More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Report: Premier League “happy” with Saturday VAR trials

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 8:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Video Assistant Referee was used behind the scenes in five Saturday kickoffs in the Premier League, with the BBC reporting that the results were positive.

[ MORE: What did we learn on Saturday? ]

Five decisions went under the proverbial microscope in the quintet of 10 a.m. ET matches, though only one would’ve been overturned had the VAR been in touch with the on-field officials.

That was a Leroy Sane goal ruled no good for offside, as the Man City man was reportedly deemed just onside in what could’ve been a four-goal win over Fulham. It went 3-0 to the champions.

Four other decisions, including an awarded penalty to Bournemouth, were correctly given and would not have been overturned by VAR.

VAR will be in play for the FA Cup and League Cup this seasons in all matches at Premier League stadia.

WATCH LIVE: Everton vs. West Ham United

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Andriy Yarmolenko makes his first West Ham United start as Manuel Pellegrini‘s men aim for a first win of the season in a visit to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

The visitors are yet to earn a point while the Toffees have picked up at least one in all four of the Premier League matches.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Holgate, Kenny, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Tosun. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Niasse, Bernard, Davies, Dowell, Lookman.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Obiang, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Arnautovic. Subs: Adrian, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Antonio, Lucas.

Steph Curry hits Paris, Wembley to hang with Neymar, TAA

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A day after hanging with Neymar in Paris, Steph Curry was at Wembley Stadium for Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, linking up with Reds youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold after the match.

We’ve got some questions about their jersey exchange, which hashtags tell us may be inspired by their mutual endorsement of a clothing brand.

[ MORE: What did we learn on Saturday? ]

Why wouldn’t Curry bring a Golden State jersey for the exchange? Why would TAA want another Liverpool jersey, especially one with a basketball star’s name and number on it?

Curry is a soccer fan, for sure, having dotted the PST timeline with appearances at Stamford Bridge, insane trick shots, and even Lionel Messi mutual admiration.

And while it would probably be annoying to carry Warriors jerseys everywhere he goes, the 30 in Liverpool red just feels weird. Hey, maybe TAA loves it.

WATCH LIVE: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 7:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Burnley can move out of the Bottom Three with a win over Wolves on Sunday at the Molineux (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

A draw keeps them near the bottom.

There’s an air of England against Portugal as a theme, with Tarkowski, Hart, and Lennon for the Clarets and Patricio, Moutinho, and Neves for Wolves.

LINEUPS

Wolves: Patricio, Doherty, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Otto, Neves, Moutinho, Costa, Jimenez, Diogo. Subs: Ruddy, Gibbs-White, Saiss, Vinagre, Hause, Bonatini, Adama.

Burnley: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Hendrick, Cork, Gudmundsson, Vokes, Barnes. Subs: Heaton, Lowton, Wood, Westwood, Ward, Vydra, Long.

The 2 Robbies: Sarri on Hazard, “maybe the best in Europe”

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Andy EdwardsSep 15, 2018, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle wrap up an eventful Saturday of Premier League action. Breaking down the big match between Liverpool and Tottenham, review Man United’s progress under Jose Mourinho, mull over Maurizio Sarri and his exciting style of play and take a deep dive into the problems at West Ham.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies