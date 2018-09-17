Preview: Southampton v. Brighton

- Saints looking for back-to-back wins
- Brighton have zero goals, points on road
- Danny Ings, Glenn Murray the danger men
Southampton host Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a big South Coast derby.
Saints and the Seagulls both have four points on the board after their first four games of the season and know a win against their local rivals would boost their camps heading into a congested, and tough, schedule in the next few weeks.
In team news Saints are sweating on the fitness of Charlie Austin and Shane Long, while Brighton have concerns over their playmaker Pascal Gross.
What they’re saying
Mark Hughes on the importance of back-to-back wins: “We are looking forward to it. We haven’t had too many occasions where we have had back-to-back results in the Premier League, it has been quite some time. We have got the opportunity to do that, when you have an away win you want to obviously capitalise on that with your home game following that and it gives you the best opportunity to get back-to-back wins.”
Chris Hughton on the threat of Danny Ings: “What Danny brings is what we always knew that he can bring. What’s happened to him over the last couple of seasons is he’s picked up a couple of big injuries but there’s never been any doubt about the ability he’s got, hence the reason why he went to Liverpool and hence the reason why Liverpool think so highly of him.”
Prediction
Ings could really be the difference in this game and if he takes his chances and Brighton’s Glenn Murray doesn’t, then Saints will edge this. I’m going for a 2-0 win to Southampton.