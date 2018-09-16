Wright-Phillips hat trick rescues Red Bulls against DC

Josef Martinez’s historic season in Major League Soccer has dominated the headlines, but Bradley Wright-Phillips continues to come up in big moments for his side.
The New York Red Bulls earned a 3-3 draw against D.C. United on Sunday at Audi Field behind Wright-Phillips’ hat-trick.
Despite trailing on three separate occasions, Wright-Phillips and his side answered accordingly to pick up a point and deny their Eastern Conference rivals a crucial victory.
Paul Arriola opened the scoring for D.C. in the 25th minute, before Wright-Phillips equalized four minutes before halftime.
D.C. restored their advantage through Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta in the second stanza, however, it wasn’t enough for the visitors to gain all three points and close the gap on the Montreal Impact for the sixth playoff spot in the East.
PARIS (AP) Reims goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a series of decisive saves to help his team to a goalless draw at Nantes in the French league on Sunday.
Reims, which gained promotion last season by securing the second-division title, played with an efficient five-man midfield that smothered most of the hosts’ attacking moves. And when Nantes managed to break through, Mendy was decisive in his goal.
In the first half, Mendy stopped a dangerous cross from Enock Kwateng in the 31st minute then pushed away efforts from Emiliano Sala and Samuel Moutoussamy.
Gabriel Boschilia came close to breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute for Nantes with a well taken free kick but Mendy made a brilliant diving save.
Still looking for a first home win this season, Nantes remains in 17th place two points behind Reims after five rounds of matches, lagging 10 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.
Manuel Pellegrini finally has a Premier League win as manager of West Ham United, and it came on his 65th birthday.
[ RECAP: Everton 1-3 West Ham ]
The former Man City boss saw his Hammers beat Everton 3-1 on Sunday through an Andriy Yarmolenko brace and another goal from Marko Arnautovic, putting to end a run of four-straight league defeats.
It’s safe to say he’s feeling a lot better. From the BBC:
“I was not worried about my birthday today – I just wanted to win the game – it was the best gift my players could give me.
…
“It’s easy to say we were going to change, but I was absolutely convinced this is the way. We score goals and always try to continue scoring goals. I saw the players working every day of the week. We are working one way, and maybe in the match not able to repeat that. We tried to continue working during the week this way. I am convinced and the players are convinced.”
With Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham amongst their next four league fixtures, the Irons will be happy to use a win as a springboard into a tough stretch. A week out of the drop zone will help things a bunch.
Disrespectful.
Sometimes we use it to praise a player’s torching of an opponent, and Douglas Costa has done that plenty of times (including in Brazil’s recent friendly win over the USMNT).
[ MORE: West Ham beats Everton ]
But the Juventus winger turned the adjective in a ghastly direction on Sunday, spitting directly in the face of Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco (the son of Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco).
Our guess? Teammate Giorgio Chiellini is going to have a word with him.
VAR caught the disgusting act, and Costa is going to get a significant punishment for it. Juventus won the match 2-1, keeping Sassuolo at bay on the table behind a pair from Cristiano Ronaldo.
- West Ham nabs first win
- Yarmolenko with brace
- Two assists for Arnautovic
- Obiang shines
Andriy Yarmolenko‘s first half brace was enough as West Ham earned Manuel Pellegrini the first PL win of his tenure with a 3-1 defeat of previously unbeaten Everton at Goodison Park.
The three wins boost the Irons out of the Bottom Three, sending Huddersfield Town to join Newcastle United and Burnley.
Everton is 10th, with six points.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
Everton controlled the early stages, but the start of the second stanza belonged to West Ham on the counter. Pedro Obiang and Marko Arnautovic provided pretty interplay before the Austrian laid off for Yarmolenko to finish.
The Toffees nearly found an answer via a classy connection in the 25th minute, with Lucas Digne dancing down the left to cross for Cenk Tosun. The Turkish striker’s header was stopped by Lukasz Fabianski.
Arthur Masuaku‘s leaping challenge saw his cleat on top of Tosun’s head, but it was somehow just a yellow to the West Ham man.
A lively first half was capped by Sigurdsson’s picturesque header in stoppage time, as Everton came within one.
The next goal came from West Ham, and it was a deserved one for the industrious Arnautovic. Obiang was again provider, and the goal flew in the face of near relentless, urgent attack from the hosts.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]