WATCH LIVE: Everton vs. West Ham United

A day after hanging with Neymar in Paris, Steph Curry was at Wembley Stadium for Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, linking up with Reds youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold after the match.

We’ve got some questions about their jersey exchange, which hashtags tell us may be inspired by their mutual endorsement of a clothing brand.

Why wouldn’t Curry bring a Golden State jersey for the exchange? Why would TAA want another Liverpool jersey, especially one with a basketball star’s name and number on it?

Curry is a soccer fan, for sure, having dotted the PST timeline with appearances at Stamford Bridge, insane trick shots, and even Lionel Messi mutual admiration.

And while it would probably be annoying to carry Warriors jerseys everywhere he goes, the 30 in Liverpool red just feels weird. Hey, maybe TAA loves it.

