Watch Live: Southampton v. Brighton

The UEFA Champions League group stage campaign kicks off on Tuesday, with the biggest clubs in Europe set to square off in the coming months to try and reach the Round of 16.
Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool will fly the flag for the Premier League, with Real Madrid aiming to win their fourth-straight European title.
With Liverpool and Spurs drawn in some tasty groups, we can expect some monster midweek clashes in the fall.
Below is how we predict the UCL group stage will play out, with the teams ranked from 1-4 on where they will finish and the teams in bold and italicized advancing to the last 16.
Joe Prince-Wright
Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Monaco
Club Brugge
Group B
Barcelona
Inter Milan
Tottenham
PSV Eindhoven
Group C
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Star Belgrade
Group D
Schalke
Porto
Lokomotiv Moscow
Galatsaray
Group E
Bayern Munich
Ajax
Benfica
AEK Athens
Group F
Manchester City
Lyon
Shakhtar Donetsk
Hoffenheim
Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen
Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys
Nicholas Mendola
Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Monaco
Club Brugge
Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham
Inter Milan
PSV Eindhoven
Group C
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Napoli
Red Star Belgrade
Group D
Schalke
Lokomotiv Moscow
Porto
Galatsaray
Group E
Bayern Munich
Ajax
Benfica
AEK Athens
Group F
Manchester City
Hoffenheim
Lyon
Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen
Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys
Kyle Bonn
Group A
Borussia Dortmund
Atletico Madrid
Monaco
Club Brugge
Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham
Inter
PSV
Group C
Liverpool
PSG
Napoli
Red Star
Group D
Porto
Galatasaray
Schalke
Lokomotiv
Group E
Bayern
Benfica
Ajax
AEK
Group F
Man City
Lyon
Shakhtar
Hoffenheim
Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA
Viktoria Plzen
Group H
Juventus
Valencia
Manchester United
Young Boys