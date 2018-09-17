VIDEO: N’Golo Kante’s impromptu evening out with fans

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He’s one of the best midfielders on the planet, but N'Golo Kante is just a very chilled dude.

A remarkable story has emerged about the Chelsea and France star after the Blues’ 4-1 win against Cardiff City.

Apparently, Kante missed his train back to Paris after the game so he instead when to a local mosque for evening prayers. When there, he was offered some food and a place to hang out for the evening by some soccer fans in London.

Kante took them up on that offer as he ate food, played FIFA with the lads and then watched Match of the Day on TV, which featured himself starring for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge a few hours earlier.

Seriously.

Check out the incredible scenes below as Kante truly is humble and lives an extremely normal life off the pitch, despite winning the PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17, the Premier League title twice, the World Cup and the FA Cup across the past three seasons.

My word, this is awesome.

World Cup winner, former premier league player of the year, 2 time premiership winner casually joined us to watch MOTD after visiting a local mosque. True definition of being humble. What a man. pic.twitter.com/y14NanXKPn — J (@jahrul999) September 16, 2018

You earn millions, are seen as one of the league's best midfielders & have just won the World Cup, so what do you do when you've missed the last train home? You go to a local mosque, have a homemade curry & a quick round of FIFA #theworldneeds N'golo Kante pic.twitter.com/YDriMNdjpy — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) September 17, 2018