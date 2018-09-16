West Ham stops the rot at Everton

- West Ham nabs first win
- Yarmolenko with brace
- Two assists for Arnautovic
- Obiang shines
Andriy Yarmolenko‘s first half brace was enough as West Ham earned Manuel Pellegrini the first PL win of his tenure with a 3-1 defeat of previously unbeaten Everton at Goodison Park.
The three wins boost the Irons out of the Bottom Three, sending Huddersfield Town to join Newcastle United and Burnley.
Everton is 10th, with six points.
Everton controlled the early stages, but the start of the second stanza belonged to West Ham on the counter. Pedro Obiang and Marko Arnautovic provided pretty interplay before the Austrian laid off for Yarmolenko to finish.
The Toffees nearly found an answer via a classy connection in the 25th minute, with Lucas Digne dancing down the left to cross for Cenk Tosun. The Turkish striker’s header was stopped by Lukasz Fabianski.
Arthur Masuaku‘s leaping challenge saw his cleat on top of Tosun’s head, but it was somehow just a yellow to the West Ham man.
A lively first half was capped by Sigurdsson’s picturesque header in stoppage time, as Everton came within one.
The next goal came from West Ham, and it was a deserved one for the industrious Arnautovic. Obiang was again provider, and the goal flew in the face of near relentless, urgent attack from the hosts.
Manuel Pellegrini finally has a Premier League win as manager of West Ham United, and it came on his 65th birthday.
The former Man City boss saw his Hammers beat Everton 3-1 on Sunday through an Andriy Yarmolenko brace and another goal from Marko Arnautovic, putting to end a run of four-straight league defeats.
It’s safe to say he’s feeling a lot better. From the BBC:
“I was not worried about my birthday today – I just wanted to win the game – it was the best gift my players could give me.
…
“It’s easy to say we were going to change, but I was absolutely convinced this is the way. We score goals and always try to continue scoring goals. I saw the players working every day of the week. We are working one way, and maybe in the match not able to repeat that. We tried to continue working during the week this way. I am convinced and the players are convinced.”
With Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham amongst their next four league fixtures, the Irons will be happy to use a win as a springboard into a tough stretch. A week out of the drop zone will help things a bunch.
Disrespectful.
Sometimes we use it to praise a player’s torching of an opponent, and Douglas Costa has done that plenty of times (including in Brazil’s recent friendly win over the USMNT).
But the Juventus winger turned the adjective in a ghastly direction on Sunday, spitting directly in the face of Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco (the son of Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco).
Our guess? Teammate Giorgio Chiellini is going to have a word with him.
VAR caught the disgusting act, and Costa is going to get a significant punishment for it. Juventus won the match 2-1, keeping Sassuolo at bay on the table behind a pair from Cristiano Ronaldo.
“They tell you to play football, and you watch too much Jackie Chan, Jet Li, and Bruce Lee.”
That’s how a nearly full-kit Paul Pogba, while gesticulating in a martial arts fashion, congratulated former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his 500th career goal.
Ibrahimovic has 62 goals for Sweden and 338 for his many clubs, the latest a wild strike in the LA Galaxy’s 5-3 loss to Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday.
Pogba took to the Internet in order to celebrate the goal and milestone, laughing at the Swede while wearing a Galaxy shirt.
That’s two for CR7 in a Juventus shirt.
The Portuguese megastar’s arrival on the goals chart in Turin has taken some time, but the slow burn exploded Sunday against Sassuolo.
The first marker was an easy tap-in for Ronaldo, but the second was a lot nicer. Ronaldo ran onto a pass and slotted a low drive inside the far post, beyond a cement-footed Andrea Consigli.
Juve moves to 4-0 with the win, three points ahead of Napoli, and turns its attention to a trip to Valencia in the Champions League at midweek.
The first goal is up top, the second below.