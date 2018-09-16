Wolves ease past punchless Burnley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mexico’s Jimenez scores

Hart stars in loss (again)

Wolves out shoot Clarets 28-7

They finally found a way past Joe Hart and the Burnley defense.

Shot after shot, save after save, goal line clearance after goal line clearance, Burnley threatened to stymy creative Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday at the Molineux, but Mexican striker Raul Jimenez converted a second half chance to give Wolves a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Wolves rise ninth with eight points, while Burnley has just one point this season.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

The hosts were on the front foot early, with Burnley backstop Joe Hart making a fine stop off a 10th minute corner.

Hart made another impressive stop on Raul Jimenez in the 30th minute, with a goal line clearance from James Tarkowski denying the rebound bid. Hart made two further saves — with another goal line clearance from a Burnley back mixed in — in the ensuing stanza.

Burnley would be screaming for halftime by the break, with Wolves tempting the scoreboard on several occasions.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

A miserable giveaway from Phil Bardsley led to a gorgeous chance for Wolves, but a poor first touch and slow square ball ended with Jimenez blazing over the bar.

It was Jimenez who would find the break through just after the hour mark, rewarding the Molineux for its patience and him for his effort.

The Mexican international, on loan from Benfica, scored his second of the Premier League season on a feed from Matt Doherty.

Adama Traore forced Hart into another save in the 71st minute.

Follow @NicholasMendola