VIDEO: N’Golo Kante’s impromptu evening out with fans

He’s one of the best midfielders on the planet, but N'Golo Kante is just a very chilled dude.
A remarkable story has emerged about the Chelsea and France star after the Blues’ 4-1 win against Cardiff City.
Apparently, Kante missed his train back to Paris after the game so he instead when to a local mosque for evening prayers. When there, he was offered some food and a place to hang out for the evening by some soccer fans in London.
Kante took them up on that offer as he ate food, played FIFA with the lads and then watched Match of the Day on TV, which featured himself starring for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge a few hours earlier.
Seriously.
Check out the incredible scenes below as Kante truly is humble and lives an extremely normal life off the pitch, despite winning the PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17, the Premier League title twice, the World Cup and the FA Cup across the past three seasons.
My word, this is awesome.
Tottenham Hotspur have left two key players in London ahead of their trip to play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
[ MORE: Is Harry Kane tired? ]
Mauricio Pochettino has decided not to take Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld to Italy for “technical reasons” as Spurs will be without several stars for their UCL opener against Inter. Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko are also out injured.
Speaking at the San Siro to the media on Monday, Pochettino was guarded when asked exactly why he has left Trippier and Alderweireld behind.
“I never punish players because you win or lose. It is always the plan. The plan is to keep them there and use different players to play tomorrow,” Pochettino explained. “We are going to play with different players tomorrow. We believe the best decision is to play with different players.”
What is going on here?
Trippier was one of the best right backs at the 2018 World Cup and was a star for England, while Alderweireld is no doubt a veteran leader in Spurs’ defense. Tottenham had a rough time, especially defensively, against Liverpool at the weekend and although Trippier and Alderweireld weren’t directly to blame, this could point to them suffering from fatigue.
Spurs have been impacted by the World Cup more than any other PL team as the majority of the regular starting lineup went to the latter stages of the tournament in Russia, then returned to Tottenham without a preseason.
Harry Kane‘s fitness has been questioned but this decision from Pochettino suggests he may rotate his squad heavily in the coming weeks as he tries to keep his star players fit and fresh.
Get ready for a morning of pure Premier League wonderment.
The first “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Fest of the season will take place in Washington D.C. later this month, and more details for the event on Sept. 29 have been released.
The event is being hosted by both NBC Sports and the Premier League as fans will gather to watch all of the games together along with the NBC studio crew.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
As well as NBC Sports’ Premier League Live show being broadcasted live from Capitol View from 7 a.m. ET, there will be a host of special guests in the biggest-ever Stateside viewing party for PL action.
The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer will be part of the telecast and be on site, and Chelsea legend Paulo Ferreira will also be in D.C., while mascots from Arsenal, Leicester and Brighton will also make appearances, so too will the Premier League trophy.
“It’s great to see how much interest in the Premier League has grown in the U.S., and I know that there are incredibly loyal and enthusiastic football fans across the country,” Shearer said. “I have no doubt that ‘Premier League Mornings Live’ will give fans another way to share their passion together and I am looking forward to meeting local supporters in Washington, D.C. and watching the day’s games together.”
More details are below on what you can get up to on the day, include how to register for tickets to the event.
- The event takes place at Capitol View at 400 on N. Capitol Street, Washington D.C.
- In addition to photo opportunities with the trophy and mascot, fans will be able to participate in various Premier League-themed activities including
- Shirt names and numbers – fans can bring their official club shirt to be printed with a Premier League player’s name – for free
- Premier League 360 – through Virtual Reality headsets, fans can experience the excitement of a Premier League match day. From arriving at the stadium to the players stepping onto the pitch to the roar of the crowds
- Mini pitch – fans can participate in sessions on a turf mini pitch
- There will also be Premier League club merchandise giveaways and free food and beverages.
- Fans who are not at the event can still join in the celebrations by sharing photos of their #MyPLMorning experiences and, to celebrate the event, NBC will be running exciting on-air competitions to win a trip to see a Premier League match in the U.K.
- The event is free to attend and fans must register in advance. General admission tickets will be issued on a first-come first-served basis as spaces are limited. Visit https://www.nbcsports.com/PremierLeagueMorningsLive for more information.
- Saints looking for back-to-back wins
- Brighton have zero goals, points on road
- Danny Ings, Glenn Murray the danger men
Southampton host Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a big South Coast derby.
WATCH LIVE ONLINE
Saints and the Seagulls both have four points on the board after their first four games of the season and know a win against their local rivals would boost their camps heading into a congested, and tough, schedule in the next few weeks.
In team news Saints are sweating on the fitness of Charlie Austin and Shane Long, while Brighton have concerns over their playmaker Pascal Gross.
What they’re saying
Mark Hughes on the importance of back-to-back wins: “We are looking forward to it. We haven’t had too many occasions where we have had back-to-back results in the Premier League, it has been quite some time. We have got the opportunity to do that, when you have an away win you want to obviously capitalise on that with your home game following that and it gives you the best opportunity to get back-to-back wins.”
Chris Hughton on the threat of Danny Ings: “What Danny brings is what we always knew that he can bring. What’s happened to him over the last couple of seasons is he’s picked up a couple of big injuries but there’s never been any doubt about the ability he’s got, hence the reason why he went to Liverpool and hence the reason why Liverpool think so highly of him.”
Prediction
Ings could really be the difference in this game and if he takes his chances and Brighton’s Glenn Murray doesn’t, then Saints will edge this. I’m going for a 2-0 win to Southampton.
Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp aren’t sure if Roberto Firmino will be able to play against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
[ MORE: 3 things learned, Spurs v Liverpool ]
The Brazilian forward suffered a nasty injury on Saturday during the second half of Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Tottenham shortly after he scored the Reds’ second goal of the game.
Jan Vertonghen‘s finger was wedged into Firmino’s left eye as the Spurs defender tried to shrug him off the ball, with the Liverpool star substituted.
Speaking ahead of their UEFA Champions League group stage opener at Anfield, Klopp revealed that Firmino may be unavailable for the crunch game between the two Group B favorites.
“No idea, to be honest. He is much better. We all saw the picture and we were massively worried. But all these worries are away so he will be fine. If he will be fine for tomorrow, I don’t know in the moment,” Klopp said.
What are the options for Liverpool if Firmino isn’t fit enough to start? Well, there’s no doubt they will miss Firmino who has looked sharp at the start of the season and has a goal in each of his last three games for club and country. His movement and link-up play has improved drastically and his relationship with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane makes Liverpool tick.
Putting Daniel Sturridge up front and having Salah and Mane behind him isn’t bad, right?
But away from home, against a top team like PSG, perhaps Klopp will go with Xherdan Shaqiri out wide and slot either Salah or Mane into a more central position?
Liverpool have strengthened their squad considerably over the summer just for instances like this.