Klopp backs “fantastic, outstanding” Neymar ahead of Champions League match

By Kyle BonnSep 17, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp isn’t having any of the criticism of Brazilian superstar Neymar.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield, Klopp sang Neymar’s praises and said the team will do its best to cope with “Neymar, the full football package.”

“I don’t think he’s a person who wants to act or something like that, because if you are like that you can’t play the football he plays,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Monday. “So I don’t think about these kind of things, to be honest. He got rested over the weekend so he will be 100% fresh for us, he’s not injured anymore, so we will see the full package, Neymar the football package, so we have to cope with that, and that’s what we’ll try.”

Neymar was criticized throughout the World Cup for his acting, diving and rolling to earn fouls. The Brazilian was the most-fouled player at the tournament at the time of Brazil’s elimination in the Round of 16, and their early departure added more fuel to the fire. Klopp says that while teams in Russia this summer looked to hack Neymar as a purposeful tactic, his side will avoid that strategy during Tuesday’s match.

“We play football. We want to win the ball and we don’t try to act in these kind of things. We try to avoid passes to him, we try to avoid him winning challenges and all that stuff which is a big job to do, to be honest. I’m not sure if it’s even possible to avoid his quality 100%…I’m pretty sure it’s not, so that’s all. He’s a fantastic footballer, an outstanding player.”

Klopp even backed Neymar’s behavior on the pitch, saying, “When I saw a few games at the World Cup…I know what a few people were talking about when it looked like he made a bit more of the situation than it was. That’s, for me, a completely normal reaction because players are really going for him, that’s the truth, and he wants to protect himself and I understand that as well.”

The Liverpool boss said that Neymar was also injured during the World Cup, and claimed that Brazil would have beaten Belgium in the Round of 16 had its superstar been fully fit.

Neymar is just the start of the PSG attacking presence Liverpool will be forced to deal with. Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani also pose serious threats, with the trio combining for 11 goals so far this season. Angel Di Maria also looks on his game, with four goals himself this campaign. PSG was without Neymar and Mbappe this weekend, with the Brazilian rested and his French teammate suspended, and the defending champions still defeated St. Etienne 4-0 with Cavani and Di Maria on the scoresheet plus a goal from Julian Draxler and late substitute Moussa Diaby.

San Jose Earthquakes fire head coach Mikael Stahre

By Kyle BonnSep 17, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
The worst team in Major League Soccer has made a coaching change.

Sitting bottom of the Western Conference with just 20 points through 28 matches, the San Jose Earthquakes parted ways with Mikael Stahre, who was just hired last November. Assistant coach Steve Ralston will serve as interim manager until the team makes a decision on who to hire permanently. Fellow assistant coach Alex de Crook was also relieved of his duties.

“I would like to thank Mikael and Alex for their hard work and professionalism this season,” said Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli in an official release on the team website. “Mikael has qualities, both as a person and a coach, that will be missed by players, staff and the front office alike.”

With just six matches remaining in the MLS regular season, the Earthquakes own the worst record in the league by four points and sit a whopping 24 points back of the final playoff spot. They went nearly a full three months between wins, defeating Minnesota United on May 12 and failing to earn another victory until inexplicably beating 2nd place FC Dallas on the road on August 4.

“We felt we needed a change and decided that the six remaining games represent an opportunity for all of us to begin heading in a new direction and to evaluate our options actively with a single goal in mind: to strengthen our First Team for the upcoming season and beyond,” Fioranelli said.

The news comes on the heels of a 5-1 demolition at home at the hands of Sporting KC over the weekend. San Jose was down 3-0 at halftime, and put just five of its 17 shots on target.

The 43-year-old Swede becomes the third Quakes head coach fired in the last 15 months, following Chris Leitch and Dominic Kinnear, the latter of whom was fired last June 25. New interim boss Steve Ralston now finds himself with his first career head coaching job, although he is no stranger to MLS. The 44-year-old made 378 career MLS appearances before retiring in 2010, and at the time of his departure held the MLS records for assists, appearances, starts, and minutes played, although most of those have been since surpassed.

Watch Live: Southampton v. Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Southampton host Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a big South Coast derby.

Saints are aiming for back-to-back wins in the Premier League and they are level with visitors Brighton on four points from their opening four games of the season. This should be a tight, tense clash between Mark Hughes‘ Saints and Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls.

In team news Saints have the same starting lineup from their win against Crystal Palace before the break.

Brighton bring in Yves Bissouma to the starting lineup.

Champions League 2018-19 predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League group stage campaign kicks off on Tuesday, with the biggest clubs in Europe set to square off in the coming months to try and reach the Round of 16.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool will fly the flag for the Premier League, with Real Madrid aiming to win their fourth-straight European title.

With Liverpool and Spurs drawn in some tasty groups, we can expect some monster midweek clashes in the fall.

Below is how we predict the UCL group stage will play out, with the teams ranked from 1-4 on where they will finish and the teams in bold and italicized advancing to the last 16.

Joe Prince-Wright

Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Monaco
Club Brugge

Group B
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Tottenham
PSV Eindhoven

Group C
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Star Belgrade

Group D
Schalke
Porto
Lokomotiv Moscow
Galatsaray

Group E
Bayern Munich
Ajax
Benfica
AEK Athens

Group F
Manchester City
Lyon
Shakhtar Donetsk
Hoffenheim

Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen

Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys

Nicholas Mendola

Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Monaco
Club Brugge

Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham
Inter Milan
PSV Eindhoven

Group C
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Star Belgrade

Group D
Schalke
Lokomotiv Moscow
Porto
Galatsaray

Group E
Bayern Munich
Ajax
Benfica
AEK Athens

Group F
Manchester City
Hoffenheim
Lyon
Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen

Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys

Kyle Bonn
Group A
Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid
Monaco
Club Brugge
Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham
Inter
PSV
Group C
Liverpool
PSG
Napoli
Red Star
Group D
Porto
Galatasaray
Schalke
Lokomotiv
Group E
Bayern
Benfica
Ajax
AEK
Group F
Man City
Lyon
Shakhtar
Hoffenheim
Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA
Viktoria Plzen
Group H
Juventus
Valencia
Manchester United
Young Boys

Tottenham leave out key players for UCL clash at Inter Milan

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have left two key players in London ahead of their trip to play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Is Harry Kane tired? ]

Mauricio Pochettino has decided not to take Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld to Italy for “technical reasons” as Spurs will be without several stars for their UCL opener against Inter. Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko are also out injured.

Speaking at the San Siro to the media on Monday, Pochettino was guarded when asked exactly why he has left Trippier and Alderweireld behind.

“I never punish players because you win or lose. It is always the plan. The plan is to keep them there and use different players to play tomorrow,” Pochettino explained. “We are going to play with different players tomorrow. We believe the best decision is to play with different players.”

What is going on here?

Trippier was one of the best right backs at the 2018 World Cup and was a star for England, while Alderweireld is no doubt a veteran leader in Spurs’ defense. Tottenham had a rough time, especially defensively, against Liverpool at the weekend and although Trippier and Alderweireld weren’t directly to blame, this could point to them suffering from fatigue.

Spurs have been impacted by the World Cup more than any other PL team as the majority of the regular starting lineup went to the latter stages of the tournament in Russia, then returned to Tottenham without a preseason.

Harry Kane‘s fitness has been questioned but this decision from Pochettino suggests he may rotate his squad heavily in the coming weeks as he tries to keep his star players fit and fresh.