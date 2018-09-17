More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Southampton v. Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Southampton host Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a big South Coast derby.

Saints are aiming for back-to-back wins in the Premier League and they are level with visitors Brighton on four points from their opening four games of the season. This should be a tight, tense clash between Mark Hughes‘ Saints and Chris Hughton‘s Seagulls.

In team news Saints have the same starting lineup from their win against Crystal Palace before the break.

Brighton bring in Yves Bissouma to the starting lineup.

LINEUPS

Champions League 2018-19 predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League group stage campaign kicks off on Tuesday, with the biggest clubs in Europe set to square off in the coming months to try and reach the Round of 16.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool will fly the flag for the Premier League, with Real Madrid aiming to win their fourth-straight European title.

With Liverpool and Spurs drawn in some tasty groups, we can expect some monster midweek clashes in the fall.

Below is how we predict the UCL group stage will play out, with the teams ranked from 1-4 on where they will finish and the teams in bold and italicized advancing to the last 16.

Joe Prince-Wright

Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Monaco
Club Brugge

Group B
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Tottenham
PSV Eindhoven

Group C
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Star Belgrade

Group D
Schalke
Porto
Lokomotiv Moscow
Galatsaray

Group E
Bayern Munich
Ajax
Benfica
AEK Athens

Group F
Manchester City
Lyon
Shakhtar Donetsk
Hoffenheim

Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen

Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys

Nicholas Mendola

Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Monaco
Club Brugge

Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham
Inter Milan
PSV Eindhoven

Group C
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Star Belgrade

Group D
Schalke
Lokomotiv Moscow
Porto
Galatsaray

Group E
Bayern Munich
Ajax
Benfica
AEK Athens

Group F
Manchester City
Hoffenheim
Lyon
Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen

Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys

Kyle Bonn
Group A
Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid
Monaco
Club Brugge
Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham
Inter
PSV
Group C
Liverpool
PSG
Napoli
Red Star
Group D
Porto
Galatasaray
Schalke
Lokomotiv
Group E
Bayern
Benfica
Ajax
AEK
Group F
Man City
Lyon
Shakhtar
Hoffenheim
Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA
Viktoria Plzen
Group H
Juventus
Valencia
Manchester United
Young Boys

Tottenham leave out key players for UCL clash at Inter Milan

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have left two key players in London ahead of their trip to play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino has decided not to take Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld to Italy for “technical reasons” as Spurs will be without several stars for their UCL opener against Inter. Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko are also out injured.

Speaking at the San Siro to the media on Monday, Pochettino was guarded when asked exactly why he has left Trippier and Alderweireld behind.

“I never punish players because you win or lose. It is always the plan. The plan is to keep them there and use different players to play tomorrow,” Pochettino explained. “We are going to play with different players tomorrow. We believe the best decision is to play with different players.”

What is going on here?

Trippier was one of the best right backs at the 2018 World Cup and was a star for England, while Alderweireld is no doubt a veteran leader in Spurs’ defense. Tottenham had a rough time, especially defensively, against Liverpool at the weekend and although Trippier and Alderweireld weren’t directly to blame, this could point to them suffering from fatigue.

Spurs have been impacted by the World Cup more than any other PL team as the majority of the regular starting lineup went to the latter stages of the tournament in Russia, then returned to Tottenham without a preseason.

Harry Kane‘s fitness has been questioned but this decision from Pochettino suggests he may rotate his squad heavily in the coming weeks as he tries to keep his star players fit and fresh.

Details released for “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Fest in DC

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 12:20 PM EDT
Get ready for a morning of pure Premier League wonderment.

The first “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Fest of the season will take place in Washington D.C. later this month, and more details for the event on Sept. 29 have been released.

The event is being hosted by both NBC Sports and the Premier League as fans will gather to watch all of the games together along with the NBC studio crew.

As well as NBC Sports’ Premier League Live show being broadcasted live from Capitol View from 7 a.m. ET, there will be a host of special guests in the biggest-ever Stateside viewing party for PL action.

The Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer will be part of the telecast and be on site, and Chelsea legend Paulo Ferreira will also be in D.C., while mascots from Arsenal, Leicester and Brighton will also make appearances, so too will the Premier League trophy.

“It’s great to see how much interest in the Premier League has grown in the U.S., and I know that there are incredibly loyal and enthusiastic football fans across the country,” Shearer said. “I have no doubt that ‘Premier League Mornings Live’ will give fans another way to share their passion together and I am looking forward to meeting local supporters in Washington, D.C. and watching the day’s games together.”

More details are below on what you can get up to on the day, include how to register for tickets to the event.

  • The event takes place at Capitol View at 400 on N. Capitol Street, Washington D.C.
  • In addition to photo opportunities with the trophy and mascot, fans will be able to participate in various Premier League-themed activities including
  • Shirt names and numbers – fans can bring their official club shirt to be printed with a Premier League player’s name – for free
  • Premier League 360 – through Virtual Reality headsets, fans can experience the excitement of a Premier League match day. From arriving at the stadium to the players stepping onto the pitch to the roar of the crowds
  • Mini pitch – fans can participate in sessions on a turf mini pitch
  • There will also be Premier League club merchandise giveaways and free food and beverages.
  • Fans who are not at the event can still join in the celebrations by sharing photos of their #MyPLMorning experiences and, to celebrate the event, NBC will be running exciting on-air competitions to win a trip to see a Premier League match in the U.K.
  • The event is free to attend and fans must register in advance. General admission tickets will be issued on a first-come first-served basis as spaces are limited. Visit https://www.nbcsports.com/PremierLeagueMorningsLive for more information. 

VIDEO: N’Golo Kante’s impromptu evening out with fans

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 17, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
He’s one of the best midfielders on the planet, but N'Golo Kante is just a very chilled dude.

A remarkable story has emerged about the Chelsea and France star after the Blues’ 4-1 win against Cardiff City.

Apparently, Kante missed his train back to Paris after the game so he instead when to a local mosque for evening prayers. When there, he was offered some food and a place to hang out for the evening by some soccer fans in London.

Kante took them up on that offer as he ate food, played FIFA with the lads and then watched Match of the Day on TV, which featured himself starring for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge a few hours earlier.

Seriously.

Check out the incredible scenes below as Kante truly is humble and lives an extremely normal life off the pitch, despite winning the PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17, the Premier League title twice, the World Cup and the FA Cup across the past three seasons.

My word, this is awesome.