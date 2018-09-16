Fire put four past Orlando in first win since June

In a battle of two of the Eastern Conference’s bottom-dwellers the Chicago Fire came away victorious for the first time in nearly three months.
The Fire topped Orlando City SC, 4-0, on Sunday at Toyota Park behind a brace from striker Nemanja Nikolic.
Veljko Paunovic’s side picked up its first win since a June 30 decision over playoff-bound New York City FC, while Orlando has yet to win since mid-July and secured just five points since May.
Nikolic opened up the scoring after just three minutes before Aleksandar Katai doubled the Fire’s lead ahead of the half-hour mark.
Michael de Leeuw and Nikolic capped off the scoring for the hosts in the second half, and gave Chicago a three-point edge over the Lions in the Eastern Conference standings.
Through 28 matches, the Fire currently have 27 points, while Orlando has 24 points.
Technique, degree of difficulty and execution were all critical in Dimitri Payet‘s strike on Sunday for Olympique Marseille, and the France international perfected every aspect with his finish.
The former West Ham United standout scored one of the best goals of the weekend in Marseille’s 4-0 win against Guingamp.
The veteran attacker received the ball outside the box in the 73rd minute, and without a blink of an eye Payet opened up his body and volleyed home a ridiculous strike to score the game’s second goal.
Josef Martinez’s historic season in Major League Soccer has dominated the headlines, but Bradley Wright-Phillips continues to come up in big moments for his side.
The New York Red Bulls earned a 3-3 draw against D.C. United on Sunday at Audi Field behind Wright-Phillips’ hat-trick.
Despite trailing on three separate occasions, Wright-Phillips and his side answered accordingly to pick up a point and deny their Eastern Conference rivals a crucial victory.
Paul Arriola opened the scoring for D.C. in the 25th minute, before Wright-Phillips equalized four minutes before halftime.
D.C. restored their advantage through Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta in the second stanza, however, it wasn’t enough for the visitors to gain all three points and close the gap on the Montreal Impact for the sixth playoff spot in the East.
PARIS (AP) Reims goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a series of decisive saves to help his team to a goalless draw at Nantes in the French league on Sunday.
Reims, which gained promotion last season by securing the second-division title, played with an efficient five-man midfield that smothered most of the hosts’ attacking moves. And when Nantes managed to break through, Mendy was decisive in his goal.
In the first half, Mendy stopped a dangerous cross from Enock Kwateng in the 31st minute then pushed away efforts from Emiliano Sala and Samuel Moutoussamy.
Gabriel Boschilia came close to breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute for Nantes with a well taken free kick but Mendy made a brilliant diving save.
Still looking for a first home win this season, Nantes remains in 17th place two points behind Reims after five rounds of matches, lagging 10 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.
Manuel Pellegrini finally has a Premier League win as manager of West Ham United, and it came on his 65th birthday.
[ RECAP: Everton 1-3 West Ham ]
The former Man City boss saw his Hammers beat Everton 3-1 on Sunday through an Andriy Yarmolenko brace and another goal from Marko Arnautovic, putting to end a run of four-straight league defeats.
It’s safe to say he’s feeling a lot better. From the BBC:
“I was not worried about my birthday today – I just wanted to win the game – it was the best gift my players could give me.
…
“It’s easy to say we were going to change, but I was absolutely convinced this is the way. We score goals and always try to continue scoring goals. I saw the players working every day of the week. We are working one way, and maybe in the match not able to repeat that. We tried to continue working during the week this way. I am convinced and the players are convinced.”
With Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham amongst their next four league fixtures, the Irons will be happy to use a win as a springboard into a tough stretch. A week out of the drop zone will help things a bunch.