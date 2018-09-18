UCL, LIVE – Liverpool v PSG headlines group stage kick off

The Chaammpionsssss League is back with a bang.
Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain to kick off their Group C campaign, while Napoli head to Red Star Belgrade in the other game in that group. Will Mohamed Salah or Neymar triumph at Anfield? It promises to be an epic clash.
In team news Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is only fit enough for the bench after his eye injury, as Daniel Sturridge replaces him in the starting lineup. Jordan Henderson comes in for Naby Keita in the only other change.
Elsewhere, stacked Group A gets underway with Borussia Dortmund heading to Club Brugge, while Monaco host Atletico Madrid. Group D sees Galatasaray host Lokomotiv Moscow, while FC Porto head to Schalke.
In USMNT news, Christian Pulisic is on the bench for Borussia Dortmund on his 20th birthday after recovering from injury, while Weston McKennie makes his Champions League debut for Schalke.
Click on the link above to follow all the action live, while we will keep you up to date with all of the UCL across Europe right here at Pro Soccer Talk.
Here’s the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all six encounters kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group A
AS Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid
Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund
Group C
Liverpool vs. PSG
Red Star Belgrade vs. Napoli
Group D
Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
FC Porto vs. Schalke