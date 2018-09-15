More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Liverpool waltz past Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2018, 9:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • GDS helps Liverpool to lead
  • Spurs poor, missing Dele
  • Firmino, Wiljnaldum score

Liverpool passed its first Top Four test of the year in style with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino scored the goals for the Reds, who moved to 5-0 on the young season and kicked off a run of tricky fixtures with a loss.

Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris were unavailable for for Spurs, who got a stoppage time goal from Erik Lamela.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Liverpool had two phenomenal chances in the first 20 minutes of the match, one denied by the officials and the second by Michel Vorm.

Then Eric Dier made a terrible back pass that served as a delightful through ball for Mohamed Salah, but Vorm stayed back in his goal and saved a left-footed effort.

Christian Eriksen‘s cutback to Lucas Moura was denied by a sliding Naby Keita in the 27th minute. The Dane then ripped a free kick that Alisson Becker collected with a dip to his right.

Substandard passing often betrayed both teams’ fantastic energy, nerves possibly playing a role in the Top Four clash.

Liverpool went ahead with the help of Goal Decision System, as Vorm’s two-handed slap of Wijnaldum’s header off a 39th minute corner just crossed the line.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Joe Gomez opened the door for lively Lucas Moura early in the second half, but Alisson saved the deflected shot.

Another poor giveaway, this one by Mousa Dembele, forced Vorm into a fine save on Sadio Mane (who might’ve wanted to make one more pass).

Lucas cooked Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold before zipping a shot off the near post in the 50th minute.

Firmino doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 54th minute as Spurs faltered badly down their right side. Jan Vertonghen‘s sliding diversion was saved of an own goal by the post, but Firmino scored one of the closest range goals possible.

Vorm saved Spurs from a 3-0 deficit when Liverpool earned a 3v2 break in the 64th minute.

Eriksen’s hard, tight cross could only be flicked wide by Kane three minutes later.

Firmino left the match with an apparent head injury in the 73rd minute.

Lamela brought gave Spurs a breath of life in the third minute of stoppage time when he volleyed home.

Now should Mane have conceded a stoppage time penalty kick? VAR would’ve awarded it to Spurs, that’s almost certain, but the video is not in play for the Premier League this season and Mane’s clip of Heung-Min Son‘s heel in the box was not noticed by Michael Oliver.

Zaha talks wonder goal, asks whether refs will look out for him

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wilfried Zaha scored another beauty on Saturday, but his mind was on another necessary part of his game: His health.

[ RECAP: Huddersfield 0-1 Palace ]

“I feel like I’d have to get my leg broken for anyone to get a card,” Zaha said, according to the BBC. “That’s why I lose my head. Why am I getting different treatment from other players? It is every week. I don’t know what to say.”

Zaha and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were joint-most fouled players in the Premier League last season at 2.6 times per game, and that figure was up to 2.8 before Saturday’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Not known as a terrible diver, Zaha would still like to see more calls and has been vocal in his displeasure. Now he’s taking it to the microphones.

“I don’t know. I have tried to speak to the referees. there’s nothing I can do any more. It is hard. It doesn’t make you want to go on a run because someone will come through the back of you and it doesn’t allow you to express yourself. At the same time, I have to let my feet do the talking which I did today.”

As for his wonderful solo goal?

“I had one thing in my mind when I went on my run. I don’t think we had many shots but I managed to connect with it well and scored.”

Pochettino: Liverpool were better, but PK would’ve given a point

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino knows his side was outclassed by Liverpool on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean his men didn’t earn a point.

They could’ve gotten one in stunning fashion had Sadio Mane‘s stoppage time foul on Heung-Min Son been spotted by referee Michael Oliver moments after Erik Lamela pulled Spurs to within a goal of the Reds.

[ MORE: 3 things | Klopp reacts | Stars/duds ]

But Oliver didn’t see the clip, and Spurs slipped to a second successive defeat. From the BBC:

“Liverpool were better. We competed, we were close, and the action at the end of the game was crazy and the challenge on Son at the end should have been a penalty. Then the result would have been different.”

Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve, but Tottenham was poor on the day. Harry Kane was again ineffective and the team did not account for the lack of Dele Alli until Erik Lamela was brought into the game.

Is Pochettino worried about his team? No, he just thinks the busy World Cup for his many Belgian and English players hurts the early season (even if Spurs started 3-0 and beat Manchester United soundly at Old Trafford).

“I am so good,” he said on NBCSN. “Don’t worry for me. I only worry for the real things. I am so good, the same way we started the season really well. We knew very well this season would be a massive challenge.

“The circumstances after the World Cup are completely different if you compare it to Chelsea or Liverpool, that is why. Before I was relaxed and not worried. Today I am relaxed and not worried. We are going to work hard to try to improve. My confidence and trust in my players is 200 percent, not 100 percent.”

Bournemouth hammer Leicester

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Fraser scored twice in first half
  • King added PK with Bournemouth 3-0 up  at half time
  • Cherries with 10 points from first 5 games
  • Bournemouth haven’t lost to Leicester in 7 PL games

Bournemouth battered 10-man Leicester City 4-2 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with the Cherries demolishing the Foxes in the first half.

Ryan Fraser scored a superb double, then Josh King put home a penalty kick as Bournemouth were flying early on. Adam Smith finished things off late with a goal, but Leicester did score twice in the last two minutes of normal time. James Maddison scored a penalty kick and Marc Albrighton added another, but it was too little too late.

Eddie Howe‘s side were good value for their win as Leicester’s skipper Wes Morgan was sent off for a second yellow card 20 minutes from time to compound Claude Puel‘s misery.

With the victory Bournemouth move on to 10 points, while Leicester remain on six points and have three defeats from their first five games.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Early on Fraser gave Bournemouth the lead with a beauty as he cut inside and curled home into the far corner. 1-0.

Leicester then came agonizingly close to equalizing as James Maddison’s deflected shot came off the bar.

That miss came back to haunt them as Fraser was slipped in by Callum Wilson and raced home before scoring his second through Kasper Schmeichel‘s legs.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Before half time it got worse for Leicester as King then won a penalty kick via a handball and he slotted home.

Jamie Vardy‘s long-range effort almost looped in before half time, but Leicester looked stunned at the 3-0 scoreline.

In the second half King’s shot deflected off Harry Maguire and just wide, then Schmeichel acrobatically pushed a cross away.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

It was a case of damage limitation for Leicester in the end, despite Asmir Begovic denying Harry Maguire’s header and the Foxes having a few half chances on the break.

Leicester were reduced to 10-men late on the game to wrap up their miserable afternoon, with captain Morgan picking up a second yellow for a late challenge on Smith.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Adam Smith then made it 4-0 as he finished off fine play from Fraser, then Leicester grabbed two consolations.

First, Maddison scored a penalty after Ricardo Periera was fouled. Then Albrighton scored a minute later to make it 4-2 and restore a smidgen of pride.

Zaha leads Palace to victory at Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Zaha scores on return from injury
  • First win since opening day for Palace 
  • Huddersfield without a win this season

Crystal Palace secured a valuable away win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with Wilfried Zaha‘s moment of magic the difference at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Zaha cut in from the left and rifled home a stunner to secure all three points for Palace, while Huddersfield’s Aaron Mooy went close but his volley hit the post.

The win pushes Palace onto six points for the season, while Huddersfield remain on two points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

On his return from injury, Zaha looked sharp early on as he couldn’t connect with Andros Townsend in the box, with the away side causing Huddersfield plenty of problems.

The Ivorian winger then scored a Goal of the Season contender.

He cut in from the left and smashed a beauty into the far corner to give Palace the lead in fine fashion.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

Before half time Zaha went close but failed to get power on his low effort, while at the other end Steve Mounie nodded just over.

After the break Huddersfield put Palace under plenty of pressure as Philip Billing fired over and the home fans got behind their team.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Huddersfield then hit the post as Aaron Mooy sent in a superb volley as the Terriers couldn’t finish the follow-up.

As the game closed out gaps opened up and James McArthur fired over from a good position and Zaha had an effort blocked.

But Palace edged the victory thanks to their main man Zaha.