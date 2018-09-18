UCL Weds: Real, Ronaldo debut apart; Man City, United, too

The three-time reigning champions are back in the UEFA Champions League for Wednesday’s matches, as is their talisman.
They are just competing in different parts of Spain.
Real Madrid hosts AS Roma in the marquee match of the day, aiming to become the first club to win four successive European Cups since it won the first five tournaments. Roma, of course, will be lamenting the one more goal it needed to have this match-up occur in the final last May.
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has likely returned his shirt to his chest since bagging his first two Juventus goals this weekend, and he’ll be ready for the Mestalla, where he’s spent significant time as a visitor. Ronaldo has 15 goals in 17 appearances all-time against Valencia.
Of course, you’re familiar with the pair of Premier League clubs in action. Manchester United is in Switzerland to face tournament new boys Young Boys, while Manchester City entertains a tricky Lyon squad which features a few players with Mancunian connections: ex-United winger Memphis Depay and ex-City academy product Jason Denayer.
UCL Wednesday schedule
Ajax vs. AEK Athens — 12:55 p.m. ET
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Hoffenheim — 12:55 p.m. ET
Man City vs. Lyon — 3 p.m. ET
Valencia vs. Juventus — 3 p.m. ET
Young Boys vs. Manchester United –3 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. AS Roma — 3 p.m. ET
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich — 3 p.m. ET
Viktoria Plzen vs. CSKA Moscow — 3 p.m. ET