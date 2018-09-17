Details released for “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Fest in DC

Get ready for a morning of pure Premier League wonderment.

The first “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Fest of the season will take place in Washington D.C. later this month, and more details for the event on Sept. 29 have been released.

The event is being hosted by both NBC Sports and the Premier League as fans will gather to watch all of the games together along with the NBC studio crew.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

As well as NBC Sports’ Premier League Live show being broadcasted live from Capitol View from 7 a.m. ET, there will be a host of special guests in the biggest-ever Stateside viewing party for PL action.

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer will be part of the telecast and be on site, and Chelsea legend Paulo Ferreira will also be in D.C., while mascots from Arsenal, Leicester and Brighton will also make appearances, so too will the Premier League trophy.

“It’s great to see how much interest in the Premier League has grown in the U.S., and I know that there are incredibly loyal and enthusiastic football fans across the country,” Shearer said. “I have no doubt that ‘Premier League Mornings Live’ will give fans another way to share their passion together and I am looking forward to meeting local supporters in Washington, D.C. and watching the day’s games together.”

More details are below on what you can get up to on the day, include how to register for tickets to the event.

The event takes place at Capitol View at 400 on N. Capitol Street, Washington D.C.

Capitol View at 400 on N. Capitol Street, Washington D.C. In addition to photo opportunities with the trophy and mascot, fans will be able to participate in various Premier League-themed activities including

Shirt names and numbers – fans can bring their official club shirt to be printed with a Premier League player’s name – for free

– fans can bring their official club shirt to be printed with a Premier League player’s name – for free Premier League 360 – through Virtual Reality headsets, fans can experience the excitement of a Premier League match day. From arriving at the stadium to the players stepping onto the pitch to the roar of the crowds

– through Virtual Reality headsets, fans can experience the excitement of a Premier League match day. From arriving at the stadium to the players stepping onto the pitch to the roar of the crowds Mini pitch – fans can participate in sessions on a turf mini pitch

– fans can participate in sessions on a turf mini pitch There will also be Premier League club merchandise giveaways and free food and beverages.

Fans who are not at the event can still join in the celebrations by sharing photos of their #MyPLMorning experiences and, to celebrate the event, NBC will be running exciting on-air competitions to win a trip to see a Premier League match in the U.K.

The event is free to attend and fans must register in advance. General admission tickets will be issued on a first-come first-served basis as spaces are limited. Visit https://www.nbcsports.com/PremierLeagueMorningsLive for more information.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports