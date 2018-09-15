Willian, Hazard wow as Chelsea rout Cardiff

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WATCH: Hazard’s first two goals

Willian draws PK, Hazard gets hat trick

Bamba puts Cardiff ahead

Giroud with two assists

Eden Hazard scored a hat trick while Willian was the star of the second half as Chelsea overcame an early concession to rock Cardiff City 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Hazard’s first two goals were set-up by Olivier Giroud, while Willian scored a beauty and drew the penalty kick that became Hazard’s third.

Chelsea goes ahead of Liverpool on goal differential to lead the table, while Cardiff is one point ahead of the Bottom Three.

Cardiff took a shock lead, with Bamba in position to deposit a Sean Morrison flick beyond the reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Pedro missed a significant chance to make it 1-1, failing to challenge Neil Etheridge with a 36th minute shot.

It was one of several first half chances created by the Blues that did not have appropriate finish.

Hazard, however, did when he worked a 1-2 with Olivier Giroud to slot a gorgeous low shot inside the far post.

And it wasn’t long after the Giroud stuck out a leg to perfectly set up Hazard for his second of the game.

Pedro missed making it 3-0, set up by Antonio Rudiger in the 62nd minute.

And it could’ve been 2-2 out of nowhere had Bobby Reid not dragged his shot wide of goal.

That’s when Willian stepped to the front, earning a penalty that Hazard converted for his hat trick and then scoring a gorgeous curling shot from outside the 18 to make it 4-1.

114 – Since his Premier League debut in August 2012, Eden Hazard has been directly involved in more goals than any other midfielder in the competition (73 goals, 41 assists). Magician. #CHECAR pic.twitter.com/GsNE6tTlMG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2018

Follow @NicholasMendola