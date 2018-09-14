More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo credit: @Memphis901FC

Tim Howard part of group that now owns 5th-tier English club

By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Tim Howard has been revealed as one member of a group of investors which now owns London-based Dagenham & Redbridge.

The longtime Everton and U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper, along with the rest of his Victoria Road Football LLC partners — Peter B. Freund and Craig Unger — recently purchased the majority of shares in the fifth-division English club.

The group announced this summer that Memphis 901 FC — where Howard now lives during the offseason — will debut in USL in 2019. Freund also own the Memphis Redbirds, the AAA (baseball) affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Quotes from Sky Sports:

“When I first visited Victoria Road this summer for a friendly against Cambridge, and having come back for the match against Hartlepool, I was captivated by the incredible passion shown by the Daggers supporters.

“I consider my ability to come in and help this club, which has roots dating back to the 1880’s, as a privilege and will do everything I can to solidify it this season and give us a chance to return to the Football League in the future.”

Freund was reportedly interested in purchasing a stake in Championship side Aston Villa in the summer, before an Egyptian company owned by the Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris swooped in ahead of Freund.

Premier League preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 14, 2018, 9:07 AM EDT
  • Liverpool: 1st place, 12/12 points
  • Tottenham: 5th place, 9/12 points
  • Spurs won at home (4-1), drew away (2-2) last season

Last season’s third- and fourth-place finishers square off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, in the biggest clash (thus far) of the still-young Premier League season.

Tottenham Hotspur will be without two of their most important, influential players — Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli — due to injuries when Mauricio Pochettino‘s side hosts Liverpool (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com). Tottenham will, however, receive a massive boost in the form of Son Heung-min, who returns after missing the last three games due to international duty. Spurs managed quite well during Son’s absence, as Lucas Moura won PL Player of the Month for August, yet a sour taste in the mouth remains after suffering defeat for the first time this season just before the international break, away to Watford two weeks ago.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are yet to drop a point this season. Having conceded just one goal in four games, the side typically known for its attacking tendencies suddenly appears to have rounded itself into even healthier title-contending shape. That goal came last time out, against Leicester City, when Alisson‘s desire to play the ball out of the back quickly turned into a nightmare, yet it hugely undermines how good he has been through four games and how much stability he has brought to a long-troubled position already. Fortunately for the Reds, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have picked up right where they left off, racking up seven goals and three assists between them already.

What they’re saying

Pochettino, on Lloris staying on as captain after his DUI: “Of course, [he was] lucky there were no [tragic] consequence — that is important. … He is very conscious about what happened and you cannot remove it. But he has the capacity to move on and be focused on playing football. … He apologized to everyone — the staff, the club, the fans, us. He said, ‘Any decision that you take, gaffer, or the club take, I think is fair.’ … Will he stay as captain? Of course. He is the first to regret about everything. He is punishing himself. We are not God and we cannot judge people. He said, ‘Gaffer, I made a mistake. Now I need to pay like a man.'”

Klopp, on the need to rotate ahead of a busy period: “Of course we have to [rotate]. We go to the next game and then see. You always try to have your best team, but it’s clear with the number of games we have, we have to rotate. It feels like we’ve got 500 games [coming up]. When you have a lot of players you can make decisions, good decisions. It’s a luxury problem to have.”

Prediction

Liverpool grab an early goal, forcing Spurs to chase the game more than they’d like to do, presenting Liverpool ample opportunity for a second and third. The Reds stay perfect.

Thanks to Abu Dhabi sponsors, Man City cracks $650m in revenue

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 14, 2018, 8:05 AM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester City generated a club-record $655 million as it won the Premier League by amassing an unprecedented 100 points.

The annual report for the 2017-18 financial year was released Thursday showing the Abu Dhabi-owned club made a profit of 10.4 million pounds.

City’s revenue has increased 44 percent in five years, fueled by the rise in value of television rights, progress in the Champions League and more lucrative sponsorship deals.

Commercial deals are the biggest source of revenue, generating $304 million in the year to June 30.

Four of City’s nine global sponsors are Abu Dhabi companies. Sheikh Mansour, a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, bought City 10 years ago.

De Bruyne has $292M release clause (not that Man City is selling)

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne isn’t going anywhere.

That’s not a surprise, given Manchester City’s resources and the player’s incredible form for club and country.

But the Belgian star’s manager at City, Pep Guardiola, let slip the player’s monstrous release clause while heaping praise on De Bruyne.

From Goal.com:

“[Leeds United boss] Marcelo Bielsa told me he was his favorite player. He does everything.

“The other day, I met his parents and you often understand how the children are when you know the parents. He’s an incredible boy. The clause is €250m. I’m sorry, he’s not for sale.”

Goal also points out that Guardiola said he plans to coach again at Barcelona B before retiring. That’s not a typo, Barca’s B side will be in play for Guardiola (seemingly well into the future).

De Bruyne, 27, signed a six-year deal with City after spending the early part of his career with Genk, Chelsea, Werder Bremen, and Wolfsburg.

AC Milan reportedly ready to court Aaron Ramsey

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 13, 2018, 8:59 PM EDT
If Aaron Ramsey joins Adrien Rabiot and Hector Herrera as top talents available on a free transfer next summer, AC Milan may be waiting to snap up the Welsh midfielder.

[ MORE: Ranking CONCACAF MNTs ]

Ramsey, 27, has not agreed to a new contract with Arsenal and could leave the club for free in the summer.

And while AC Milan is going to have to sell some players under Financial Fair Play, Tuttosport is saying the club feels its decent relationship with Arsenal executive Ivan Gazidis could help the move along.

Ramsey has 55 caps with 14 goals for Wales, and has played 335 matches with 59 goals and 57 assists for the Gunners since arriving from Cardiff City (He’s had short-term loans to Nottingham Forest and back to Cardiff).

The Welsh star seems in some ways synonymous with Arsenal’s recent seasons, but may get a chance to be an in-focus star on another side. He’s a very good player who has been dwarfed by names like Ozil and others during his time at the Emirates Stadium.