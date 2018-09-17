More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Liverpool issue Roberto Firmino injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 9:40 AM EDT
Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp aren’t sure if Roberto Firmino will be able to play against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The Brazilian forward suffered a nasty injury on Saturday during the second half of Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Tottenham shortly after he scored the Reds’ second goal of the game.

Jan Vertonghen‘s finger was wedged into Firmino’s left eye as the Spurs defender tried to shrug him off the ball, with the Liverpool star substituted.

Speaking ahead of their UEFA Champions League group stage opener at Anfield, Klopp revealed that Firmino may be unavailable for the crunch game between the two Group B favorites.

“No idea, to be honest. He is much better. We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don’t know in the moment,” Klopp said.

What are the options for Liverpool if Firmino isn’t fit enough to start? Well, there’s no doubt they will miss Firmino who has looked sharp at the start of the season and has a goal in each of his last three games for club and country. His movement and link-up play has improved drastically and his relationship with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane makes Liverpool tick.

Putting Daniel Sturridge up front and having Salah and Mane behind him isn’t bad, right?

But away from home, against a top team like PSG, perhaps Klopp will go with Xherdan Shaqiri out wide and slot either Salah or Mane into a more central position?

Liverpool have strengthened their squad considerably over the summer just for instances like this.

Preview: Southampton v. Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
  • Saints looking for back-to-back wins
  • Brighton have zero goals, points on road
  • Danny Ings, Glenn Murray the danger men

Southampton host Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a big South Coast derby.

Saints and the Seagulls both have four points on the board after their first four games of the season and know a win against their local rivals would boost their camps heading into a congested, and tough, schedule in the next few weeks.

In team news Saints are sweating on the fitness of Charlie Austin and Shane Long, while Brighton have concerns over their playmaker Pascal Gross.

What they’re saying

Mark Hughes on the importance of back-to-back wins: “We are looking forward to it. We haven’t had too many occasions where we have had back-to-back results in the Premier League, it has been quite some time. We have got the opportunity to do that, when you have an away win you want to obviously capitalise on that with your home game following that and it gives you the best opportunity to get back-to-back wins.”

Chris Hughton on the threat of Danny Ings: “What Danny brings is what we always knew that he can bring. What’s happened to him over the last couple of seasons is he’s picked up a couple of big injuries but there’s never been any doubt about the ability he’s got, hence the reason why he went to Liverpool and hence the reason why Liverpool think so highly of him.”

Prediction

Ings could really be the difference in this game and if he takes his chances and Brighton’s Glenn Murray doesn’t, then Saints will edge this. I’m going for a 2-0 win to Southampton.

Oguchi Onyewu announces retirement

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 9:21 AM EDT
USMNT legend Oguchi Onyewu appears to have announced his retirement from the game.

The towering central defender posted a message on his Instagram page on Monday morning with the following caption: “All good things must come to an end…Thank you. 

The message also featured a video which had photos of him playing and a song which suggested his career is over.

Onyewu, 36, has battled through injuries over the past few years and most recently played for the Philadelphia Union in MLS in 2017.

Before that Onyewu had spent the past 15 years playing in Europe, with stops in France, Belgium, England, Portugal, Holland, Spain and Italy. His previous clubs include AC Milan, Newcastle, Malaga and Sporting Lisbon, with his most successful spell coming at Standard Liege from 2004-09.

The former Clemson Tiger won 69 caps for the U.S. men’s national team, scoring six times as he featured in both the 2006 and 2010 World Cups and was voted as U.S. Soccer’s athlete of the year in 2006.

In recent times Onyewu had a string of stops at second-tier teams in England which saw him make just 19 appearances across three seasons, while he seemed to have been planning for retirement since leaving the Union in December 2017 as he opened a gym in Richmond, Virginia earlier this year.

A dominant force when in his prime Onyewu’s best moments for the U.S. include his performance against Spain in the semifinals of the 2009 Confederations Cup and his stare down of Jared Borgetti. While another memorable moment was his training ground spat with Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he was at Milan.

Harry Kane hits back at fitness concerns

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 8:39 AM EDT
Harry Kane is a little sick and tired of you questioning his fitness. Okay?

The Tottenham Hotspur striker failed to make a big impact (in fairness, so too did many of his teammate) in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after that game and ahead of Spurs’ trip to face Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday, Kane hit back at claims he isn’t fully fit after his exploits at the World Cup for England this summer.

“People are always going to look for stuff, especially when you are a big part of the team and someone who is there to get the goals,” Kane said. “As a team we can all do better and as the striker you get spoken about more, but I feel sharp and fit and if I wasn’t the manager would not be picking me. He believes in me, I believe in myself and hopefully I can score a couple of goals on Tuesday and it will be put to bed.”

Kane scored twice in August for his first-ever goals in that calendar month in his career, but the goals don’t mask the signs of fatigue.

His overall displays seem sluggish, he isn’t dropping deeper and getting on the ball and he certainly isn’t having as many shots as he was at this time last season. His teammates are also struggling with fitness concerns but their talisman seems to be impacted by it more than most.

The 25-year-old seems to be running on empty early in the season and has been ever since his heroic display in the World Cup Round of 16 clash against Colombia when he led the line and held up the ball for England superbly. His six goals in the 2018 World Cup won him the Golden Boot but he has since admitted he should’ve scored more and his quite disappointed with his displays.

Kane is of course going to say he’s fit and sharp to perform right now but as we saw with Maurizio Sarri and his treatment of Eden Hazard (he didn’t start Chelsea’s opening two games of the season), Spurs could really do with giving Kane a rest. But after back-to-back defeats in the PL, can they do that anytime soon? The time to do it was against Newcastle and Fulham in the opening games of the season.

If Kane continues to show signs of fatigue and being below his usual high standards, Mauricio Pochettino will have a serious decision to make. The Argentine coach dismissed questions about Kane’s fitness after the Liverpool loss, but he’s kidding himself if he thinks Kane is as fresh as he was at this point in previous seasons.

Yet he isn’t the only worry. Most of Spurs’ regular starters played the entire World Cup tournament and others around Kane — Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier to name a few — also look in need of a long rest, while Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris have already picked up injuries.

Kane needs to be rested before he harms himself, and Spurs, long-term.

Angry Bale lifts lid on Ronaldo-less Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 7:49 AM EDT
Gareth Bale seemed more than a little fired up when he spoke to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stages kicking off this week.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

The Wales and Real Madrid star, who scored twice in the UCL final victory over Liverpool (including this stunner) in May revealed that he couldn’t believe that goal wasn’t on the shortlist for UEFA’s Goal of the Season.

He also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Real over the summer and the impact it has had on the Santiago Bernabeu club.

“Obviously it’s going to be a little different from having such a big player there,” Bale told the Daily Mail. “It’s maybe a bit more relaxed, yes. I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player.”

Bale carried on his forthright views when it came to the panel who failed to select his stunning overhead kick goal (Ronaldo’s overhead kick versus Juventus in the UCL quarterfinal won the award) among the finalists for the Goal of the Season.

“I don’t know how it wasn’t on that list!” Bale said. “I want to know who is on the panel because they want to be sacked.”

Bale is somewhat relaxed when it comes to his image off the pitch and he doesn’t give many interviews.

With Ronaldo no longer at Real Madrid, it appears more of the spotlight can now be cast on Bale as he aims to replace the Portuguese superstar.

Let’s see if he can get anywhere close to the number of goals Ronaldo scored (450 in 438 appearances in all competitions), but there’s no denying that Bale, and Real’s other attackers will have a greater lease of life this season and there will be extra pressure on them to deliver.

He’s talked the talk. Now he must walk the walk.