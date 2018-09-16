WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Juve duck with brace

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

That’s two for CR7 in a Juventus shirt.

The Portuguese megastar’s arrival on the goals chart in Turin has taken some time, but the slow burn exploded Sunday against Sassuolo.

[ MORE: Zlatan, Bradley clash ]

The first marker was an easy tap-in for Ronaldo, but the second was a lot nicer. Ronaldo ran onto a pass and slotted a low drive inside the far post, beyond a cement-footed Andrea Consigli.

Juve moves to 4-0 with the win, three points ahead of Napoli, and turns its attention to a trip to Valencia in the Champions League at midweek.

The first goal is up top, the second below.

Follow @NicholasMendola