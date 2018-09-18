More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Tottenham collapse late on, lose at Inter Milan

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 18, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur lost 2-1 with Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday, with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side opening up their UEFA Champions League Group B campaign with a late collapse to seal their third-straight defeat in all competitions.

The opening goal of the game came via Christian Erisken’s first of the season, with the Danish playmaker scoring in the second half after a sluggish start from Tottenham. It looked like that would be the winner, but Mauro Icardi smashed home a stunning volley in the 85th minute then Matias Vecino scored the winner in stoppage time.

Elsewhere in Group B, Barcelona beat PSG 4-0 thanks to a hat trick from Lionel Messi and a moment of magic from Ousmane Dembele to set up a mouthwatering clash at Wembley against Tottenham on Oct. 3. Inter head to PSV on the same day.

Tottenham started the game slowly with Ivan Perisic causing Serge Aurier plenty of problems, while at the other end Eriksen’s free kick was pushed out by Samir Handanovic.

Marcelo Brozovic then sent a shot just wide from a good position for Inter but the best chance of the first half came and went for Tottenham.

A lovely clipped ball over the top from Eriksen found Harry Kane and he danced past Handanovic, but then tripped over his own feet and dribbled the ball out of play from a tight angle. That summed up Spurs’ first half performance.

They did improve in the second half and Eriksen soon had them ahead.

His initial low effort from the edge of the box was pushed out by Handanovic but the ball went straight back to Eriksen and his deflected follow-up looped into the far corner. A bizarre goal, but exactly what Tottenham needed.

Buoyed by the opener Erik Lamela had a curled effort deflected just wide as the Premier League side tried to wrap the game up.

Inter pushed hard to equalize but Perisic’s header was easily saved by Michel Vorm and on the break they were opened up by Spurs as Lamela twice went close again.

Icardi clattered into Vorm as Inter pinned Spurs back late in the game and the Argentine eventually equalized.

Keita Balde’s cross from the left found him unmarked on the edge of the box and Inter’s skipper smashed home a beautiful volley to make it 1-1.

The drama wasn’t over.

Yet more frustration arrived for Spurs in stoppage time as Vecino headed home from close range in the 92nd minute to send Inter’s fans wild at the San Siro.

Messi reclaims hat trick record, Dembele scores marvel in Barca rout

By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
Lionel Messi scored 75 percent of Barcelona’s goals on Tuesday against PSV Eindhoven, but Ousmane Dembele scored the best one in a 4-1 win at the Camp Nou.

Messi’s eighth UEFA Champions League hat trick moved him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for the most in the history of the competition.

He’s now scored UCL hat tricks against Arsenal (2010), Viktoria Plzen (2011), Bayer Leverkusen (2012), Ajax (2013), APOEL Nicosia (2014), Celtic (2016), and Manchester City (2016).

He also became just the second player to score in 14-straight UCL campaigns (Raul).

But Dembele’s darting dribble and fantastic curling effort is the one that will have eyebrows raised around the world (nothing against Messi’s marvelous goals, which were not low quality at all).

Samuel Umtiti collected his second yellow in the second half and was sent off prior to Messi’s third goal.

UCL, LIVE – Liverpool v PSG headlines group stage kick off

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 18, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
The Chaammpionsssss League is back with a bang.

Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain to kick off their Group C campaign, while Napoli head to Red Star Belgrade in the other game in that group. Will Mohamed Salah or Neymar triumph at Anfield? It promises to be an epic clash.

In team news Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is only fit enough for the bench after his eye injury, as Daniel Sturridge replaces him in the starting lineup. Jordan Henderson comes in for Naby Keita in the only other change.

Elsewhere, stacked Group A gets underway with Borussia Dortmund heading to Club Brugge, while Monaco host Atletico Madrid. Group D sees Galatasaray host Lokomotiv Moscow, while FC Porto head to Schalke.

In USMNT news, Christian Pulisic is on the bench for Borussia Dortmund on his 20th birthday after recovering from injury, while Weston McKennie makes his Champions League debut for Schalke.

Click on the link above to follow all the action live, while we will keep you up to date with all of the UCL across Europe right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Here’s the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all six encounters kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group A
AS Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid
Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund

Group C
Liverpool vs. PSG
Red Star Belgrade vs. Napoli

Group D
Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
FC Porto vs. Schalke

VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 18, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Lionel Messi has started the UEFA Champions League campaign as he means to go.

By scoring a sublime free kick to put Barcelona ahead against PSV Eindhoven.

In their Group B opener at the Nou Camp, Ousmane Dembele was fouled and Messi stepped up to curl home a perfect free kick into the top corner.

Take a look at the video below to watch the first goal of the 2018-19 UCL group stage being scored.

UCL, LIVE – Inter v Tottenham, Barcelona v PSG

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 18, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
The UEFA Champions League group stage is back for the 2018-19 season, with some early kick offs (12:55 p.m. ET) in Group B serving up mouthwatering clashes.

It is okay to drool over the UCL games instead of your lunch this Tuesday. Honest.

Tottenham Hotspur head to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium to take on Inter Milan as Mauricio Pochettino has raised some eyebrows with his squad selection following back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. Inter have had a tough start in Serie A, winning just once and losing twice (against Sassuolo and Parma) in their opening four games, but the likes of Ivan Perisic and Mauro Icardi start in attack as they look to inflict more misery on Spurs.

Elsewhere in Group B, Barcelona host reigning Dutch champs PSV Eindhoven at the Nou Camp with Lionel Messi and Co. starting off as one of the favorites to lift the trophy in Madrid next May. PSV and Mexico star Hirving Lozano will be seen as a huge threat to Barca, as the Dutch giants aim for an upset.

Click on the link above to follow all the action live, while we will keep you up to date with all of the UCL across Europe right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

While here are the starting lineups for all four teams.

Inter Milan v Tottenham

Barcelona v PSV