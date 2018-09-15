Sheikh Mansour issues Man City statement

Sheikh Mansour has written a note to Manchester City’s fans on the 10 year anniversary of him buying the club.

A decade of huge change has followed since 2008, with City rising from midtable mediocrity to being one of the best teams on the planet under Pep Guardiola.

In that time Man City have won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups, as well as building one of the greatest squads ever assembled in the Premier League.

So, yeah, it has gone pretty well. Off the pitch, this week City released revenue figures of $650 million for last year as they continue to turn into a financial behemoth off the pitch.

As well as lauding the success of City’s first team, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates also congratulated the City Football Group for their development of clubs in New York City, Melbourne, Girona, Yokohama and Uruguay, the Man City women’s team, youth teams and the stadium and infrastructure developments which have had a huge impact on east Manchester.

Read an excerpt of Mansour’s letter below, as the owner reveals that City will continue to buy top players and they’re only half way to achieving their goals.

It is believed he has only been to one game over the past 10 years, but Mansour remains strongly connected to the project.

So what do the next ten years hold? I know you all remain ambitious and so do I. It feels that we are only half way up our Everest. There is much more to do and there is much more to win. That is why you will continue to see us strive to recruit the very best talent into this club and its sister organisations in all functions and at all levels.

Khaldoon and I know that we will not get everything right all the time. As we continue on this journey I would ask you to please always bear with us and please be assured that, even when we stumble, we will try to remain true to our values and to make you proud of what we do and how we do it on your behalf.

Over the last ten years I have learned a lot more about what it is to be a City fan. I understood quickly why 40 points is important – and why inflatable bananas (and now sharks!) still make an appearance. And whilst I don’t have a Lamborghini, I was very tempted to get one a few years ago. It has been a most enjoyable education for me.

