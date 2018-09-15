More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s progress

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2018, 11:14 AM EDT
LONDON — Jurgen Klopp was trying to not get ahead of himself, but he couldn’t quite make it to the end of his post-match press conference without positivity flowing through his words.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday to extend their 100 percent record to start the season as they sit top of the Premier League table with five wins from five.

It is only the third time in their history that they’ve opened up a top-flight season with five wins on the spin and although it’s early days, plenty of fans and pundits believe they’re the main contenders to Manchester City for the title.

Klopp knows it is early days, but he is delighted with the progress his team has made as he hailed their best performance of the season so far.

“The performance today was better than the result. Result is perfect and winning here is so difficult, unbelievably difficult,” Klopp said. “It was a really outstanding performance that the boys delivered today. We could have scored more. We controlled the game in a way and let me say it was the best game of the season for us, for sure. We had 85 brilliant minutes.”

Klopp acknowledged that Spurs had a chance to grab a point at the end as Erik Lamela scored in injury time and then Heung-Min Son went down in the box for what looked like a penalty kick, at least from Mauricio Pochettino‘s point of view, but Liverpool were the dominant side throughout and were wasteful on the break.

The German coach said his team would have lost if they’d been ‘5 percent less’ with their performance, but they weren’t and they won again as talk about them winning the title continues.

Klopp knows issues will arise throughout the long and winding campaign, but that air of positivity reared its head once again.

Liverpool has a wonderful vibe surrounding them right now, but they do have a gruesome schedule coming up.

Two games against Chelsea (PL and League Cup), plus a crunch league game with Manchester City and UEFA Champions League clashes with PSG and Napoli await.

“I don’t have the personality to wait for problems, but I’m old enough to know they will come,” Klopp said. “It’s not often in my life I’ve had surprised. We all have the same situation in a football team. I am long enough now in this business to know nobody will play the perfect season. Not even City last season played the perfect season. That’s no problem. I only say it is still early, five games, fantastic we won all the game. Fantastic the improvement we had. The best game so far was the first matchday, but it depends a bit of the opponent maybe. This today was by far the best performance of the season. I like that development. Now we have to prove that and do it again and again and again. We will see if we can do so.”

Pochettino: Liverpool were better, but PK would’ve given a point

By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino knows his side was outclassed by Liverpool on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean his men didn’t earn a point.

They could’ve gotten one in stunning fashion had Sadio Mane‘s stoppage time foul on Heung-Min Son been spotted by referee Michael Oliver moments after Erik Lamela pulled Spurs to within a goal of the Reds.

But Oliver didn’t see the clip, and Spurs slipped to a second successive defeat. From the BBC:

“Liverpool were better. We competed, we were close, and the action at the end of the game was crazy and the challenge on Son at the end should have been a penalty. Then the result would have been different.”

Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve, but Tottenham was poor on the day. Harry Kane was again ineffective and the team did not account for the lack of Dele Alli until Erik Lamela was brought into the game.

Is Pochettino worried about his team? No, he just thinks the busy World Cup for his many Belgian and English players hurts the early season (even if Spurs started 3-0 and beat Manchester United soundly at Old Trafford).

“I am so good,” he said on NBCSN. “Don’t worry for me. I only worry for the real things. I am so good, the same way we started the season really well. We knew very well this season would be a massive challenge.

“The circumstances after the World Cup are completely different if you compare it to Chelsea or Liverpool, that is why. Before I was relaxed and not worried. Today I am relaxed and not worried. We are going to work hard to try to improve. My confidence and trust in my players is 200 percent, not 100 percent.”

Bournemouth hammer Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
  • Fraser scored twice in first half
  • King added PK with Bournemouth 3-0 up  at half time
  • Cherries with 10 points from first 5 games
  • Bournemouth haven’t lost to Leicester in 7 PL games

Bournemouth battered 10-man Leicester City 4-2 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with the Cherries demolishing the Foxes in the first half.

Ryan Fraser scored a superb double, then Josh King put home a penalty kick as Bournemouth were flying early on. Adam Smith finished things off late with a goal, but Leicester did score twice in the last two minutes of normal time. James Maddison scored a penalty kick and Marc Albrighton added another, but it was too little too late.

Eddie Howe‘s side were good value for their win as Leicester’s skipper Wes Morgan was sent off for a second yellow card 20 minutes from time to compound Claude Puel‘s misery.

With the victory Bournemouth move on to 10 points, while Leicester remain on six points and have three defeats from their first five games.

Early on Fraser gave Bournemouth the lead with a beauty as he cut inside and curled home into the far corner. 1-0.

Leicester then came agonizingly close to equalizing as James Maddison’s deflected shot came off the bar.

That miss came back to haunt them as Fraser was slipped in by Callum Wilson and raced home before scoring his second through Kasper Schmeichel‘s legs.

Before half time it got worse for Leicester as King then won a penalty kick via a handball and he slotted home.

Jamie Vardy‘s long-range effort almost looped in before half time, but Leicester looked stunned at the 3-0 scoreline.

In the second half King’s shot deflected off Harry Maguire and just wide, then Schmeichel acrobatically pushed a cross away.

It was a case of damage limitation for Leicester in the end, despite Asmir Begovic denying Harry Maguire’s header and the Foxes having a few half chances on the break.

Leicester were reduced to 10-men late on the game to wrap up their miserable afternoon, with captain Morgan picking up a second yellow for a late challenge on Smith.

Adam Smith then made it 4-0 as he finished off fine play from Fraser, then Leicester grabbed two consolations.

First, Maddison scored a penalty after Ricardo Periera was fouled. Then Albrighton scored a minute later to make it 4-2 and restore a smidgen of pride.

Zaha leads Palace to victory at Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
  • Zaha scores on return from injury
  • First win since opening day for Palace 
  • Huddersfield without a win this season

Crystal Palace secured a valuable away win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with Wilfried Zaha‘s moment of magic the difference at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Zaha cut in from the left and rifled home a stunner to secure all three points for Palace, while Huddersfield’s Aaron Mooy went close but his volley hit the post.

The win pushes Palace onto six points for the season, while Huddersfield remain on two points.

On his return from injury, Zaha looked sharp early on as he couldn’t connect with Andros Townsend in the box, with the away side causing Huddersfield plenty of problems.

The Ivorian winger then scored a Goal of the Season contender.

He cut in from the left and smashed a beauty into the far corner to give Palace the lead in fine fashion.

Before half time Zaha went close but failed to get power on his low effort, while at the other end Steve Mounie nodded just over.

After the break Huddersfield put Palace under plenty of pressure as Philip Billing fired over and the home fans got behind their team.

Huddersfield then hit the post as Aaron Mooy sent in a superb volley as the Terriers couldn’t finish the follow-up.

As the game closed out gaps opened up and James McArthur fired over from a good position and Zaha had an effort blocked.

But Palace edged the victory thanks to their main man Zaha.

Willian, Hazard wow as Chelsea routs Cardiff

By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Eden Hazard scored a hat trick while Willian was the star of the second half as Chelsea overcame an early concession to rock Cardiff City 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Hazard’s first two goals were set-up by Olivier Giroud, while Willian scored a beauty and drew the penalty kick that became Hazard’s third.

Chelsea goes ahead of Liverpool on goal differential to lead the table, while Cardiff is one point ahead of the Bottom Three.

Cardiff took a shock lead, with Bamba in position to deposit a Sean Morrison flick beyond the reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Pedro missed a significant chance to make it 1-1, failing to challenge Neil Etheridge with a 36th minute shot.

It was one of several first half chances created by the Blues that did not have appropriate finish.

Hazard, however, did when he worked a 1-2 with Olivier Giroud to slot a gorgeous low shot inside the far post.

And it wasn’t long after the Giroud stuck out a leg to perfectly set up Hazard for his second of the game.

Pedro missed making it 3-0, set up by Antonio Rudiger in the 62nd minute.

And it could’ve been 2-2 out of nowhere had Bobby Reid not dragged his shot wide of goal.

That’s when Willian stepped to the front, earning a penalty that Hazard converted for his hat trick and then scoring a gorgeous curling shot from outside the 18 to make it 4-1.

