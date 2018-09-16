West Ham stops the rot at Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham nabs first win

Yarmolenko with brace

Two assists for Arnautovic

Obiang shines

Andriy Yarmolenko‘s first half brace was enough as West Ham earned Manuel Pellegrini the first PL win of his tenure with a 3-1 defeat of previously unbeaten Everton at Goodison Park.

The three wins boost the Irons out of the Bottom Three, sending Huddersfield Town to join Newcastle United and Burnley.

Everton is 10th, with six points.

Everton controlled the early stages, but the start of the second stanza belonged to West Ham on the counter. Pedro Obiang and Marko Arnautovic provided pretty interplay before the Austrian laid off for Yarmolenko to finish.

The Toffees nearly found an answer via a classy connection in the 25th minute, with Lucas Digne dancing down the left to cross for Cenk Tosun. The Turkish striker’s header was stopped by Lukasz Fabianski.

Arthur Masuaku‘s leaping challenge saw his cleat on top of Tosun’s head, but it was somehow just a yellow to the West Ham man.

A lively first half was capped by Sigurdsson’s picturesque header in stoppage time, as Everton came within one.

The next goal came from West Ham, and it was a deserved one for the industrious Arnautovic. Obiang was again provider, and the goal flew in the face of near relentless, urgent attack from the hosts.

2 – Andriy Yarmolenko is just the fourth West Ham player to score a brace on his first Premier League start for the club and the first since Demba Ba against West Brom in February 2011. Double. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 16, 2018

