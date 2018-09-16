Pellegrini foresaw win over Everton, “convinced” by West Ham team

Manuel Pellegrini finally has a Premier League win as manager of West Ham United, and it came on his 65th birthday.

The former Man City boss saw his Hammers beat Everton 3-1 on Sunday through an Andriy Yarmolenko brace and another goal from Marko Arnautovic, putting to end a run of four-straight league defeats.

It’s safe to say he’s feeling a lot better. From the BBC:

“I was not worried about my birthday today – I just wanted to win the game – it was the best gift my players could give me. … “It’s easy to say we were going to change, but I was absolutely convinced this is the way. We score goals and always try to continue scoring goals. I saw the players working every day of the week. We are working one way, and maybe in the match not able to repeat that. We tried to continue working during the week this way. I am convinced and the players are convinced.”

With Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham amongst their next four league fixtures, the Irons will be happy to use a win as a springboard into a tough stretch. A week out of the drop zone will help things a bunch.

