Wright-Phillips hat trick rescues Red Bulls against DC

Josef Martinez’s historic season in Major League Soccer has dominated the headlines, but Bradley Wright-Phillips continues to come up in big moments for his side.

The New York Red Bulls earned a 3-3 draw against D.C. United on Sunday at Audi Field behind Wright-Phillips’ hat-trick.

Despite trailing on three separate occasions, Wright-Phillips and his side answered accordingly to pick up a point and deny their Eastern Conference rivals a crucial victory.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring for D.C. in the 25th minute, before Wright-Phillips equalized four minutes before halftime.

D.C. restored their advantage through Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta in the second stanza, however, it wasn’t enough for the visitors to gain all three points and close the gap on the Montreal Impact for the sixth playoff spot in the East.