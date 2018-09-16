Video: Payet scores unreal long-distance volley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In a battle of two of the Eastern Conference’s bottom-dwellers the Chicago Fire came away victorious for the first time in nearly three months.

The Fire topped Orlando City SC, 4-0, on Sunday at Toyota Park behind a brace from striker Nemanja Nikolic.

Veljko Paunovic’s side picked up its first win since a June 30 decision over playoff-bound New York City FC, while Orlando has yet to win since mid-July and secured just five points since May.

Nikolic opened up the scoring after just three minutes before Aleksandar Katai doubled the Fire’s lead ahead of the half-hour mark.

What a start! Nikolic gets the Fire on the board just minutes into the game. #CHIvORL https://t.co/ajWvC4qQB2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 16, 2018

Michael de Leeuw and Nikolic capped off the scoring for the hosts in the second half, and gave Chicago a three-point edge over the Lions in the Eastern Conference standings.

Through 28 matches, the Fire currently have 27 points, while Orlando has 24 points.