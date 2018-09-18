Peruvian match resumes after gun shots outside stadium

The UEFA Champions League group stage is back for the 2018-19 season, with some early kick offs (12:55 p.m. ET) in Group B serving up mouthwatering clashes.

It is okay to drool over the UCL games instead of your lunch this Tuesday. Honest.

Tottenham Hotspur head to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium to take on Inter Milan as Mauricio Pochettino has raised some eyebrows with his squad selection following back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. Inter have had a tough start in Serie A, winning just once and losing twice (against Sassuolo and Parma) in their opening four games, but the likes of Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi start in attack as they look to inflict more misery on Spurs.

Elsewhere in Group B, Barcelona host reigning Dutch champs PSV Eindhoven at the Nou Camp with Lionel Messi and Co. starting off as one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Madrid next May. PSV and Mexico star Hirving Lozano will be seen as a huge threat to Barca, as the Dutch giants aim for an upset.

While here are the starting lineups for all four teams.

Inter Milan v Tottenham

Barcelona v PSV

