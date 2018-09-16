Juventus’ Costa spits in the face of Sassuolo player (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Disrespectful.

Sometimes we use it to praise a player’s torching of an opponent, and Douglas Costa has done that plenty of times (including in Brazil’s recent friendly win over the USMNT).

But the Juventus winger turned the adjective in a ghastly direction on Sunday, spitting directly in the face of Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco (the son of Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco).

Our guess? Teammate Giorgio Chiellini is going to have a word with him.

VAR caught the disgusting act, and Costa is going to get a significant punishment for it. Juventus won the match 2-1, keeping Sassuolo at bay on the table behind a pair from Cristiano Ronaldo.

First, he elbows him in the face, then he headbutts him, and he finishes it off by spitting in Di Francesco's face. Disgusting behavior by Douglas Costa. Spitting in a player's face is one of the worst things you can do on a football pitch. Deserves a very long ban. pic.twitter.com/qWUy5slROy — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 16, 2018

