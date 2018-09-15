Mourinho unsure about Pogba’s future at Man United

Jose Mourinho wants Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United.

He just isn’t 100 percent sure Pogba wants to stay at United.

Ahead of United’s trip to Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho was asked about Pogba’s latest comments while on international duty with France.

Asked about interest from Barcelona and his former club Juventus, the World Cup winner said “who knows what will happen in the future.”

Understandably, Mourinho is a little confused.

“In this moment I’m completely in the dark,” Mourinho said. “The only thing that is clear for me is that the player never, never in all these days we are together, told me he wants to leave. Paul came back after the World Cup in the week before the start of the Premier League so we have been together for about two months or so and he has never told me that he wants to leave.

“So I can only comment on what is real for me, not in what I read, not in what I listen to. I have no direct relation with the people that write or the people I listen to. I have a direct relation with the players and he never told me he wants to leave. If he doesn’t tell me he wants to leave it’s because he wants to stay – that’s my conclusion.”

Mourinho’s conclusion isn’t exactly watertight, is it?

The Portuguese coach has been outspoken about Pogba in the past, benching him last season and trying to cajole the central midfielder into his best form. After handing him the captains armband for the first few games of this season, Mourinho and Pogba seemed to be getting a little bit closer.

Yet these rumors about him moving to Barca or Juve aren’t going away and his agent, Mino Raiola, doesn’t seem to be opposed to Pogba moving on from Old Trafford just two years after he arrived from Juve for a then world-record transfer fee.

Okay, now it’s your turn Mr. Pogba. Will he respond to Mourinho’s comments with more cryptic answers? Or will he state his true happiness at United?

