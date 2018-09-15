Bournemouth hammer Leicester

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fraser scored twice in first half

King added PK with Bournemouth 3-0 up at half time

Cherries with 10 points from first 5 games

Bournemouth haven’t lost to Leicester in 7 PL games

Bournemouth battered 10-man Leicester City 4-2 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with the Cherries demolishing the Foxes in the first half.

Ryan Fraser scored a superb double, then Josh King put home a penalty kick as Bournemouth were flying early on. Adam Smith finished things off late with a goal, but Leicester did score twice in the last two minutes of normal time. James Maddison scored a penalty kick and Marc Albrighton added another, but it was too little too late.

Eddie Howe‘s side were good value for their win as Leicester’s skipper Wes Morgan was sent off for a second yellow card 20 minutes from time to compound Claude Puel‘s misery.

With the victory Bournemouth move on to 10 points, while Leicester remain on six points and have three defeats from their first five games.

Early on Fraser gave Bournemouth the lead with a beauty as he cut inside and curled home into the far corner. 1-0.

Leicester then came agonizingly close to equalizing as James Maddison’s deflected shot came off the bar.

That miss came back to haunt them as Fraser was slipped in by Callum Wilson and raced home before scoring his second through Kasper Schmeichel‘s legs.

Before half time it got worse for Leicester as King then won a penalty kick via a handball and he slotted home.

Jamie Vardy‘s long-range effort almost looped in before half time, but Leicester looked stunned at the 3-0 scoreline.

In the second half King’s shot deflected off Harry Maguire and just wide, then Schmeichel acrobatically pushed a cross away.

It was a case of damage limitation for Leicester in the end, despite Asmir Begovic denying Harry Maguire’s header and the Foxes having a few half chances on the break.

Leicester were reduced to 10-men late on the game to wrap up their miserable afternoon, with captain Morgan picking up a second yellow for a late challenge on Smith.

Adam Smith then made it 4-0 as he finished off fine play from Fraser, then Leicester grabbed two consolations.

First, Maddison scored a penalty after Ricardo Periera was fouled. Then Albrighton scored a minute later to make it 4-2 and restore a smidgen of pride.

