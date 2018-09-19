Liverpool’s Lovren charged with perjury in Croatia

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dejan Lovren has been charged with perjury in his native Croatia, according to a Wednesday report from the state-sponsored television network.

Lovren is alleged to have given false testimony about financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director. Zdravko Mamic was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for embezzlement and tax fraud. The Liverpool defender is accused of lying about lying on documents relating to his transfer from Zagreb to Lyon in 2010.

Lovren, along with fellow Croatian superstar Luka Modric, testified in the case in September 2017. Lovren has been charged in the same case as Modric, with those charges filed earlier this year. The charges against Modric also relate to his transfer from Zagreb, which occurred in 2008.

The pair of 2018 World Cup finalists could face time in prison, if convicted.

