More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

PL Sunday preview: West Ham chasing first point, visiting Everton

By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures is all about place 11 through 20 in the league table, as a pair of early-season relegation battlers are in action against sides occupying placed they presently dream of making their own: mid-table.

[ MORE: What did we learn from PL Saturday, Week 5? ]

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Burnley finished last season seventh in the PL table, while Wolves were busy winning the Championship and securing their place in the top flight this season. Based solely on their places in the football world five months ago, Burnley should be the mid-table side while Wolves battle every second to leave the relegation zone behind. Fortunately for the Clarets — and regrettably for Wolves — we’re barely 10 percent of the way through the 2018-19 season, so there’s plenty of time to right the early-season wrongs — or, to wrong the rights.

When the two sides meet at Molineux Stadium on Sunday, Sean Dyche‘s side — no longer dealing with the possible distraction of the Europa League — will be seeking its first win of the season, and first point(s) since their opening-day draw with Southampton. Dyche isn’t panicking yet, though, because he’s been through plenty or periods just like this one before.

“When you are good you are never that good and when you are bad you are never that bad, and we have to bear that in mind. The players are close to something, but we have to tidy up at both ends.”

INJURIES: Wolves — OUT: Raul Jimenez (knock), Ivan Cavaleiro (back) | Burnley — OUT: Ben Gibson (abdomen), Steven Defour (calf), Nick Pop (shoulder), Robbie Brady (hamstring)

Everton vs. West Ham United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Things could actually be worse for Burnley, though: they could be West Ham, who are without a single point after four games and face the typically tough task of an away trip to take on ninth-place Everton. The arrival of Manuel Pellegrini was supposed to stabilize the Hammers and turn them into a force to be reckoned with sooner than later — at least, that was the place. So far, not a single thing has gone right: just two goals scored while conceding 10. After spending well over $100 million during the summer transfer window — including a club-record fee of $45 million on mercurial attacker Felipe Anderson — the expectation was that a manager with Pellegrini’s pedigree, a Premier League winner himself, would finally lift the east London club out of years of mid-to-lower-table mediocrity.

Perhaps the climb begins on Sunday, with Everton missing a number of key figures due to injuries and suspension. With Michael Keane, Seamus Colemand and Phil Jagielka suffering from various injuries, Marco Silva will have to piece together a makeshift defensive unit. Further up the field, Richarlison is serving the second of his three-game ban for head-butting Bournemouth’s Adam Smith.

INJURIES: Everton — OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Seamus Coleman (foot), Phil Jagielka (knee), Michael Keane (head), Andre Gomes (hamstring), James McCarthy (leg) | West Ham — OUT: Manuel Lanzini (knee), Winston Reid (knee), Andy Carroll (ankle)

Parma shock Inter for 1st win back in Serie A; Napoli bounce back

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Just three years after going bankrupt, Parma upset Inter Milan 1-0 at San Siro in Serie A on Saturday.

And it was a player on loan from Inter, Federico Dimarco, who scored a spectacular long-range goal to hand Parma its first win in the topflight after a fairytale rise through the divisions.

It was also Parma’s first win at Inter since 1999.

For Inter, it was a disappointing way to warm up for its return to the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri host Tottenham on Tuesday in their first match in Europe’s elite club competition in more than six years.

With that game in mind, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti rested Mauro Icardi, Matteo Politano, Kwadwo Asamoah – although all three came on in the second half.

Inter had the better chances for much of the match.

Dimarco was sent on by Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa at the start of the second half and was almost the villain of the match as he appeared to handle the ball when clearing off the line against Ivan Perisic, but the referee waved play on.

The 20-year-old left back proved to be the hero 11 minutes from time with a stunning shot from 30 yards into the top right corner. It was Dimarco’s first Serie A goal and he celebrated wildly against his former team.

Sampdoria visited Frosinone late.

Napoli exorcised some of the ghosts of last season by beating Fiorentina 1-0.

When the two sides last met, Napoli lost 3-0 – a week after beating Juventus in Turin – and effectively handed the title to the Bianconeri.

Napoli also needed to recover from another 3-0 defeat, after losing by that scoreline to Sampdoria before the international break.

Lorenzo Insigne broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time. Arkadiusz Milik sent a deft chip over the defense and Insigne side-footed it across into the bottom left corner.

Fiorentina won its two previous matches.

It was a first clean sheet in four matches for Napoli, which let in every shot on target in its three previous matches.

What did we learn from PL Saturday?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

24 goals were scored across the seven Premier League games on Saturday, with plenty of drama and memorable moments dished out.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Wins for Liverpool and Chelsea meant their 100 percent record remained intact, while Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal impressed as the top six all played.

[ MORE: 3 things learned, Spurs v Liverpool ]

Here’s a look at what we learned from a wild Saturday across the Premier League’s seven games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Eden Hazard is otherworldly

We weren’t sure if Eden Hazard would be a Chelsea player by the time the 2018-19 season kicked off. Chelsea fans are sure glad he is.

The Belgian wizard scored a hat trick in their comeback 4-1 win against Cardiff on Saturday, with Hazard showing off his vast array of skills throughout as he dazzled defenders at will. He has been simply dazzling this season and unlike plenty of other stars who went deep in the World Cup, Hazard is showing no signs, so far, of any fatigue.

His new manager, Maurizio Sarri, rested him after he returned from the World Cup, with Hazard not starting either of their opening two games of the season. But five goals in his three starts means he now leads the Premier League in goals and Hazard looks at his very best and that rest seems to have paid off.

Speaking about Sarri’s new style of play, which has amassed five wins on the spin to open up the season, Hazard is enjoying life under the Italian coach.

“[Maurizio Sarri] just wants us to play and to find space between the lines so then Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic, Cesc Fabregas can find us. We have a lot of freedom on the pitch, and at the moment when we try and do something it’s coming off,” Hazard said. “I’m always happy when I’m playing football I just want to do my best for this club who have done a lot for me. I’m always trying to do more – create more chances, score more goals, and today a hat-trick so I will try to do this more.”

More of the same please, Eden. If he can deliver, like he did in 2014-15 and 2016-17, then Chelsea will be serious title contenders this season.

United take care of business, answer critics

Jose Mourinho hasn’t been impressed with his recent critics but he can only do so much talking.

His team did the talking for him on Saturday as they beat red-hot Watford and made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after back-to-back defeats. Okay, they’ve beaten Burnley and Watford away from home (tough places to go, in fairness) but there’s a chance for positivity to build at United in the coming months with an easier schedule of games coming up at home and abroad.

This United team will not wow you. They will not get you off your seat that often apart from David De Gea making a wonder-save or perhaps a crazy flick from Paul Pogba or volley from Alexis Sanchez.

But they are almost mechanical in the way they create chances and relentlessly grind down their opponents. United may not be serious title contenders this season (their defensive displays suggest that) but they proved they can hang in the top four battle and then try to win a trophy. We all know Mourinho is good at the latter and if he wins enough of those in the next few years, we will hear no more complaining from him. Well, at least for a few weeks.

Bournemouth can make top six challenge

The way Bournemouth set the tone and ruthlessly punished Leicester in the first half of their 4-2 win on Saturday proved that Eddie Howe‘s young side are growing up. Fast. Bournemouth raced into a 3-0 lead and their attacking trio of Ryan Fraser (two goals), Josh King (1 goal) and Callum Wilson (1 assist) tore apart Leicester’s cumbersome defensive line. At times over the past four years since they were promoted to the Premier League, you could argue that Howe’s side are lovely to watch but aren’t clinical enough. Yes, defensively they still leave a little to be desired (Leicester scoring twice late on proved that) but overall this Bournemouth team has the potential to do what Burnley did last season and challenge for a spot in Europe. Seriously.

They have a settled, balanced squad and every single player knows exactly what they’re supposed to be doing. Do not underestimate how important that is. It sounds simple, but it isn’t. Howe has assembled a young, hungry group and one which players want to be part of instead of moving on at the first opportunity. With three wins and 10 points on the board, Bournemouth’s fans will be thinking they are a quarter of the way to the magic 40-point marker already. That is true. But they should also be aiming a lot higher than that this season.

Sluggish Spurs suffering

Mauricio Pochettino predicted this would happen and he had a look on his face which basically said ‘I told you so’ when speaking to the media after Tottenham’s defeat to Liverpool.

[ MORE: Klopp hails Liverpool’s progress ]

The 2-1 scoreline didn’t tell the whole story. Tottenham were sloppy early on and Roberto Firmino could’ve scored twice inside three minutes. That trend continued at the end of the first half after a brief improvement, with Georginio Wijnaldum scoring the opener and Spurs didn’t really have an answer. Yes, Lucas Moura hit the post after a mazy run, but that was about it. Any result other than a defeat would’ve been way to kind on Tottenham despite their late flourish.

The main problem area was in midfield. Mousa Dembele, Harry Winks and Eric Dier couldn’t get out of the space in front of their own defense and kept having the ball nicked off them by Naby Keita, James Milner and Wijnaldum. On the rare occasion they did escape midfield with the ball, not having Dele Alli fit and available for this game was a huge blow. Alli’s ability to drift behind Kane and in-between the lines was badly missed as Christian Eriksen in a slightly deeper role just didn’t work out and Spurs’ entire pressing system faltered.

Spurs have now lost back-to-back games for the first time since May 2016, which is quite remarkable in itself. Pochettino must rally his troops ahead of the return of Dele and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from injury, but also rejuvenate a sluggish side which looks tired (Harry Kane and their two center backs, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld in particular) after the vast majority of their starting lineup played at the World Cup for over a month.

Add in no new signings this summer and the constant issue with the stadium at White Hart Lane being delayed, and prophetic Poch has some big issues to sort out. He knew that anyway but he still hasn’t been able to address them. That is the most worrying thing for a team, and manager, who have always provided the correct answer when faced with adversity over the past three seasons. It is time for Spurs to do that again.

Zaha best player outside a top six club

It is the debate which has rumbled on for some time and it is why Crystal Palace keep giving Wilfried Zaha new deals as the big boys circle. But it is quite clear that in the PL he’s the best player not playing for a ‘top six’ team. That shouldn’t be an argument any more. It’s quite simple. Look at Exhibit A, above, as Zaha’s magnificent run and spanked finish led Palace to victory at Huddersfield on Saturday. Of the last 12 Premier League games that Zaha hasn’t been available for Palace, they’ve lost every single one of them. Case in point.

With Zaha’s brilliance comes greater scrutiny and he is targeted by defenders in the same vein as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard. The best players are the best because they find a way to get around the reducers and studs. Zaha’s complaints about his treatment are valid but as long as he keeps producing displays of the quality he has this season, he will be the number one target for opponents when they play Palace. The big boys will come calling again but isn’t in nice to see a player of his quality as the talisman for a club outside of the big boys? There’s something Alan Shearer or Matt Le Tissier-esque about Wilf.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern perfect; USMNT’s Morales leads Fortuna win

AP Photo/Matthias Schrade
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Six Bundesliga teams remain unbeaten through three matches in league play to start the season, and it could be seven on Sunday if Werder Bremen keeps Nurnberg amongst the group six without wins.

[ MORE: Man Utd beats Watford ]

Bayern Munich 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen

An early penalty raised eyebrows, but the perennial champions removed the alarm as Corentin Tolisso and Arjen Robben had Bayern on top by the end of the 19th minute. James Rodriguez scored in the 89th minute salt away the win, moving Bayern to 3-0 in league play under Niko Kovac.

Bayer is now 0-3 to start the Bundesliga season.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-1 Hoffenheim

USMNT midfielder Alfredo Morales scored his first Bundesliga goal since Dec. 2016, and his new club Fortuna Dusseldorf scooped up its first win of this stint in Germany’s top flight. Dodi Lukebakio scored the winner with an 88th minute penalty kick after Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson equalized for the visitors.

RB Leipzig 3-2 Hannover 96

Timo Werner scored in each half and Yussuf Poulsen also scored for RBL, a much needed first win after a draw and loss in the first two matches.

Elsewhere
Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Friday
Mainz 2-1 Augsburg
Wolfsburg 2-2 Hertha Berlin
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Schalke
Werder Bremen vs. Nurnberg
Freiburg vs. Stuttgart

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 9 2 7 2-0-0 1-0-0 9
 Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 VfL Wolfsburg 3 2 1 0 7 4 3 1-1-0 1-0-0 7
 Hertha BSC Berlin 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 1-0-0 1-1-0 7
 Mönchengladbach 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 FSV Mainz 05 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 2-0-0 0-1-0 7
 Werder Bremen 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 0-1-0 1-0-0 4
 FC Augsburg 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 0-1-0 1-0-1 4
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 1-0-1 0-1-0 4
 RB Leipzig 3 1 1 1 5 7 -2 1-1-0 0-0-1 4
 1899 Hoffenheim 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 1-0-0 0-0-2 3
 Eintracht Frankfurt 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 0-0-1 1-0-1 3
 Hannover 96 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1 0-1-0 0-1-1 2
 1. FC Nürnberg 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 0-1-0 0-0-1 1
 FC Schalke 04 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0-0-1 0-0-2 0
 SC Freiburg 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0-0-1 0-0-1 0
 VfB Stuttgart 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0-0-1 0-0-1 0
 Bayer Leverkusen 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0-0-1 0-0-2 0

Man Utd wins, Watford no longer perfect

By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Red Devils score in 35′, 38′
  • Gray pulls one back
  • Watford loses first of season
  • Matic sent off late

Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United handed Watford its first blemish of the season, beating the Hornets 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Chris Smalling scored a beautiful goal for United to join Lukaku on the score sheet. Nemanja Matic was shown a second yellow card in the third minute of stoppage time.

The Red Devils improve to 3W-2L and join both Arsenal and Tottenham on nine points.

Watford’s 12 points are good for fourth, two above Bournemouth.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

It was very much United’s game from the opening kick, with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku especially lively in the first five minutes.

Good movement from United allowed Paul Pogba to cut back and hit a left-footed shot from atop the 18, but Ben Foster stooped to collect the ball. At the other end, Will Hughes forced David De Gea into a similar save.

De Gea then made an outstanding save against the run of play when Marouane Fellaini gave the ball away inside the 18 and Troy Deeney laced an effort top corner.

Alexis Sanchez had the ball in the goal but was whistled for offside in the 24th. And he zipped past Christian Kabasele to cut a shot on goal that Foster palmed over the bar.

Lukaku gave United a deserved lead in the 35th minute, using his belly to turn a cross inside the goal.

Center back Smalling made it 2-0 when he chest trapped Fellaini’s header before swiveling to volley a striker’s goal past Foster. The Watford goalkeeper would stop Paul Pogba on the doorstep in stoppage time to limit the deficit to two heading into halftime.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Watford created a goal in the 65th minute with Gray granted plenty of space to hit a cutback cross from Abdoulaye Doucoure past De Gea.

It could’ve been 3-0 had Antonio Valencia sprung Romelu Lukaku on a 2v1, but the Ecuadorian’s later pass led Lukaku to touch the ball to Alexis Sanchez and the Chilean couldn’t manufacture a shot.

That’s when Matic saw his second yellow for breaking up a late rush, but De Gea made a flying save to deprive Kabasele of an equalizer. The ensuing corner kick led to nothing, and the final whistle blew in favor of the visitors.