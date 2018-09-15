More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Three things we learned: Tottenham v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-Wright
LONDON — In a battle between two Premier League title contenders, Liverpool proved they’re the real deal and Tottenham showed they are perhaps on the slide this season.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool were comfortable throughout as they beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday at Wembley, with a goal in each half from Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino doing the trick. Erik Lamela pulled a goal back but it was too little too late for Mauricio Pochettino‘s sluggish Spurs.

Tottenham have now lost back-to-back PL games and concerns about them sustaining a top four challenge this season are starting to linger.

Here’s what we learned from the clash at Wembley.

LIVERPOOL UNDERLINE TITLE CREDENTIALS

Five wins from five so far this season, and this was the best of the bunch.

Liverpool defended resolutely, dominated midfield and launched searing counter attacks as they beat title rivals Tottenham with ease at Wembley. Klopp’s side set the tone early on, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum forcing Mousa Dembele, Harry Winks and Eric Dier into several giveaways.

The only question mark remains is about Liverpool’s composure. They had the chance to put the game to bed multiple times but failed to score again on the break and were almost made to pay after Lamela’s late goal, then some pressure from Spurs. Klopp looked frustrated on the sidelines as his team failed to manage the game effectively, but they’d done enough over the course of the 90 minutes to ease to victory.

Liverpool have only started a top-flight season with five victories on two previous occasions (1978-79, 1990-91) and on both occasions they finished in the top two that campaign, winning the title in 1979. There’s still a long way to go but ahead of a pivotal two months where they face Chelsea in the PL and League Cup, Man City in the league and PSG and Napoli and the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool have put down a marker as they continue to lead the Premier League.

Their display at Tottenham proved their early season promise can correctly be converted into talk of a serious, and sustained, title push.

POCH’S CONCERNS COMPOUNDED

Mauricio Pochettino raised plenty of eyebrows when he called out his team for not being at their best in the aftermath of their big win at Manchester United late last month. Prothetic Poch knew exactly what was coming up.

A defeat at Watford arrived just before the international break and Spurs’ sluggish start and finish to the first half handed Liverpool the initiative as Tottenham lost back-to-back PL games for the first time since May 2016.

There are a few factors to explain this sticky patch for Spurs: 1) most of their squad had no preseason and Pochettino’s high-pressing tactics need a rigorous preseason. 2) there is still some uncertainty in the air over their delayed move back to their new White Hart Lane home. 3) injuries to Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris were huge in this loss to Liverpool.

The latter reason is something which will be sorted out in the next few days when Dele and Lloris return. Without the former they lacked a presence between midfield and attack and Harry Kane in particular was isolated. Without Lloris, well, they probably wouldn’t have concede the first goal as Michel Vorm flapped at a corner and couldn’t keep out the header.

The other issues are more difficult to solve. Only three of Spurs’ starting lineup didn’t play in the latter stages of the World Cup this summer and fatigue will continue to creep in over the next few months as the busy Champions League and cup schedule intensifies. Harry Kane once again struggled through and doesn’t look to be at his best.

SALAH QUIET AS FIRMINO, MANE SHINE

Mohamed Salah isn’t quite having a Sophomore slump, but he isn’t the main man right now for Liverpool. And that’s great news for Klopp. So often last season Liverpool ran out of ideas if Salah wasn’t on form.

With the Egyptian star feeling his way into the new season with just two goals to his name so far, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino carried the threat against Spurs.

The former didn’t score but opened up so much space behind Tottenham’s usually stout defensive line. He took a little too much time to supply a finish or a pass for his teammates on a few breakaways, but Mane’s pace caused all kinds of problems and his cross led to Firmino’s goal.

As for the Brazilian striker, he continues to almost, quite amazingly, fly under the radar. He looked sharp throughout with his twists and turns and almost flicked home twice in the opening two minutes.

Mane and Firmino are carrying Liverpool’s main offensive threat right now but the good news for Klopp is that Salah is just getting warmed up.

AT HALF: Chelsea, Man City, Bournemouth pour it on

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas Mendola
Eden Hazard and Ryan Fraser both have first half braces, sealing places on the Premier League Team of the Week before the clock reads 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Chelsea 2-1 Cardiff City

Sol Bamba gave the visitors a shock lead in the sixth minute, but Eden Hazard finished a 1-2 with Olivier Giroud by tearing into a low shot that met the inside netting of the far post in the 37th minute. Then pair then teamed up again before halftime, with Hazard completing his brace.

Manchester City 2-0 Fulham

David Silva and Leroy Sane have City cruising at the Etihad Stadium, with Slavisa Jokanovic needing to summon a miracle for the visitors.

Newcastle United 0-0 Arsenal

The Gunners have been second-best at St. James’ Park, but Newcastle may rue not finishing a chance in the first 45.

Bournemouth 3-0 Leicester City

Ryan Fraser’s excellent first part of the season continues against the Foxes, with a pair of goals. The Cherries then got a penalty, but no hat trick: it was Joshua King who attempted and converted the effort.

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha returns to the Starting XI.

Wilfried Zaha scores.

Report: United to pay $127 million for Icardi

AP
By Joe Prince-Wright
Manchester United appear to be lining up some big transfers for January after their slow start to the current Premier League season.

At this point, what’s another $127 million on a player, right Ed Woodward?

Jose Mourinho was angry after not adding at least one new center back over the summer, but a report in AS states that United are ready to pay the $127 million release clause for Inter Milan’s star striker and captain Mauro Icardi.

The Argentine striker, 25, has supreme pedigree and his clinical finishing for Inter has them back in the UEFA Champions League this season. He has scored

With Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford the strikers in his current squad, you’d say that United are pretty well stocked in that area.

Ahead of United’s trip to Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho vehemently denied accusations from many media outlets that he is underusing Rashford and his undoubted talent.

The English youngster often starts out wide for United with Lukaku through the middle and Sanchez on the other wing or just off the central striker.

How would Icardi enhance United’s attack? He’s a natural poacher who scored 29 times in Serie A last season and it may sound simplistic, but having him feed off Lukaku could work very well.

Lukaku’s goal haul for United is impressive with three goals so far, but you have to say he could have had double that amount already. Lukaku’s runs and hold-up play has improved over the past few season, but isn’t the most clinical striker.

Icardi is right up there with the best finishers in Europe with 100 goals in 160 Serie A games for Inter.

It will be intriguing to see if United try and trigger this release clause in January and, more importantly, if Icardi indicates any willingness about heading to Old Trafford to play for Mourinho.

Plenty of rumors over the summer suggested that players lined up for moves to United didn’t want to play for Mourinho despite his history of success.

If United can sign Icardi, then you’d think they would close the 19-point gap to Man City from last season. They’d also create an unhealthy logjam among their forwards.

Watch Live: Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-Wright
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday as the 2018-19 season returns after the international break.

Plenty of big boys are in action.

Manchester City host Fulham, Arsenal head to Newcastle, Chelsea host Cardiff, Bournemouth welcome Leicester and Crystal Palace travel to Huddersfield Town.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Cardiff City – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Stars and Duds from Spurs 1-2 Liverpool

By Nicholas Mendola
Tottenham Hotspur had almost nothing to offer aside from Lucas Moura, while it’s hard to find a criticism of Liverpool as the Reds cruised to a 2-0 win on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

[ MORE: Recap | 3 things ]

Stars

Virgil Van Dijk — There are times I believe I could keep a clean sheet for Liverpool with the big Dutchman back there. He simply nullifies any cross that isn’t magical, and makes life significantly easier for his center back partner and accompanying fullback.

Sadio Mane As usual, the Senegalese attacker was a pace merchant who caused problems with dribbles and tricks, but on Saturday he also pulled the strings at times in leading the attack. Now should he have conceded a stoppage time penalty kick? Perhaps VAR would’ve moved Mane off our list.

Lucas Moura — If Spurs had a star, it was the Brazilian, who was one of the few players relativley unbothered by the absence of Dele.

Naby Keita — Missing on a 64th minute bid to make it 3-0 almost stopped us short of keeping his name on this list, but he made a first-half star intervention in his own box to keep Spurs from a dangerous chance.

Jurgen Klopp — Opinion alert: Liverpool is a more complete team against possession-oriented squads when Jordan Henderson isn’t included as a key piece. Sitting his captain just after Henderson signed a new contract was a brave and smart move.

Duds

Mauricio Pochettino — Before we lay out Tottenham’s individual player failures, it’s important to note that a few of them were inspired by decisions of Spurs management. Playing Harry Winks wide in place of the injured Dele Alli had the entire unit out of whack and stopped Winks from doing what might’ve helped battle Liverpool’s 4-3-3: actually clogging the middle. That said..

Harry Winks — Better once moved into the middle of the fray, but still gave the ball away cheaply at times. Not a good day even considering he was put in a poor position by Pochettino.

Harry Kane — We know Dele wasn’t out there and Eriksen was playing a bit deeper, but this was not a performance befitting one of the best strikers in the world.

Eric Dier — Just sloppy. Rarely can you fault Dier for effort, which makes it hard to fault him, but he didn’t have his A or B game in the locker today and it was not going to be enough against the Reds.