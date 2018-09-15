Arsenal hold off late Newcastle charge

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ozil scores in 200th Arsenal app

Xhaka bags free kick

Clark pulls one back

Newcastle one point in five

A stoppage time goal had Arsenal on red alert despite a relatively comfortable 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil scored for Arsenal, who moves level on points with sixth place Spurs.

Ciaran Clark nodded in a Yoshinori Muto cross in stoppage time to give the Magpies extremely late hope, but Newcastle remains in the drop zone after playing four of their first five against Top Four contenders.

A big error from a slipping Shkrodan Mustafi forced Sokratis into a good intervention after Jacob Murphy pushed his chance a bit too hard.

Newcastle had to remove injured captain Jamaal Lascelles for Ciaran Clark at the break. Would Arsenal take advantage?

It was Newcastle’s other center back, Federico Fernandez, who allowed Arsenal to score its opener. Xhaka lashed a bending free kick past a flying Martin Dubravka. 1-0.

Xhaka’s long cross led a shot blocked into the path of Ozil, who did not miss.

Petr Cech didn’t have to make a save until the 88th minute, pushing a Joselu header over the goal.

200 – Mesut Ozil will make his 200th appearance for Arsenal in all competitions today, with the midfielder scoring 37 goals and assisting 66 for the Gunners. Milestone. #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/F23ikV1ZiA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2018

