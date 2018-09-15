More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2018, 7:07 AM EDT
This a biggie.

Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com) as two title contenders collide.

Spurs have won three of their opening four games but Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to see a reaction after his team lost at Watford before the international break.

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool are yet to hit top gear but they’ve won all of their opening four games, with Sadio Mane the man of the moment so far.

In team news Tottenham bring in Harry Winks for the injured Dele Alli, with Pochettino playing a flat back four.

Liverpool make one change with Naby Keita coming in for Jordan Henderson.

LINEUPS

Sheikh Mansour issues Man City statement

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 15, 2018, 8:04 AM EDT
Sheikh Mansour has written a note to Manchester City’s fans on the 10 year anniversary of him buying the club.



A decade of huge change has followed since 2008, with City rising from midtable mediocrity to being one of the best teams on the planet under Pep Guardiola.

In that time Man City have won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups, as well as building one of the greatest squads ever assembled in the Premier League.

So, yeah, it has gone pretty well. Off the pitch, this week City released revenue figures of $650 million for last year as they continue to turn into a financial behemoth off the pitch.

As well as lauding the success of City’s first team, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates also congratulated the City Football Group for their development of clubs in New York City, Melbourne, Girona, Yokohama and Uruguay, the Man City women’s team, youth teams and the stadium and infrastructure developments which have had a huge impact on east Manchester.

Read an excerpt of Mansour’s letter below, as the owner reveals that City will continue to buy top players and they’re only half way to achieving their goals.

It is believed he has only been to one game over the past 10 years, but Mansour remains strongly connected to the project.

So what do the next ten years hold?  I know you all remain ambitious and so do I.  It feels that we are only half way up our Everest. There is much more to do and there is much more to win. That is why you will continue to see us strive to recruit the very best talent into this club and its sister organisations in all functions and at all levels.

Khaldoon and I know that we will not get everything right all the time.  As we continue on this journey I would ask you to please always bear with us and please be assured that, even when we stumble, we will try to remain true to our values and to make you proud of what we do and how we do it on your behalf.

Over the last ten years I have learned a lot more about what it is to be a City fan.  I understood quickly why 40 points is important – and why inflatable bananas (and now sharks!) still make an appearance. And whilst I don’t have a Lamborghini, I was very tempted to get one a few years ago. It has been a most enjoyable education for me.

Semi-pro club reveals player’s mental health battle without his consent

By Kyle BonnSep 14, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
Former Chelsea goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley is enraged after his current club revealed his battle with depression and subsequent retirement without his consent.

7th tier English club Farnborough FC was left without a goalkeeper for the second leg of its FA Cup qualifying match against Lewes on Wednesday, and in a club statement released directly before the match attempting to explain the sudden lack of a shot stopper, revealed that Pidgeley had retired.

“This is the first the club that has heard of this,” the club said in its initial statement, which appears to have been deleted. “Although the timing is shocking, we wish Lenny and his family all the best in his retirement.”

The club then released a follow-up statement hoping to shed some light on why it was criticizing Pidgeley for his “shocking” timing while battling personal demons. “The club would like to clarify its statement of Wednesday evening,” Farnborough wrote on its official website. “Specifically, that our comment about the shocking timing, referred to us being shocked regarding the sad information we received on that afternoon, whilst preparing for our FA Cup Replay. With no goalkeeper available that night we owed the fans an explanation before kick-off, which due to the timings on the night was drafted in haste and did not convey our true thoughts accurately.”

Pidgeley spoke to the BBC in the aftermath of the controversy, and said that the club’s conduct has left him furious, and that his family found out about his retirement as a result of the public statement, not from him.

“At the other clubs I was at, it never came out in the open,” Pidgeley told BBC Sport. “Recently my depression has been with me quite a lot. In the last couple of weeks I tried to play through it, but it became too much for me. By midweek, when the cup game was, I could barely get out of bed… I was almost at the point of panic attacks. When the statement came out, it put me in a dark place. The way the club have conducted themselves is not right. They mentioned my illness, which I have never been comfortable talking about. For 10 years I’ve tried to keep it undercover.

“I have never wanted this to come out, never ever.”

Pidgeley says he didn’t want to discuss this issue publicly, and now he has to do so just to give his side of the story. “I was never, ever going to speak in public about it. But it has been forced on me. Now I have to speak. Because this is serious, people have committed suicide and depression is a massive issue.”

Pidgeley, now 34 years old, came up through the Chelsea youth system and made two appearances for the club. He spent time on loan at Watford and Millwall before making a permanent move to the latter at the expiry of his Chelsea contract. He later played for Bradford City, Exeter City, Newport County, and Mansfield Town among others.

Alcacer stars in debut, seals Dortmund’s 3-1 win in Germany

Associated PressSep 14, 2018, 8:40 PM EDT
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) – Paco Alcacer thrived in his Borussia Dortmund debut on Friday, sealing the team’s 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The Spanish striker, who joined Dortmund from Barcelona in the offseason, fired a shot to the top left corner in the 88th minute after a set up by substitute Jadon Sancho. Alcacer had earlier helped Dortmund reclaim the lead.

A slice of luck helped Dortmund break the deadlock after a cagey opening from both sides. Jacob Bruun Larsen, the 19-year-old making his league debut, sent in a cross that Abdou Diallo headed at goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Trapp made the save but Diallo managed to bundle over the rebound from close distance.

Sebastien Haller equalized with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Alcacer – who had entered the match a minute earlier – sent Sancho on his way on the right with a brilliant pass. The English winger eluded two defenders to set up Marius Wolf to score against his former club. Wolf joined Dortmund from Frankfurt in the offseason.

Dortmund’s Mario Goetze remained on the bench for the third consecutive game.

The team played with jerseys with a message against racism in place of the usual sponsor’s logo.

Pogba future has Manchester United ‘in the dark’

By Kyle BonnSep 14, 2018, 8:10 PM EDT
Rumors swirl that Paul Pogba, frustrated by his deployment at Manchester United and buoyed in confidence by the World Cup victory, wants to leave Manchester United.

But his manager is standing firm.

Jose Mourinho says that the 25-year-old Frenchman has always remained professional at Old Trafford. “The only thing that is clear for me is that the player never – never in all these days we are together – never told me that he wants to leave,” Mourinho said of Pogba.

To Mourinho, no news is good news. “At this moment, I am in the dark,” Mourinho admitted, but said he’s taking that as a good sign. “If he doesn’t tell me he wants to leave, it’s because he wants to stay. That’s my conclusion, no?”

There’s only one way the Manchester United boss will believe Pogba wants to go. “If I watch [Pogba’s agent] Mr. [Mino] Raiola on the screen saying the player wants to leave, and that he is organizing a way for him to try to leave or so on, then I will believe.”

Pogba was criticized last year for his play as Manchester United finished second in the Premier League, but after watching him play well as France won the World Cup, many have turned to Mourinho as the source of Pogba’s underperformance. The Frenchman seems to have stricter instructions while playing for his club as opposed to the national team, and the freedom he was given in Russia this summer seemed to have a positive effect on his performance.