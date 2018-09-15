More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo credit: @ThornsFC

Portland Thorns beat Seattle Reign to reach NWSL final

Associated PressSep 15, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan scored and the Portland Thorns advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the Seattle Reign on Saturday.

The defending NWSL champion Thorns (13-6-6) will play the winner of the other semifinal between the Chicago Red Stars and the North Carolina Courage for the title next Saturday at Portland’s Providence Park.

The semifinal between the Courage (17-1-6) and Red Stars (9-5-10) was originally set for Sunday in Cary, but the game was moved to Tuesday night in Portland because of Hurricane Florence.

The move left the Courage, who finished with the best record in the league, without a postseason game at home. The NWSL named its championship venue in May.

The Reign went up first in the 28th minute when Megan Rapinoe’s corner kick appeared to hit the cross bar and carom straight to Jasmyne Spencer, who scored.

Horan was challenged by defenders and handed the ball off to Heath, whose shot from the corner of the box n the 43rd minute to tie it.

Heath appeared to score again in the 69th minute but she was called offside. The crowd roared with boos when the replay shown on the video scoreboard showed she wasn’t.

Horan scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute on a header that bounced in off the post. It was her 14th of the season.

“Obviously we were ready,” Thorns goalkeeper Adrianna France said afterward. “That was a wild game. The first half, they came down our throats but we stayed in it and we got the job done.”

The Thorns defeated the Reign 3-1 in the regular-season finale last week. With the win, the Thorns secured home-field advantage for the semifinal.

Neither Rapinoe nor Allie Long played last week but both played in the semifinal. Long had missed the last three games with a knee injury while Rapinoe had rib soreness and missed the team’s last two.

FOLLOW LIVE: Sounders go for 9 straight wins; TFC’s last stand?

Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday night’s slate of MLS fixtures gets under way at 7:30 p.m. ET, when Toronto FC begin what can only be described as their last chance at securing a 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs berth, at home against LA Galaxy. With seven games remaining, Greg Vanney’s side — the defending champions — trail Montreal Impact by nine points. D.C. United and New England Revolution must also be leapfrogged in the process, meaning TFC sit ninth in the Eastern Conference halfway through the month of September.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: 8 games in MLS, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET ]

Later in the evening, the Western Conference’s top three seeds — FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC, in that order, for now — are all in action. FCD will host Columbus Crew SC at 8 p.m. ET; Sporting KC will visit San Jose Earthquakes at 10:30 p.m. ET; LAFC will host New England in the same late-night time slot.

The last time Brian Schmetzer’s Seattle Sounders lost a game was June 30. That was a dozen games ago. Since then, the Sounders have won nine of 11, including the last eight in a row. The two-time defending West champs go for nine straight against their Cascadia Cup rival Vancouver Whitecaps at 10 p.m. ET.

Click the link above to follow along in real-time, and check back with PST early Sunday morning for a full recap of all of the action.

Tonight’s full MLS schedule

Toronto FC vs. LA Galaxy — 7:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact — 7:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. Columbus Crew SC — 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers — 8:30 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United — 9:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders — 10 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles FC vs. New England Revolution — 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday’s MLS schedule

D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls — 1 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. Orlando City SC — 5 p.m. ET

La Liga: Dembele rescues Barcelona again; Real Madrid drop points

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2018, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: What did we learn today in the Premier League? ]

Real Sociedad 1-2 Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has a lot to live up to ($120 million, to be more specific), but the 21-year-old Frenchman is beginning to repay Barcelona for the massive transfer fee they paid to acquire his services last summer. Three times this season already, including Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Sociedad, Dembele has scored the game-winning goal to snatch victory from the jaws of a draw. First, he did it in the Spanish Super Cup against Sevilla, before scoring the only goal in Barca’s victory over Real Valladolid last month.

Barca fell behind after Aritz Elustondo’s opener in the 12th minute, an advantage they maintained until after the hour mark. Luis struck in the 63rd, though, and Dembele completed the comeback three minutes later (his fourth goal of the season – all competitions). The victory makes Barca a perfect four-for-four to start the season, and they now lead the rest of the league by at least two points, thanks to results elsewhere on Saturday.

Atletico Bilbao 1-1 Real Madrid

Speaking of results affecting the top of the table, Real Madrid dropped points for the first time this season as they, too, had to overcome a halftime deficit. Iker Muniain put Bilbao ahead in the 32nd minute, but the lead would last only 32 minutes more. Isco got on the end of Gareth Bale‘s cross to the top of the six-yard box and headed home from close range (his first goal of the season).

Elsewhere in La Liga

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Eibar
Valencia 0-0 Real Betis

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Villarreal — 6 a.m. ET
Espanyol vs. Levante — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Valladolid vs. Alaves — 12:30 p.m. ET
Sevilla vs. Getafe — 2:45 p.m. ET

PL Sunday preview: West Ham chasing first point, visiting Everton

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2018, 5:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

Sunday’s slate of Premier League fixtures is all about place 11 through 20 in the league table, as a pair of early-season relegation battlers are in action against sides occupying placed they presently dream of making their own: mid-table.

[ MORE: What did we learn from PL Saturday, Week 5? ]

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Burnley finished last season seventh in the PL table, while Wolves were busy winning the Championship and securing their place in the top flight this season. Based solely on their places in the football world five months ago, Burnley should be the mid-table side while Wolves battle every second to leave the relegation zone behind. Fortunately for the Clarets — and regrettably for Wolves — we’re barely 10 percent of the way through the 2018-19 season, so there’s plenty of time to right the early-season wrongs — or, to wrong the rights.

When the two sides meet at Molineux Stadium on Sunday, Sean Dyche‘s side — no longer dealing with the possible distraction of the Europa League — will be seeking its first win of the season, and first point(s) since their opening-day draw with Southampton. Dyche isn’t panicking yet, though, because he’s been through plenty or periods just like this one before.

“When you are good you are never that good and when you are bad you are never that bad, and we have to bear that in mind. The players are close to something, but we have to tidy up at both ends.”

INJURIES: Wolves — OUT: Raul Jimenez (knock), Ivan Cavaleiro (back) | Burnley — OUT: Ben Gibson (abdomen), Steven Defour (calf), Nick Pop (shoulder), Robbie Brady (hamstring)

Everton vs. West Ham United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Things could actually be worse for Burnley, though: they could be West Ham, who are without a single point after four games and face the typically tough task of an away trip to take on ninth-place Everton. The arrival of Manuel Pellegrini was supposed to stabilize the Hammers and turn them into a force to be reckoned with sooner than later — at least, that was the place. So far, not a single thing has gone right: just two goals scored while conceding 10. After spending well over $100 million during the summer transfer window — including a club-record fee of $45 million on mercurial attacker Felipe Anderson — the expectation was that a manager with Pellegrini’s pedigree, a Premier League winner himself, would finally lift the east London club out of years of mid-to-lower-table mediocrity.

Perhaps the climb begins on Sunday, with Everton missing a number of key figures due to injuries and suspension. With Michael Keane, Seamus Colemand and Phil Jagielka suffering from various injuries, Marco Silva will have to piece together a makeshift defensive unit. Further up the field, Richarlison is serving the second of his three-game ban for head-butting Bournemouth’s Adam Smith.

INJURIES: Everton — OUT: Richarlison (suspension), Seamus Coleman (foot), Phil Jagielka (knee), Michael Keane (head), Andre Gomes (hamstring), James McCarthy (leg) | West Ham — OUT: Manuel Lanzini (knee), Winston Reid (knee), Andy Carroll (ankle)

Parma shock Inter for 1st win back in Serie A; Napoli bounce back

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 15, 2018, 4:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Just three years after going bankrupt, Parma upset Inter Milan 1-0 at San Siro in Serie A on Saturday.

And it was a player on loan from Inter, Federico Dimarco, who scored a spectacular long-range goal to hand Parma its first win in the topflight after a fairytale rise through the divisions.

It was also Parma’s first win at Inter since 1999.

For Inter, it was a disappointing way to warm up for its return to the Champions League.

The Nerazzurri host Tottenham on Tuesday in their first match in Europe’s elite club competition in more than six years.

With that game in mind, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti rested Mauro Icardi, Matteo Politano, Kwadwo Asamoah – although all three came on in the second half.

Inter had the better chances for much of the match.

Dimarco was sent on by Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa at the start of the second half and was almost the villain of the match as he appeared to handle the ball when clearing off the line against Ivan Perisic, but the referee waved play on.

The 20-year-old left back proved to be the hero 11 minutes from time with a stunning shot from 30 yards into the top right corner. It was Dimarco’s first Serie A goal and he celebrated wildly against his former team.

Sampdoria visited Frosinone late.

Napoli exorcised some of the ghosts of last season by beating Fiorentina 1-0.

When the two sides last met, Napoli lost 3-0 – a week after beating Juventus in Turin – and effectively handed the title to the Bianconeri.

Napoli also needed to recover from another 3-0 defeat, after losing by that scoreline to Sampdoria before the international break.

Lorenzo Insigne broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time. Arkadiusz Milik sent a deft chip over the defense and Insigne side-footed it across into the bottom left corner.

Fiorentina won its two previous matches.

It was a first clean sheet in four matches for Napoli, which let in every shot on target in its three previous matches.