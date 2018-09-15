Zaha leads Palace to victory at Huddersfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zaha scores on return from injury

First win since opening day for Palace

Huddersfield without a win this season

Crystal Palace secured a valuable away win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with Wilfried Zaha‘s moment of magic the difference at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Zaha cut in from the left and rifled home a stunner to secure all three points for Palace, while Huddersfield’s Aaron Mooy went close but his volley hit the post.

The win pushes Palace onto six points for the season, while Huddersfield remain on two points.

On his return from injury, Zaha looked sharp early on as he couldn’t connect with Andros Townsend in the box, with the away side causing Huddersfield plenty of problems.

The Ivorian winger then scored a Goal of the Season contender.

He cut in from the left and smashed a beauty into the far corner to give Palace the lead in fine fashion.

Before half time Zaha went close but failed to get power on his low effort, while at the other end Steve Mounie nodded just over.

After the break Huddersfield put Palace under plenty of pressure as Philip Billing fired over and the home fans got behind their team.

Huddersfield then hit the post as Aaron Mooy sent in a superb volley as the Terriers couldn’t finish the follow-up.

As the game closed out gaps opened up and James McArthur fired over from a good position and Zaha had an effort blocked.

But Palace edged the victory thanks to their main man Zaha.

