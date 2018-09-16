VIDEO: Pogba congratulates Zlatan on wild 500th goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“They tell you to play football, and you watch too much Jackie Chan, Jet Li, and Bruce Lee.”

That’s how a nearly full-kit Paul Pogba, while gesticulating in a martial arts fashion, congratulated former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his 500th career goal.

Ibrahimovic has 62 goals for Sweden and 338 for his many clubs, the latest a wild strike in the LA Galaxy’s 5-3 loss to Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday.

Pogba took to the Internet in order to celebrate the goal and milestone, laughing at the Swede while wearing a Galaxy shirt.

Paul Pogba congratulates Zlatan Ibrahimovic on scoring his 500th career goal: “I tell you to play football and you watch too much Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Bruce Lee.” 😂 #mufc [Ig] pic.twitter.com/91ven4wo12 — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 16, 2018

