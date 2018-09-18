UCL, LIVE – Liverpool v PSG headlines group stage kick off

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Chaammpionsssss League is back with a bang.

Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain to kick off their Group C campaign, while Napoli head to Red Star Belgrade in the other game in that group. Will Mohamed Salah or Neymar triumph at Anfield? It promises to be an epic clash.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

In team news Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is only fit enough for the bench after his eye injury, as Daniel Sturridge replaces him in the starting lineup. Jordan Henderson comes in for Naby Keita in the only other change.

Elsewhere, stacked Group A gets underway with Borussia Dortmund heading to Club Brugge, while Monaco host Atletico Madrid. Group D sees Galatasaray host Lokomotiv Moscow, while FC Porto head to Schalke.

In USMNT news, Christian Pulisic is on the bench for Borussia Dortmund on his 20th birthday after recovering from injury, while Weston McKennie makes his Champions League debut for Schalke.

Click on the link above to follow all the action live, while we will keep you up to date with all of the UCL across Europe right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Here’s the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all six encounters kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group A

AS Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid

Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund

Group C

Liverpool vs. PSG

Red Star Belgrade vs. Napoli

Group D

Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Porto vs. Schalke

Follow @JPW_NBCSports