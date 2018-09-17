More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Angry Bale lifts lid on Ronaldo-less Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 7:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gareth Bale seemed more than a little fired up when he spoke to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stages kicking off this week.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

The Wales and Real Madrid star, who scored twice in the UCL final victory over Liverpool (including this stunner) in May revealed that he couldn’t believe that goal wasn’t on the shortlist for UEFA’s Goal of the Season.

He also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Real over the summer and the impact it has had on the Santiago Bernabeu club.

“Obviously it’s going to be a little different from having such a big player there,” Bale told the Daily Mail. “It’s maybe a bit more relaxed, yes. I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player.”

Bale carried on his forthright views when it came to the panel who failed to select his stunning overhead kick goal (Ronaldo’s overhead kick versus Juventus in the UCL quarterfinal won the award) among the finalists for the Goal of the Season.

“I don’t know how it wasn’t on that list!” Bale said. “I want to know who is on the panel because they want to be sacked.”

Bale is somewhat relaxed when it comes to his image off the pitch and he doesn’t give many interviews.

With Ronaldo no longer at Real Madrid, it appears more of the spotlight can now be cast on Bale as he aims to replace the Portuguese superstar.

Let’s see if he can get anywhere close to the number of goals Ronaldo scored (450 in 438 appearances in all competitions), but there’s no denying that Bale, and Real’s other attackers will have a greater lease of life this season and there will be extra pressure on them to deliver.

He’s talked the talk. Now he must walk the walk.

Harry Kane hits back at fitness concerns

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 8:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Harry Kane is a little sick and tired of you questioning his fitness. Okay?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Tottenham Hotspur striker failed to make a big impact (in fairness, so too did many of his teammate) in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after that game and ahead of Spurs’ trip to face Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday, Kane hit back at claims he isn’t fully fit after his exploits at the World Cup for England this summer.

“People are always going to look for stuff, especially when you are a big part of the team and someone who is there to get the goals,” Kane said. “As a team we can all do better and as the striker you get spoken about more, but I feel sharp and fit and if I wasn’t the manager would not be picking me. He believes in me, I believe in myself and hopefully I can score a couple of goals on Tuesday and it will be put to bed.”

Kane scored twice in August for his first-ever goals in that calendar month in his career, but the goals don’t mask the signs of fatigue.

His overall displays seem sluggish, he isn’t dropping deeper and getting on the ball and he certainly isn’t having as many shots as he was at this time last season. His teammates are also struggling with fitness concerns but their talisman seems to be impacted by it more than most.

The 25-year-old seems to be running on empty early in the season and has been ever since his heroic display in the World Cup Round of 16 clash against Colombia when he led the line and held up the ball for England superbly. His six goals in the 2018 World Cup won him the Golden Boot but he has since admitted he should’ve scored more and his quite disappointed with his displays.

Kane is of course going to say he’s fit and sharp to perform right now but as we saw with Maurizio Sarri and his treatment of Eden Hazard (he didn’t start Chelsea’s opening two games of the season), Spurs could really do with giving Kane a rest. But after back-to-back defeats in the PL, can they do that anytime soon? The time to do it was against Newcastle and Fulham in the opening games of the season.

If Kane continues to show signs of fatigue and being below his usual high standards, Mauricio Pochettino will have a serious decision to make. The Argentine coach dismissed questions about Kane’s fitness after the Liverpool loss, but he’s kidding himself if he thinks Kane is as fresh as he was at this point in previous seasons.

Yet he isn’t the only worry. Most of Spurs’ regular starters played the entire World Cup tournament and others around Kane — Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier to name a few — also look in need of a long rest, while Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris have already picked up injuries.

Kane needs to be rested before he harms himself, and Spurs, long-term.

Brazilian soccer players push-start ambulance

Twitter/@NacaoFLA9
Associated PressSep 16, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian soccer players have had to push-start an ambulance to get an injured comrade on his way to the hospital.

The incident occurred Saturday during a top-division match in Brasilia between two rivals from Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo and Vasco de Gama.

An ambulance was called into the pitch when Vasco da Gama’s Bruno Silva was knocked out in a clash for the ball.

Silva was loaded into the ambulance, but its engine failed to turn over.

Video broadcast by Brazil’s Globoesporte website showed eight players from both teams pushing the ambulance until it started, and it then drove away.

Silva was released from the hospital and returned to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after tests showed he was in good condition.

Fire put four past Orlando in first win since June

Twitter/@ChicagoFire
By Matt ReedSep 16, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a battle of two of the Eastern Conference’s bottom-dwellers the Chicago Fire came away victorious for the first time in nearly three months.

The Fire topped Orlando City SC, 4-0, on Sunday at Toyota Park behind a brace from striker Nemanja Nikolic.

Veljko Paunovic’s side picked up its first win since a June 30 decision over playoff-bound New York City FC, while Orlando has yet to win since mid-July and secured just five points since May.

Nikolic opened up the scoring after just three minutes before Aleksandar Katai doubled the Fire’s lead ahead of the half-hour mark.

Michael de Leeuw and Nikolic capped off the scoring for the hosts in the second half, and gave Chicago a three-point edge over the Lions in the Eastern Conference standings.

Through 28 matches, the Fire currently have 27 points, while Orlando has 24 points.

Video: Payet scores unreal long-distance volley

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Matt ReedSep 16, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Technique, degree of difficulty and execution were all critical in Dimitri Payet‘s strike on Sunday for Olympique Marseille, and the France international perfected every aspect with his finish.

The former West Ham United standout scored one of the best goals of the weekend in Marseille’s 4-0 win against Guingamp.

The veteran attacker received the ball outside the box in the 73rd minute, and without a blink of an eye Payet opened up his body and volleyed home a ridiculous strike to score the game’s second goal.