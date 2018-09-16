More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Wolves ease past punchless Burnley

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Mexico’s Jimenez scores
  • Hart stars in loss (again)
  • Wolves out shoot Clarets 28-7

They finally found a way past Joe Hart and the Burnley defense.

Shot after shot, save after save, goal line clearance after goal line clearance, Burnley threatened to stymy creative Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday at the Molineux, but Mexican striker Raul Jimenez converted a second half chance to give Wolves a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Wolves rise ninth with eight points, while Burnley has just one point this season.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The hosts were on the front foot early, with Burnley backstop Joe Hart making a fine stop off a 10th minute corner.

Hart made another impressive stop on Raul Jimenez in the 30th minute, with a goal line clearance from James Tarkowski denying the rebound bid. Hart made two further saves — with another goal line clearance from a Burnley back mixed in — in the ensuing stanza.

Burnley would be screaming for halftime by the break, with Wolves tempting the scoreboard on several occasions.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A miserable giveaway from Phil Bardsley led to a gorgeous chance for Wolves, but a poor first touch and slow square ball ended with Jimenez blazing over the bar.

It was Jimenez who would find the break through just after the hour mark, rewarding the Molineux for its patience and him for his effort.

The Mexican international, on loan from Benfica, scored his second of the Premier League season on a feed from Matt Doherty.

Adama Traore forced Hart into another save in the 71st minute.

VIDEO: Pogba congratulates Zlatan on wild 500th goal

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 11:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

“They tell you to play football, and you watch too much Jackie Chan, Jet Li, and Bruce Lee.”

That’s how a nearly full-kit Paul Pogba, while gesticulating in a martial arts fashion, congratulated former Manchester United teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic on his 500th career goal.

[ MORE: Zlatan, Bradley clash ]

Ibrahimovic has 62 goals for Sweden and 338 for his many clubs, the latest a wild strike in the LA Galaxy’s 5-3 loss to Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday.

Pogba took to the Internet in order to celebrate the goal and milestone, laughing at the Swede while wearing a Galaxy shirt.

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Juve duck with brace

By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

That’s two for CR7 in a Juventus shirt.

The Portuguese megastar’s arrival on the goals chart in Turin has taken some time, but the slow burn exploded Sunday against Sassuolo.

[ MORE: Zlatan, Bradley clash ]

The first marker was an easy tap-in for Ronaldo, but the second was a lot nicer. Ronaldo ran onto a pass and slotted a low drive inside the far post, beyond a cement-footed Andrea Consigli.

Juve moves to 4-0 with the win, three points ahead of Napoli, and turns its attention to a trip to Valencia in the Champions League at midweek.

The first goal is up top, the second below.

Zlatan rips Bradley after on-field argument (video)

Cole Burston/Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Toronto FC and the LA Galaxy played a peak TFC-Galaxy match last night, with both sides typifying their season in a 5-3 Reds win which included a blown 3-0 lead by Toronto.

Given the swings in emotion, it’s no surprise that two significant on-field personalities came head-to-head on Saturday.

[ MORE: Wolves beat Burnley ]

Toronto captain Michael Bradley’s heated exchange with referee Nima Saghafi led to LA’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic stepping in front of the official (who seemingly didn’t mind?). Ibrahimovic was already on yellow.

Zlatan — who also scored this perhaps unprecedented style of goal for his 500th career marker — was asked about Bradley.

“He thinks he’s the philosopher of football. I have more goals than he has games. He should follow my rules.”

Ibrahimovic has 500 goals between club and country. Bradley has 514 appearances, so joke’s on the Swede. Kinda.

A classy Bradley left his talking on the field, simply stating that he’s happy with the win and doesn’t care much for Zlatan’s opinion.

TFC is aiming to run the table and enter the playoffs as the six seed no one wants to see on the docket.

WATCH LIVE: Everton vs. West Ham United

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 16, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Andriy Yarmolenko makes his first West Ham United start as Manuel Pellegrini‘s men aim for a first win of the season in a visit to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

The visitors are yet to earn a point while the Toffees have picked up at least one in all four of the Premier League matches.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Zouma, Holgate, Kenny, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Tosun. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Niasse, Bernard, Davies, Dowell, Lookman.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Obiang, Noble, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Arnautovic. Subs: Adrian, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Antonio, Lucas.