. “If he doesn’t tell me he wants to leave, it’s because he wants to stay. That’s my conclusion, no?”

There’s only one way the Manchester United boss will believe Pogba wants to go. “If I watch [Pogba’s agent] Mr. [Mino] Raiola on the screen saying the player wants to leave, and that he is organizing a way for him to try to leave or so on, then I will believe.”

Pogba was criticized last year for his play as Manchester United finished second in the Premier League, but after watching him play well as France won the World Cup, many have turned to Mourinho as the source of Pogba’s underperformance. The Frenchman seems to have stricter instructions while playing for his club as opposed to the national team, and the freedom he was given in Russia this summer seemed to have a positive effect on his performance.

Report: FIFA plans to overhaul transfer system

By Kyle BonnSep 14, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
According to a report by Reuters, FIFA is planning big changes to the transfer system, including a luxury tax and a limit on loaning players.

The report states that FIFA has dedicated a task force – commissioned by FIFA president Gianni Infantino – to evaluating the current transfer system and proposing changes that may be necessary. The task force released a report on the current status of the transfer system and what can be improved, and Reuters claims to have seen that report.

Reuters quotes the FIFA report, saying that FIFA believes recent inflated costs have led to “unsavory practices which may lead to the exploitation of players.” It says the current system has contributed to “various abuses at the expense of young players and the integrity of competitions.”

In addition to the supposed exploitation of players, the report states, “The transfer system appears to have turned into a speculative market. This is not fair to the football clubs or grassroots which are the foundation of the professional sport.”

The report most notably suggests halting the increase in transfer prices by developing an algorithm to predetermine the value of a player, implying that would be used to set a fixed price based upon the mathematical calculation. It states that the task force commissioned Swiss company CIES Football Observatory to develop the algorithm, which it reportedly has already done.

The algorithm method could be most notably problematic because it would appear to try quantifying player value with a rigid determination, while such a value can often be less of a fixed rate and more of a subjective value. Factors that determine a player’s value go far beyond just that player’s performance on the field, stretching to contributors such as the player’s contract situation, the bidding team’s roster makeup, the selling team’s roster makeup, the player’s public persona, the player’s fit with a managerial style of play, and the selling team’s perceived ability to replace the player, among much more. Essentially, one team’s need to buy coupled with another team’s willingness or need to sell can help determine a player’s value just as much as his play on the pitch.

The FIFA report also apparently suggested the use of a luxury tax to cap transfer values. Reuters states the tax would go towards a “solidarity fund” but did not expand upon that concept. Major League Baseball currently employs a luxury tax, essentially serving as a soft salary cap to keep teams accountable for the contracts they dish out. Any team with a total salary expenditure over a predetermined threshold would pay a percentage of that expenditure to MLB determined by their consecutive offending years. The money collected from the tax is spread throughout the other franchises in a revenue-sharing manner. It is unclear how FIFA would implement such a luxury tax, and if the tax would attempt to cap individual transfers or full team salary expenditure.

In addition, the FIFA report suggested capping a team’s ability to loan players in and out. The suggestion puts forth a cap of 6-8 slots useable to loan players in to a club, and a similar cap on the ability to loan players out. The English professional leagues already have a system of this type, limiting the amount of player loans available for registration; it does not, however, limit the amount of outgoing loans.

Finally, the FIFA report suggested limiting the fees paid to an agent, and strongly suggested prohibiting the ability for one agent to act as the negotiator for both a club and a player in a single transaction.

FIFA has taken a mostly laissez faire approach to the transfer market, allowing the market set itself as well as the trajectory of transfer values in recent history, although the governing body has worked to clean up the process slightly. Most notably, FIFA outlawed the practice of third-party player ownership, a common occurrence most visibly in Italy, Portugal, and South America that caused decisions on players’ futures to be made by parties other than the player himself.

Mourinho accuses journalists of ‘obsession’ with him

By Kyle BonnSep 14, 2018, 4:25 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho is playing games in the media again.

There’s been plenty of talk about Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford in the last few days, with some debating how good he truly is, how much playing time he’s earned, and whether he’s rotting away on the Old Trafford bench. So, the Manchester United manager has resorted to the oldest deflection trick in his book to take the pressure off his young England international – make it all about the boss instead.

When asked if he believes Rashford has earned more playing time after scoring twice for England over the international break, Mourinho gave a sarcastic response, making his feelings towards the media well known. “I think I can expect that Sunday I’m going to be highly criticized for not playing him,” Mourinho said, knowing that Rashford is suspended this weekend due to his sending off last time out, “because some of the boys are really obsessed with me and some of them have a problem with some compulsive lies.”

“I can expect that Sunday some of them will wake up in the morning and the first thing they think is Jose Mourinho, so I can imagine on Sunday I am going to be criticized for not playing Marcus but it’s not my fault, he’s suspended,” Mourinho said. “Probably you should remind them he is suspended and cannot play.”

Mourinho came with a prepared list of statistics he read off to the media highlighting his belief that Rashford has played a significant amount of time. He noted that Rashford eclipsed 3,000 minutes in the 2016/17 season across all competitions, and then accumulated another 2,676 minutes in the 2017/18 season. Last campaign, Rashford made 35 Premier League appearances – 18 of them starts – completing at least 80 minutes just 10 times. He also appeared in all eight of Manchester United’s Champions League games, although he started just three of them and averaged just 43 minutes a game.

The Manchester United boss also took an interesting shot at a trio of Chelsea youngsters who happened to at one time be England youth international teammates of Rashford, seeming to subversively criticize Chelsea’s sparing use of its youth products. “Marcus Rashford is not Dominic Solanke. He is not Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he is not Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He is Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United player, with an incredible number of appearances and an incredible number of minutes played at the highest level in the best possible competitions. So Manchester United supporters, for you and just for you, to know what we are doing with Marcus Rashford, that’s what we are doing here.”

Mourinho says he felt the need to read off numbers because the media doesn’t paint a fair picture of Rashford’s role within the squad.

“But for the Manchester United supporters it is important they have the right idea of how things are in reality but the most important thing of all is that the kid is a good kid, a good player, knows what Manchester United did for him. Since I was here, he was never one day out of selection because of my decision, only if he was injured or suspended. He was never ever out of a selection, so he knows and that’s the most important thing.”