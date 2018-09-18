Total transfer spending of top teams revealed

It’s not about how much you spend, it’s about what you spend it on, right?
Well, sort of.
How much have the top clubs on the planet spent to assemble their superstar squads? In short, a ton. But the deeper analysis shows a clear trend: Premier League clubs are dominating the money spent in the transfer market to assemble their rosters.
The guys over at the International Centre for Sports Studies – CIES Football Observatory, have calculated the biggest spenders on the planet in terms of purchasing their current squads, and eight of the top 20 are from the PL with seven of the top 11 from England’s top-flight.
Take a look at the list below as four of the top six clubs come from England.
Manchester City at the top of the tree having spent $1.14 billion to assemble their current squad, PSG are in second with a spend of $920 million, while Manchester United sit in third after spending $918 million. Liverpool after fourth after dishing out $823 million to put together their current roster, Barcelona have spent $807 million and Chelsea sit sixth after spending $786 million.
Focusing on the Premier League specifically, you can see how much each of the current 20 teams have spent to assemble their squads.
Biggest takeaways: Southampton and West Ham should be doing a lot better, while Bournemouth, Watford and Wolves are punching well above their weight.