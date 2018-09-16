WATCH LIVE: Everton vs. West Ham United

Andriy Yarmolenko makes his first West Ham United start as Manuel Pellegrini‘s men aim for a first win of the season in a visit to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The visitors are yet to earn a point while the Toffees have picked up at least one in all four of the Premier League matches.
Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Holgate, Kenny, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Tosun. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Niasse, Bernard, Davies, Dowell, Lookman.
West Ham United: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Obiang, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Arnautovic. Subs: Adrian, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Antonio, Lucas.